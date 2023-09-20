EduPoint, a prominent player in the education technology sector, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with VBank, a renowned financial institution committed to supporting innovation and education.

This collaboration aims to revolutionize the landscape of education by providing enhanced access and opportunities for learners worldwide.

EduPoint has been at the forefront of transforming education through its cutting-edge technology solutions, catering to diverse learning needs and styles. With a mission to bridge gaps in global education, EduPoint, which started in 2018 as a peer-to-peer learning platform, has evolved into a hub of STEM education for schools at various levels; in addition to its comprehensive platform that seamlessly integrates interactive learning experiences, personalized curricula, and real-time assessments. This partnership with VBank represents a significant step forward in the company’s pursuit of promoting STEM and digital education, which can be accessible to everyone.

VBank has a strong legacy of investing in initiatives that drive positive change. Interestingly, VBank’s compelling campaign message, “Enabling you to achieve”, firmly places education at the heart of its core beliefs. VBank understands the pivotal role that education plays in driving both personal and societal advancement, and they have an unyielding passion which revolves around facilitating equitable access to high-quality education for all. By aligning with EduPoint, the bank reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and education. The partnership will elevate the technological capabilities of EduPoint and the schools competing in this competition and empower learners to unlock their full potential, regardless of geographical or financial constraints.

Key benefits of the EduPoint and VBank partnership include:

Innovative Solutions: The association will facilitate the development of innovative tech-based solutions that leverage the latest advancements in technology, ensuring that schools competing are rewarded for their ingenuity Financial Inclusion: Through VBank’s financial support, the competing schools now have the opportunity to access affordable and necessary financial support, making education affordable and accessible to their students, thus contributing to global education equity. Enhanced Learning Opportunities: The collaboration will enable EduPoint to develop and deliver even more engaging and comprehensive learning experiences for students of all ages, from K-12 to higher education and beyond. Global Reach: With VBank’s extensive network, EduPoint’s solutions will have a broader reach, benefiting learners in regions that might have previously lacked access to advanced educational tools.

“We are excited to join forces with VBank in our shared commitment to revolutionising education. Together, we aim to break down barriers and make quality learning accessible to all corners of the world,” said Oscar Obiora Udebuana, CEO of EduPoint. “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we look forward to leveraging VBank’s expertise to create a brighter future for learners everywhere.”

“VBank is dedicated to supporting initiatives that bring positive change to society. Our partnership with EduPoint aligns perfectly with our vision, as education is a powerful tool that has the potential to transform lives,” commented Winifred Allision, Executive Director for Product and Marketing at VFD Microfinance Bank. “We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration holds and are committed to contributing to advancing education on a global scale.”

EduPoint and VBank are poised to set a new benchmark in the education sector through this strategic partnership. With combined expertise and a shared passion for education, they are set to drive innovation, inclusivity, and progress in learning.

About VBank

VBank is a respected financial institution committed to driving positive change through various initiatives. With a strong focus on innovation and community development, VBank is dedicated to supporting projects that make a lasting impact, including education, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Website: https://vbank.ng

About EduPoint

EduPoint is a leading education technology company that transforms learning through innovative solutions. With a focus on accessibility and engagement, EduPoint aims to make quality education available to learners worldwide, leveraging the power of technology to create meaningful educational experiences.

Website: https://edupoint.org.ng