Barely 1 week after the launch of TerragonPrime by Africa’s leading Data and Marketing Technology Company, Terragon, not less than 1000 SMEs have reportedly signed-up on the platform and are already improving their advertising campaign performance and acquiring customers cost-effectively by leveraging the power of data.

The Platform, which is a realisation of a long-time quest and in-house development effort to help SMBs drive growth, is still in its beta phase but has seen huge market acceptance by Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, who have shown excitement about the platform’s ability to segment Nigerian customers by criteria such as age, location, interest etc, and engage with them via SMS and WhatsApp, amongst others.

Commenting on the high uptake of the platform, Terragon’s Senior Vice President, Products and Product Marketing, Oti Ukubeyinje, explained the unrivalled features of the platform, which has led to the high market acceptance.

“TerragonPrime is an end-to-end data and marketing platform that helps Businesses acquire even more customers with less costs, helping them optimise their marketing spend. We help Businesses increase the impact of their marketing spend by 50%, acquire more customers, at less cost; ultimately resulting in revenue growth. The platform also provides insights needed to identify the “ideal” customer in order to target and acquire customers with similar characteristics.This gives you a higher chance of conversion.”

‘Our platform is a reliable cloud-based platform that has a unique capacity to reach over 115 million Nigerian consumers offline and online via SMS and WhatsApp, exposing them to a lot more customers than other marketing and advertising platforms such as Instagram which has about 9m subscribers and Facebook with about 34 million subscribers and are restricted to online users only.

Ukubeyinje further noted that businesses who sign-up on the platform within the month, get free 5,000 messaging credits to engage with new and existing customers.

“Businesses who sign up in the beta phase of the platform which ends this month, will get 5,000 free messaging credits to drive customer acquisition and retention. With over 115 million potential customer profiles on the platform, Businesses can target based on segmented audience buckets such as sports, fashion enthusiasts, digital-savvy customers, salary earners and lots more. They can also build custom audiences based on criteria such as age, location, customer value, device type, interest and lots more.

TerragonPrime is a cloud based multi-channel marketing platform, helping businesses deliver data-driven, “intelligent” and cost-effective offline (SMS) and online (WhatsApp) customer acquisition and engagement campaigns, directly on mobile.

SMEs can sign-up and receive their free 5,000 messaging credits here.