Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank, paid a courtesy visit to Thami Mseleku, South African High Commissioner to Nigeria in Abuja.

He was accompanied by Sola David-Borha, Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Board; Helmut Engelbrecht, Regional Chief Executive for Africa Regions, Standard Bank; Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings; Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank; Yewande Sadiku, Head Investment Banking Africa, Standard Bank, alongside other senior executives.

This engagement highlights the importance of strengthening business ties between South Africa and Nigeria, two of Africa’s largest economies. Standard Bank Group remains committed to driving Africa’s growth by fostering investor confidence, creating employment opportunities, and supporting sustainable economic development.

At a time when collaboration is essential, this visit underscores the role of strong partnerships in building resilience, fostering unity, and unlocking Africa’s full potential for shared prosperity.

Standard Bank Group is the parent company of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, is a leading, full service financial services organisation in Nigeria, providing en-to-end financial solutions to individuals, businesses, institutions, and government.

Through its subsidiaries, Stanbic IBTC offers a broad range of services including corporate and investment banking; personal and business banking; pension management; asset management; stockbroking; insurance; trusteeship; fintech and payment solutions.