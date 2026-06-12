Oloja by Payxy, an all-in-one digital commerce platform built to help African businesses sell online like big brands, accept payments, and manage inventory from a single dashboard, making modern commerce more accessible for entrepreneurs across the continent.The average Nigerian Small business owner is running a business on infrastructure that was never built for them. Payments […]

Oloja by Payxy, an all-in-one digital commerce platform built to help African businesses sell online like big brands, accept payments, and manage inventory from a single dashboard, making modern commerce more accessible for entrepreneurs across the continent.

The average Nigerian Small business owner is running a business on infrastructure that was never built for them. Payments come in via bank transfer. Stock gets tracked in a notebook, or worse, from memory. Customer follow-ups happen through WhatsApp voice notes. It is resourceful. It is exhausting. And for a country with over 37 million MSMEs, it represents an enormous, largely unaddressed problem.

Oloja, a new commerce storefront platform developed by Payxy, is making a direct play at that problem.

What it does

Nigeria is home to over 37 million micro, small, and medium enterprises. Together, they employ more Nigerians than any other sector in the economy and contribute an estimated 48 percent of the country’s GDP. These are not peripheral players. They are the engine of the country’s commercial life.

And yet the digital infrastructure built to serve them has never quite fit. Most platforms available to Nigerian sellers were designed for other markets and adapted often poorly for local conditions. Oloja lets individuals and businesses create a fully functional online store in under three minutes, no coding skills, no developer, no setup fee. Once onboarded, sellers get access to five core tools consolidated into a single dashboard: payment collection, a customisable digital storefront, customer experience management, business operations tools, and real-time business intelligence.

The flow is deliberately frictionless. A seller signs up, generates a payment link, builds their storefront, lists their products, and begins selling, all within one session. The platform was engineered so that the biggest barrier to entry is simply deciding to start.

Why it is built the way it is

The distinction Oloja draws most sharply is not about features. It is about philosophy. The platform was not built for a different economy and retrofitted for Nigeria. It was built from the ground up around how Nigerian and African sellers actually operate, their existing behaviour, their real constraints, and the specific commercial context they work within every day.

That matters because adaptation has limits. A product designed around a different user will always carry the imprint of that original design, no matter how many local tweaks are applied. Oloja’s argument is that Nigerian merchants deserve infrastructure built around them from the first line of code, not as an afterthought.

Oloja’s approach is different. Rather than retrofitting an existing system, Payxy built the platform from the ground up around the behaviour, constraints, and context of the Nigerian seller. The result is a product that does not ask its users to change how they work, it meets them where they already are, and gives them better tools to do it.

The bigger picture

Nigeria’s 37 million MSMEs employ more people than any other sector in the country. They are not just a segment of the economy—they are its backbone. Yet, despite their importance, the digital tools and infrastructure built for them have failed to keep pace with the solutions available to them.

Oloja‘s wager is that the merchant layer is exactly where Nigeria’s next wave of digital commerce growth begins, and that the platform that wins it will be the one designed around the seller from day one.

For the fashion retailer in Yaba, the food vendor in Wuse Market, or the gadget seller in Apapa managing orders from a phone, the tooling has finally caught up.