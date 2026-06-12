88% of consumers in Nigeria have used AI to assist with shopping, while 97% feel AI-powered tools make online shopping faster and easier. 89% believe AI will play a critical role in protecting consumers from fraud in the future, but only 34% today trust AI agents to complete checkout. 83% have purchased directly through social […]

88% of consumers in Nigeria have used AI to assist with shopping, while 97% feel AI-powered tools make online shopping faster and easier.

89% believe AI will play a critical role in protecting consumers from fraud in the future, but only 34% today trust AI agents to complete checkout.

83% have purchased directly through social commerce, while 57% of consumers who experienced scams report it happened on social media.

76% are concerned children struggle to recognize scams, and 62% have seen a child fall victim while gaming or shopping online.

Only 7% believe consumers should be primarily responsible for protection against fraud when shopping online. Separately, 64% say alerts when something looks suspicious would help them feel more secure paying online.

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, today released the annual Stay Secure study in Nigeria, which assesses consumer awareness and behaviors around digital commerce and fraud. This year’s edition, conducted by Wakefield Research, highlights how AI enabled shopping and social commerce are changing consumer behavior even as expectations around trust and protection remain firmly in place.

Consumers Embrace AI-Assisted Shopping

Consumers are embracing artificial intelligence as part of their shopping journeys. 88% in Nigeria have used AI tools to assist with shopping, including comparing prices 54%, finding gift ideas 53%, and checking reviews or product ratings 56%.

The appeal is clear: 97% feel new technologies, including AI-powered tools, are making online shopping faster and easier than before. AI is also influencing discovery, with 68% typically discovering new brands or retailers while shopping online.

However, consumers remain more cautious when it comes to AI handling transactions on their behalf. Today, only 34% would trust AI agents to complete checkout, reinforcing the importance of earning consumer trust in the age of agentic commerce.

As AI adoption grows, consumers increasingly view the technology as part of the solution to fraud. 76% feel AI has made scams easier to recognize today and 89% believe AI will play a critical role in protecting consumers from fraud in the future.

Social Commerce is Growing but so are Scam Risks

Shopping through social platforms has become mainstream, with 83% of consumers in Nigeria having purchased products directly through social media platforms. As commerce expands across new channels, fraud risks continue to follow consumers online. 51% have experienced a financial scam in the past 12 months. Among those who have experienced a scam, 57% report the incident occurred on social media, more than those who encounter scams on other platforms such as websites, online marketplaces, or shopping apps.

Children are Increasingly Exposed to Scams While Shopping and Gaming Online

The study also highlights growing concern about how children encounter scams online, with 76% of consumers reporting that children in their lives struggle to recognize scams. A significant 62% have seen a child fall victim to a scam while gaming or shopping online.

That concern comes as children gain greater access to digital commerce. 33% of Nigerian parents have children who can access mobile payment apps or digital wallets.

Consumers Expect Institutions to Lead on Fraud Protection

When it comes to protecting against fraud while shopping online, consumers look first to institutions rather than themselves. 49% believe banks or financial institutions should be primarily responsible, followed by government authorities or regulators 35% and payment providers (30%). Only 7% believe consumers themselves should hold primary responsibility.

They also want more proactive reassurance. 64% would feel secure receiving real-time alerts from their bank or payment app when something looks suspicious, while 39% would feel more comfortable seeing a familiar, trusted logo at checkout.

“Visa’s Stay Secure study shows that while online shopping and social commerce continue to grow, scams and fraud are evolving too. Consumers see fraud protection as a shared responsibility, but they expect financial institutions, governments, and payment providers to take the lead, underscoring the importance of secure-by-design payment systems,” said Irene Auma, Head of Risk, Sub-region, Visa.

She continued, “As commerce moves toward more agentic, AI-powered experiences, the study shows that consumers are embracing the convenience AI can bring to shopping but remain cautious when it comes to AI completing purchases on their behalf. With Visa Intelligent Commerce, we are helping enable the next era of commerce built on trust, control and confidence.”

To learn more about building trust for a new era of commerce, read the full Visa Stay Secure 2026 Nigeria report here

About the Stay Secure Study 2026

The Stay Secure study was commissioned by Visa and conducted by Wakefield Research from January to February 2026. It involved a survey of 5,800 adults aged 18 years and older across 17 CEMEA markets, including Bahrain, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia (KSA), Serbia, South Africa, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Disclaimers:

Study results reflect customer perception at the time of research and do not predict future behavior or outcomes.

Results may vary by country, demographic group, and market conditions within the surveyed regions.

Study findings reflect consumer observations and perceptions and should not be interpreted as professional guidance on child safety or online behavior.

References to artificial intelligence reflect supporting technologies and insights only. AI‑based tools do not replace human judgment and do not constitute legal, financial, compliance, or professional advice.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Media Contact

Babatunde Aribido

baribido@visa.com