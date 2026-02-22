Fleet electrification is emerging as the most commercially viable segment of Nigeria’s electric vehicle industry, with FMCG distribution, corporate staff transport, last-mile logistics, ride-hailing platforms and institutional fleets leading adoption.

This is according to Engr. Seun Oluwalade, CEO of EV World Africa, told Nairametrics in an exclusive interview.

Oluwalade’s company advises organisations on switching diesel and petrol fleets to electric vehicles and designs charging systems for commercial operators, giving him insight into the sectors most ready for adoption.

He said electric mobility in Nigeria is no longer theoretical, with high-utilisation fleets adopting EVs to cut fuel costs and reduce emissions. Businesses operating predictable routes and centralized depots are particularly well-positioned to manage charging and maintenance efficiently, making fleet electrification the fastest pathway to scale.

Nairametrics: Which sectors in Nigeria are most ready for fleet electrification?

Engr. Seun Oluwalade: From our on-ground experience, last-mile logistics, FMCG distribution, corporate staff transport, ride-hailing, and institutional fleets such as universities, estates, and industrial parks are currently the most prepared segments.

These operators typically run predictable daily routes, maintain centralized parking depots, and incur significant fuel expenses, conditions that naturally favour electrification.

In Nigeria’s current environment of rising diesel costs and operational downtime, businesses are increasingly viewing EVs not only as a sustainability initiative but as a strategic cost-optimization decision.

Nairametrics: How does EV World Africa work with vehicle makers, local assemblers, and fleet operators?

Engr. Seun Oluwalade: We function as an end-to-end fleet electrification partner. Our role begins with collaborating with OEMs and local assemblers to source vehicles suited to Nigerian operating conditions. We also support homologation processes and technical validation to ensure compliance and performance reliability.

Beyond vehicle procurement, we design and deploy charging infrastructure and energy systems tailored to fleet requirements.

We oversee pilot programmes and proof-of-concept deployments, while providing training, after-sales support, and ongoing performance monitoring.

The objective is to remove complexity for fleet operators by delivering vehicles, charging solutions, operational systems, and advisory services under a coordinated framework.

Nairametrics: What are the main operational and financial challenges organisations face?

Engr. Seun Oluwalade: The most immediate barrier remains the high upfront capital cost of vehicles and charging infrastructure.

Access to EV-specific financing is still limited, and many organisations express concerns about charging reliability and grid availability. There is also a noticeable skills gap in EV maintenance and operations.

However, when companies shift their focus from purchase price to total cost of ownership, the economy often becomes compelling.

For high-utilisation fleets, EVs can outperform internal combustion engine vehicles within two to four years, driven largely by lower fuel and maintenance costs.

Nairametrics: What are the most common mistakes companies make when electrifying fleets?

Engr. Seun Oluwalade: A common misstep is purchasing vehicles before properly planning charging infrastructure. Some organisations also neglect route and duty-cycle analysis, underestimate energy requirements, or fail to train drivers and technicians adequately.

Fleet electrification is not simply about replacing vehicles; it is a systems transformation. Successful companies begin with data-driven assessments, pilot programmes, and phased deployment strategies rather than large-scale, immediate rollouts.

Nairametrics: Is fleet electrification commercially viable in Nigeria today?

Engr. Seun Oluwalade: For the right use cases, the answer is yes. High-mileage fleets operating from centralized depots already demonstrate strong business cases, particularly when paired with solar or hybrid energy systems.

While passenger EV adoption remains in its early stages, commercial fleets are steadily approaching economic parity even without direct subsidies.

Nairametrics: How developed is Nigeria’s EV charging network, and where are the biggest gaps?

Engr. Seun Oluwalade: Nigeria’s public charging network is still emerging. Most operational chargers today are private or semi-private depot installations designed for specific fleets.

The most significant gaps remain along highway corridors, within commercial hubs requiring public fast-charging, and in the standardisation and interoperability of charging systems.

This is precisely why we focus heavily on fleet depot charging and partner-hosted stations, ensuring reliability where utilisation is highest.

Nairametrics: How does charging infrastructure planning for fleets differ from that of individual EV owners?

Engr. Seun Oluwalade: Fleet charging requires far more technical planning. It involves load profiling, detailed energy modelling, smart charging schedules, redundancy planning, and often integration with solar or backup power systems.

For reliability, we advise prioritising overnight depot charging, deploying energy management systems, and designing infrastructure with future expansion in mind from the outset.

Nairametrics: With multiple plug standards and vehicle types, how can EV owners navigate fragmentation?

Engr. Seun Oluwalade: The best approach is to work with integrators that support multi-standard chargers and open protocols.

We design infrastructure that accommodates different vehicle brands and connector types, protecting clients from vendor lock-in and ensuring long-term compatibility as the market evolves.

Nairametrics: How reliable are EVs currently operating in Nigeria?

Engr. Seun Oluwalade: Modern EVs have proven highly reliable, largely because they contain significantly fewer moving parts than combustion vehicles.

Battery degradation has been minimal when vehicles are properly managed, and maintenance costs are typically 40–60% lower.

Our guidance to operators is straightforward: adhere to recommended charging practices, avoid consistently deep discharge cycles, and maintain regular thermal and software checks.

Nairametrics: What policy measures and collaborations are most critical to accelerate EV adoption?

Engr. Seun Oluwalade: Nigeria would benefit from import duty and VAT relief on EVs and charging equipment, improved access to green financing for fleets, and clear EV standards and homologation frameworks. Public–private partnerships are also essential to develop charging corridors across major transport routes.

Equally important is stronger collaboration between government agencies, energy providers, financiers, and mobility companies. Building a coordinated ecosystem will deliver far greater impact than isolated pilot projects.