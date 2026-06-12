The Ghana edition of Cooking with Gamechangers officially premiered on Saturday, June 6, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, marking another major step in the show’s growing pan-African journey.The event brought together leading figures from business, entertainment, media and culture for an evening that highlighted the show’s unique blend of food, storytelling, enterprise and […]

The Ghana edition of Cooking with Gamechangers officially premiered on Saturday, June 6, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, marking another major step in the show’s growing pan-African journey.

The event brought together leading figures from business, entertainment, media and culture for an evening that highlighted the show’s unique blend of food, storytelling, enterprise and African excellence.

Following its strong reception in Nigeria, Cooking with Gamechangers has now entered the Ghanaian market with a format that goes beyond conventional food television. The show places successful personalities in the kitchen, giving audiences a rare opportunity to see business leaders, creatives and public figures take on cooking challenges while sharing parts of their personal and professional journeys.

A Cultural and Business-Centred Entertainment Experience

The Ghana premiere was designed to reflect the heart of the show: food as a bridge between culture, success and human connection.

Guests arrived at the Labadi Beach Hotel from 6:00 p.m., with the red carpet shaped around a Food Ingredient-Inspired dress code. The theme invited attendees to creatively interpret food ingredients through fashion, resulting in a colourful celebration of Ghanaian culture.

The red carpet featured bold looks inspired by local ingredients and culinary references, from pepper reds and plantain yellows to cocoa browns and other imaginative interpretations.

The event attracted personalities from different sectors, including veteran rapper Reggie Rockstone, actress Juliet Ibrahim, social media personality Endurance Grand, comedy duo The Mitch Brothers, entertainment group Three of a Kind and Pulse Ghana’s Managing Director, Colette Amaeshi.

Also in attendance was Dr. Adjei Boateng, a distinguished engineer and business leader, underscoring the show’s appeal to both the entertainment industry and the corporate community.

Ghana’s Gamechangers Take the Spotlight

The gamechangers featured in the Ghana edition were present at the premiere and received strong recognition from guests.

They include Elias Hage, Precious Bonsu, Kodo Kwaku Bediako, Vivian Boateng, Victorine Sarr-Awuah, Chichi Yakubu, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Mildred Akotia, Bernard Kafui Sokpe, Halima Sanusi, Anthony Dzamefe and Dr. Powell Noble.

The show’s format puts these accomplished personalities in an unfamiliar environment, the kitchen, where they are challenged to prepare meals in front of cameras. The idea is to allow audiences to see another side of successful people, beyond titles, boardrooms, brands and public achievements.

This approach positions the show as more than a cooking competition. It is also a platform for leadership storytelling, cultural exchange and visibility for African success stories.

Judges and Host Add Entertainment Value

The Ghana edition features a judges’ panel made up of Majid Michel, Joselyn Dumas, Kobi Addai and show creator, Seyi Banigbe.

Their presence at the premiere drew excitement from guests and added strong star power to the evening. The judging format reflects the show’s accessible approach to food. Since the gamechangers are not professional chefs, the judges are positioned as relatable personalities who can assess the meals from the perspective of everyday people who understand good food and good entertainment.

Actor James Gardiner, who hosts the show, led the evening with charisma and humour. From the opening session to the games and best dressed announcement, he brought the same energy and charm viewers are expected to see on screen throughout the season.

First Episode Screens to Positive Audience Response

A major highlight of the night was the exclusive screening of the first episode of Cooking with Gamechangers.

For about 20 minutes, guests watched Ghana’s gamechangers attempt to prepare meals under the pressure of cameras, judges and expectations. The episode drew laughter and strong reactions from the audience, with many visibly enjoying the mix of humour, pressure, culture and personality.

Convener Seyi Banigbe, speaking about the filming experience in Ghana, said the country’s food culture stood out strongly.

“There were some Ghanaian dishes that literally blew my socks off,” she said. “I experienced flavours I had never tasted before and I must say I had a ball filming with all of our gamechangers.”

Following the screening, Kobby Addai hosted an audience feedback session where guests shared their reactions. The feedback was largely positive, with many praising the show’s ability to combine entertainment with inspiration and cultural storytelling.

Entertainment, Audience Engagement and Brand Experience

Beyond the screening, the premiere featured several interactive segments that brought the room to life.

Seyi Banigbe hosted a games segment with the judges, while James Gardiner and Daniel participated in a “pick-up lines challenge” that created one of the lighter and more humorous moments of the night.

The event also featured a Best Dressed Award, with guests competing based on their interpretation of the Food Ingredient-Inspired dress code. Winners in the Best Dressed Male and Female categories were celebrated with a lot of pomp and pageantry.

These activities helped position the premiere not only as a screening event, but also as a full entertainment and lifestyle experience.

A Pan-African Format Expanding across Africa

The Ghana premiere signals the continued expansion of Cooking with Gamechangers as a pan-African television format.

The show’s central proposition is clear: Africa has powerful success stories to tell, and those stories can be presented in ways that are entertaining, culturally relevant and commercially appealing.

For Seyi Banigbe, the show’s purpose is rooted in inspiration and visibility.

“People become what they consistently see,” she said. “If you are consistently watching success stories, you will become successful. That is what this show is about.”

With its combination of business storytelling, food, culture, celebrity appeal and entertainment, Cooking with Gamechangers has positioned itself as a format that will travel beyond individual markets and connect Africa with wider audiences.

Broadcast Platforms and Airing Times

Cooking with Gamechangers Ghana is now airing across television and digital platforms.

Viewers can watch the show on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ZhGqI9ZZXDg?si=1UijunoQDsn0RSPn

YouTube Channel: B2G Network

TV3: Sundays at 6:00 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Repeat: Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Onua TV: Sundays at 5:30 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Repeat: Mondays at 4:30 p.m.

Africa Magic Family: Sundays at 4:30 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Repeats: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 4:30 p.m.

The show can also be followed on social media via @cookingwithgamechangersgh for updates, behind-the-scenes content and more from the Ghana edition.