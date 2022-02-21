Africa’s leading Data and Marketing Technology company, Terragon has finally launched its much-awaited marketing technology platform– TerragonPrime. The platform, which is still in its beta phase, is a realization of a long-time quest and in-house development effort to help SMBs drive growth by improving their advertising campaign performance and acquiring customers cost-effectively by leveraging the power of data.

With integrations to Telco, major aggregators and other major data supply sources, Businesses are able to view insights on their customers, which are tremendously useful in reducing acquisition costs as they are able to better target similar customers. With over 115 million potential customer profiles on the platform, Businesses can target based on segmented audience buckets such as sports, fashion enthusiasts, digital-savvy customers, salary earners and lots more. They can also build custom audiences based on criteria such as age, location, customer value, device type, interest and lots more.

The reliable cloud-based platform boasts of the unique capacity to reach over 115 million Nigerian consumers offline and online via SMS and WhatsApp, exposing them to a lot more customers than other marketing and advertising platforms such as Instagram which has about 9m subscribers and Facebook with about 34 million subscribers, restricted to online users only.

According to Terragon’s Senior VP, Products, Oti Ukubeyinje, “Terragon has established herself overtime as the foremost Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider in Africa, servicing multinational clients including Nigerian Breweries, Tangerine, Access Bank and more. In order to enable even more Businesses, benefit from data-driven marketing, the idea of TerragonPrime was born – to cater to a wider spectrum of Businesses small and medium sized.”

He added, “SMBs are rightly touted as the growth engine of Africa’s economies, contributing to about 50% to Africa’s GDP; empowering with solutions such as TerragonPrime will have a major impact on the Continent. TerragonPrime aims accelerate growth by helping them leverage the power of data to guarantee maximum value for their marketing spend and reduction in customer acquisition efforts.”

Businesses irrespective of size can join other forward-thinking Businesses currently realizing the benefits of this solution by taking advantage of the limited ZERO license offering and 5,000 FREE messaging to kick start their data-driven marketing efforts.

TerragonPrime is a robust marketing platform with multi-channel customer engagement and intelligent customer data management solutions designed for businesses in Africa. The platform offers Small and Medium-sized businesses an opportunity to grow their businesses through intelligent customer acquisition and retention.

SME’s can sign-up and receive their free 5,000 messaging credits by visiting www.prime.terragongroup.com