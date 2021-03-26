Business
Interest rates of some loan apps in Nigeria
With the emergence of online loan apps, anyone can apply for a loan from the comfort of their homes.
Online loan apps are gaining traction because of features such as customized repayment plans, minimal documentation, low-interest rates, and quick disbursal. Before now, one of the biggest challenges people faced was accessing quick loans.
You had to visit a bank, obtain relevant information, and provide collateral before getting a loan. This process was not only tedious but also out of the reach of many people.
Different loan apps in Nigeria today offer a quick, easy and completely electronic means to access funds. Much of these loans are short-term and the interest rates vary from app to app.
Carbon: Carbon is a digital financial service platform that provides a range of financial services, including personal loans, business loans, payments, funds transfers, credit scoring, savings, and investments. It is currently available in Nigeria and Kenya.
The Carbon loan application process typically takes less than 5 minutes to complete. Their rates range from 2% to 30%, and this depends on the loan repayment period and the amount of money you wish to borrow.
Branch: Branch is another platform that offers quick online loans in Nigeria. They determine loan eligibility and personalized loan offers using the users’ smartphone data. Their interest rates range from 15% – 34%. You can get access to loans from ₦1,000 to ₦200,000 within 24hrs, depending on your repayment history, with a period of 4 to 40 weeks to pay back.
Fair money: FairMoney offers fast loans within 5 minutes with no documentation or collateral required. The loan amounts vary based on your smartphone data and repayment history. Loan amounts range between ₦1,500 to ₦500,000 with repayment periods from 61 days to 180 days at monthly interest rates that range from 10% to 30%
Aella credit: Aella credit is a one-stop-shop for all your financial services. They offer short-term personal loans that range from ₦2000 to ₦1,000,000 with repayment periods from 1 – 3 months. Their interest rates range from 6% – 20%. You get access to higher amounts and better rates if you work with an Aella Credit partner company.
Palm credit: PalmCredit offers fast loans in small amounts for first-time applicants. You get access to higher loan amounts when you pay back your loans on time. Palmcredit Monthly interest rate ranges from 4%~4.7% while Loans Interest Rate ranges from 14% to 24%. Their loan limits range From ₦ 2,000 to ₦100,000 with a repayment period between 91 days to 180 days.
Renmoney: Renmoney offers personal or micro-business loans ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦6 million without collateral. They offer large loan amounts and flexible repayment terms to low-risk borrowers with strong financial profiles. Monthly interest rates range from 2.76% – 9.33% repayable in 3 -24 months.
Migo: Migo is an embedded lending platform that enables companies to extend credit to consumers and small businesses in their own apps. You can access Migo’s lending services on their website. If you don’t own a smartphone, you can use the Migo USSD code. Their loans range from ₦500 to ₦500,000 with repayment periods from 14 – 30 days. Their interest ranges from 5% – 25%.
Xcredit: XCredit makes it easy for people in Nigeria to access a loan, anytime, anywhere. XCredit loan amount ranges from ₦5,000 ~ ₦500,000. The shortest loan tenor is 91 days and the longest is 180 days. They offer an interest rate of 12% of the amount borrowed.
Lidya: Lidya provides financing based on the cash flow in your bank account and without collateral. The loan amount at Lidya ranges from ₦150,000 and above with an interest rate of 3.5% per month.
Kiakia loan: Kiakia is a financial marketplace that grants short-term business and personal loans. They offer a peer-to-peer lending option so you can either offer a loan to someone or request a loan on kiakia. You can borrow as low as ₦10,000 and as much as ₦200,000. Kiakia’s interest rate is typically from 5.6% – 24%.
What happens when you fail to repay your loan?
Many operators of loan apps have been known to recover their monies through interesting and unconventional means, including calling a defaulter’s telephone contacts to request the contact’s intervention. Such contacts may be friends, family members, co-workers or even a borrower’s employers.
Permission to access the contacts on a borrower’s phone is usually requested by the app at the sign-up stage. Therefore, what people who use loan apps gain in terms of convenience and speed, they lose through privacy breach and sometimes, higher interest rates than what is obtainable with traditional banks.
Guinness shares surge by 9.89%, lifting the brewer’s capitalization by N5.9 billion
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by about 10% today on the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by about 10% today on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N5.9 billion at the close of the market.
The impressive 9.86% surge in the shares of Guinness today was driven by investors buying interest in the shares of the brewer. Their interest has seen the shares of the company increase by more than 30% in less than a month.
Data tracked today from market open, down to the close of trading activities on the exchange revealed that the shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by 9.89% or N2.7 to close higher at N30.00 per share.
This bullish move in the shares of Guinness has seen the market capitalization of the brewer increase by more than N5 billion on the exchange today, from N59.8 billion at market open to N65.7 billion at the close of market today.
Market activity
About 12,564,540 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc worth about N372 million, were exchanged in 45 deals executed on the exchange today, with the market price of Guinness shares closing at N30 per share, 9.89% higher than yesterday’s closing figure.
Aside from Guinness, shares of International Breweries Plc and Nigerian Breweries Plc rose by 2.7% and 0.1%, to close the day higher at N5.70 and N48.5 per share respectively; while the shares of other brewers listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange like the Champion Breweries Plc and Golden Guinea Breweries Plc closed flat at N2.12 and N0.81 per share respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.4% to close the day at 39,216.20 points and N20.52 trillion respectively.
- However, the NSE Consumer goods Index to which Guinness belongs, dipped by 0.24% today to close at 536.69 points.
NNPC records 80% increase in trading surplus in December 2020
Operating revenue of the NNPC Group in December 2020 as compared to November 2020 increased by 33.44% or N137.00billion to stand at N546.65billion.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded an increase of 80.12% in trading surplus in December 2020, the figure stood at ₦24.19billion compared to the ₦13.43billion surplus recorded in November 2020.
This was disclosed in the December 2020 edition of the corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), according to the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru.
Trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after the deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue in the period under review.
According to Obateru in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics, the operating revenue of the NNPC Group in December 2020 as compared to November 2020 increased by 33.44% or N137.00billion to stand at N546.65billion.
Also, expenditure for the month increased by 27.54% or N112.81billion to stand at N522.47billion. The December 2020 expenditure as a proportion of revenue is 0.96 as against 0.97 in November 2020.
What is NNPC saying
The report indicated that the 80.12% increase was due mainly to the significant rise in the profit of NNPC’s flagship Upstream entity, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) amid improved market fundamentals and strong global demand for crude oil.
Other contributory factors to the robust trading surplus recorded in the month under review include the improved performance by the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and Duke Oil Incorporated which recorded noticeable gains in their operations.
In the Downstream sector, 2.26billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by PPMC in December 2020 compared to 1.72billion litres in November 2020.
This comprised 2.254billion litres of petrol, translating to 72.72million litres/day, 11.40 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and 0.48 million litres of kerosene.
It added that the Total sale of white products for the period of December 2019 to December 2020 stood at 18.456billion litres and petrol accounted for 18.325billion litres or 99.29%.
In monetary terms, the volume translates to a value of ₦288.77billion recorded on the sale of white products by PPMC in the month of December 2020 compared to ₦226.08 billion sales in November 2020.
