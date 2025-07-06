The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched the Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty), a special visa amnesty window for foreigners currently residing in Nigeria with expired immigration documents, allowing them to regularize their stay without facing penalties.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by ACI AS Akinlabi, Service Public Relations Officer at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja, and dated July 5, 2025.

According to the statement, the initiative commenced on May 1, 2025, and will end on September 30, 2025.

“In a bid to enhance compliance with the New Visa Regime and reinforce a secure and transparent migration system, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service, announces an Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty). This initiative provides a unique window for foreigners currently residing in Nigeria with expired immigration status to regularize their stay without facing penalties.

The initiative, which commenced on 1st May 2025, runs until 30th September 2025, and specifically applies to individuals who have either overstayed their visas or violated their visa conditions,” the statement read.

Those eligible for the amnesty

The NIS clarified that the amnesty applies to the following categories of foreign nationals:

Those with expired Visa on Arrival (VoA)

Holders of expired Single and Multiple-Entry Visas

Individuals with an expired Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) whose renewal has exceeded 30 days post-expiration

The Immigration Service urged affected foreigners to begin the process of regularizing their immigration status via the official portal

“All affected foreign nationals are urged to promptly regularize their stay through (https://amnesty.immigration.gov.ng) within the grace period to avoid overstay penalties.”

In addition, the Nigeria Immigration Service has set up a dedicated support team to assist applicants with the amnesty process. Foreign nationals seeking help can contact the team via email at: amnesty@immigration.gov.ng.

What you should know

Nigeria’s immigration system has been undergoing a sweeping overhaul since late 2024. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) introduced a contactless passport application system and unveiled plans to launch an electronic visa (e-Visa) platform, aimed at curbing corruption and improving efficiency across immigration processes.

Nairametrics reported in early May that Nigeria’s immigration has fully transitioned into its digital migration phase. The traditional visa-on-arrival was discontinued, replaced by e‑Visas, and travelers were mandated to complete automated landing and exit cards as part of the new regime.

This shift toward digitization was accompanied by stricter enforcement rules. Starting May 1, a pilot phase introduced a daily surcharge of $15 to all instances of visa overstay. Foreigners who overstayed by more than three months risked a five-year re-entry ban, while those whose stay exceeded twelve months faced a ten-year blacklist.

To allow time for compliance, the government granted a three-month grace period from May 1 to July 31 during which affected individuals could regularize their immigration status without incurring any penalties.