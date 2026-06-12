West Africa’s leading insurance and technology conference, Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), has officially announced the return of its flagship yearly event. The 5th edition, tagged IMT 5.0 and themed “Building Insurance That Connects,” is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th September 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Insurance Meets Tech […]

West Africa’s leading insurance and technology conference, Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), has officially announced the return of its flagship yearly event.

The 5th edition, tagged IMT 5.0 and themed “Building Insurance That Connects,” is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th September 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Insurance Meets Tech was created by Creato Urban, one of Africa’s leading strategic communications agencies, in response to the urgent need for a cross-industry dialogue that delivers practical, actionable solutions for the insurance sector.

By bringing together stakeholders across multiple interconnected industries, the platform has consistently worked to accelerate industry growth through technology-driven collaboration, fostering greater customer acquisition, engagement, and overall value creation.

Since its debut in 2021, IMT has grown into one of the most respected platforms for insurance innovation in West Africa, nurturing partnerships, promoting knowledge exchange, and driving a decisive shift toward digital-first insurance processes across the region.

This year’s edition, IMT 5.0, goes beyond the familiar conversation about how technology can serve insurance to one that boldly bridges the gap between innovation and real-world impact. The convening will explore how cutting-edge solutions can be deeply embedded in insurance products, processes, and customer experiences, thereby making Insurtech not just relevant but a force that can no longer be ignored. The conference is expected to attract founders, CEOs, Industry experts, SMEs, policymakers, brilliant young minds, and customers who have a stake in the insurance landscape and its ever-evolving relationship with technology.

Speaking on the announcement, Odion Aleobua, Convener of Insurance Meets Tech, said, “As we reflect on the progress of a newly reformed and recapitalised insurance industry, we must ask if we are truly making this transformation meaningful for the people it was designed to serve?

That question is the foundation of everything IMT 5.0 represents, and why we chose the theme ‘Building Insurance That Connects.’

Connection is the critical gap we must close. Between insurers and their customers. Between technological innovation and genuine trust. Between ambitious ideas and the tangible impact they must create in people’s lives.

IMT 5.0 is a deliberate response to that gap. We are convening builders, underwriters, domain experts, regulators, and customers in one space because the future of insurance in Africa will not be architected in isolation. It will be shaped in forums like this, where consequential conversations take place, strategic partnerships are forged, and bold ideas are given the platform they deserve to become reality,” he added.

Participants can expect high-impact keynote presentations, innovative showcases, panel discourse, customer engagement, and strategic networking sessions designed to confront the forces reshaping insurance across Nigeria and the continent, from digitisation and artificial intelligence to financial inclusion and customer-centric product design.

Over five years, Insurance Meets Tech has transformed from a compelling idea into a movement. This fifth edition builds on that legacy with greater ambition, broader reach, and an astute commitment to creating connections between industries, people, ideas, and impact that will define the future of insurance in Africa and beyond.

About Insurance Meets Tech (IMT)

Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) is West Africa’s leading annual insurance and technology conference, dedicated to promoting collaboration between the insurance industry and the technology ecosystem. Through conferences, thought leadership, networking, and strategic partnerships, IMT serves as a gateway for digital transformation, industry growth, and customer-centric innovation within the insurance sector.