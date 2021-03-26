FG to earn $600 million from Marginal oil fields

Business
The FG is expected to earn up to $600 million from payments by bid winners of marginal oil fields.
The Federal Government has said that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources is expected to generate $600 million from its new marginal oil fields.
This follows the completion of the process for the acquisition of the marginal fields and the subsequent notification of 161 winners.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at the fifth edition of the Special Ministerial Briefings coordinated by the Presidential Communication Team, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.
What the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is saying
Sylva in his statement said, “We have started to receive signature bonuses paid by the winners. At least from the last account report, I got from DPR, almost 50% of the winners have paid. What we are expecting from the whole process is about 600 million dollars.
And of course, we have also given an allowance for people to pay in Naira so you have to pick which currency to pay in – in Naira or dollars. So, at this point, we cannot give any figure in any currency but just to tell you that payments have been encouraging and they have up to April 20, 2021.
So there is some time although the jury is still out, we believe that by April we would have got a lot of them to pay,’’ the minister said.
Speaking on the government’s decision to invest $1.5 billion on rehabilitation of Port-Harcourt Refinery when it is talking about privatization and commercialization of the oil and gas industry, the minister said:
“I have always said that our refinery cannot survive with the regime of subsidy; because you cannot be refining at a cost and selling at a subsidized rate. Now that constraints will be taken away by deregulation – that is the more reason why we must fix our refineries so that our refineries can now function optimally.’’
The minister maintained that it would be better for the government to privatize a functional refinery as it would fetch more revenue for the treasury.
“A functional refinery will definitely fetch more for the government than a non-functional refinery. That’s why we feel that we have to rehabilitate this refinery and then the government will later decide on whether to privatize, whether to commercialize. But at this point, we want to give Nigerians a functional refinery,’’ he said.
He said the government’s decision to rehabilitate the refinery is based on the recommendation of experts.
What you should know
- Recall that in June 2020, the DPR announced the commencement of the 2020 marginal oilfield bid round, 18 years after the last bid round was conducted, and it was open to indigenous oil & gas firms and investors interested in participating in the exploration and production business in Nigeria.
- The DPR later disclosed that it had shortlisted 161 successful companies, from a list of over 600 companies that applied for pre-qualification, to advance to the next and final stage of the bid round process for 57 marginal oilfields in the country.
- Marginal fields are known oil or gas discoveries on an International Oil Company (IOC)-owned block, where there has been no activity in at least the last 10 years. With the agreement of the IOC, the DPR carves out a piece of land surrounding the discovery and this becomes a Marginal field.
Guinness shares surge by 9.89%, lifting the brewer’s capitalization by N5.9 billion
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by about 10% today on the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by about 10% today on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N5.9 billion at the close of the market.
The impressive 9.86% surge in the shares of Guinness today was driven by investors buying interest in the shares of the brewer. Their interest has seen the shares of the company increase by more than 30% in less than a month.
Data tracked today from market open, down to the close of trading activities on the exchange revealed that the shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by 9.89% or N2.7 to close higher at N30.00 per share.
This bullish move in the shares of Guinness has seen the market capitalization of the brewer increase by more than N5 billion on the exchange today, from N59.8 billion at market open to N65.7 billion at the close of market today.
Market activity
About 12,564,540 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc worth about N372 million, were exchanged in 45 deals executed on the exchange today, with the market price of Guinness shares closing at N30 per share, 9.89% higher than yesterday’s closing figure.
Aside from Guinness, shares of International Breweries Plc and Nigerian Breweries Plc rose by 2.7% and 0.1%, to close the day higher at N5.70 and N48.5 per share respectively; while the shares of other brewers listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange like the Champion Breweries Plc and Golden Guinea Breweries Plc closed flat at N2.12 and N0.81 per share respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.4% to close the day at 39,216.20 points and N20.52 trillion respectively.
- However, the NSE Consumer goods Index to which Guinness belongs, dipped by 0.24% today to close at 536.69 points.
NNPC records 80% increase in trading surplus in December 2020
Operating revenue of the NNPC Group in December 2020 as compared to November 2020 increased by 33.44% or N137.00billion to stand at N546.65billion.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded an increase of 80.12% in trading surplus in December 2020, the figure stood at ₦24.19billion compared to the ₦13.43billion surplus recorded in November 2020.
This was disclosed in the December 2020 edition of the corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), according to the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru.
Trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after the deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue in the period under review.
According to Obateru in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics, the operating revenue of the NNPC Group in December 2020 as compared to November 2020 increased by 33.44% or N137.00billion to stand at N546.65billion.
Also, expenditure for the month increased by 27.54% or N112.81billion to stand at N522.47billion. The December 2020 expenditure as a proportion of revenue is 0.96 as against 0.97 in November 2020.
What is NNPC saying
The report indicated that the 80.12% increase was due mainly to the significant rise in the profit of NNPC’s flagship Upstream entity, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) amid improved market fundamentals and strong global demand for crude oil.
Other contributory factors to the robust trading surplus recorded in the month under review include the improved performance by the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and Duke Oil Incorporated which recorded noticeable gains in their operations.
In the Downstream sector, 2.26billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by PPMC in December 2020 compared to 1.72billion litres in November 2020.
This comprised 2.254billion litres of petrol, translating to 72.72million litres/day, 11.40 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and 0.48 million litres of kerosene.
It added that the Total sale of white products for the period of December 2019 to December 2020 stood at 18.456billion litres and petrol accounted for 18.325billion litres or 99.29%.
In monetary terms, the volume translates to a value of ₦288.77billion recorded on the sale of white products by PPMC in the month of December 2020 compared to ₦226.08 billion sales in November 2020.
