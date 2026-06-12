The Investment Society, UNILAG (TISUNILAG) has announced this year's edition of its flagship student conference, The Colloquium 2026, set to drive deep conversations on the future of the financial markets, renewable energy and infrastructure development in Nigeria.

The Investment Society, UNILAG (TISUNILAG) has announced this year’s edition of its flagship student conference, The Colloquium 2026, set to drive deep conversations on the future of the financial markets, renewable energy and infrastructure development in Nigeria.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 18th of June, 2026, at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Hall (Main Auditorium), University of Lagos, with over 2,500 expected attendees, including students, finance professionals, industry leaders, energy change-makers, and innovators.

The narrative of Nigeria’s infrastructure failure has been the same for decades.

The same old story of electricity blackouts, potholed roads, and unmet budget deficits, told over and over again in different languages across different generations. This timeless tale of our infrastructure performance is not just a favourite bedtime story; it’s a fact.

In 2020, the World Bank estimated that Nigeria needs $3 trillion in investment over the next 30 years (approximately $100 billion annually) to tackle its infrastructure deficit. As unrealistic as the math seems, it is the reality, and when the state retreats from stepping up, a new set of players emerges. A private crop of builders, independent power producers, and digital innovators are rewriting the story of Nigeria and its financial markets from the ground up.

The conversations at The Colloquium 2026 are designed to discuss the key sectors in this emergence. The theme: “Unlocking A New Era: The Future of Nigerian Financial Markets, Renewable Energy, and Infrastructure Development” reflects the sharp, crucial redefinition of Nigeria’s most chronic deficits as its most explosive opportunities, and a direct invitation to the next generation to participate in the unfolding of the new era, rather than standing back and spectating.

The Colloquium 2026 is not built for passive attendance. The panel sessions go beyond theory, putting industry intelligence into the hands of students, equipping them to diagnose real-world problems, pressure-test ideas, and leave sharper than they arrived. Aside from these sessions, there will be entertainment and side events to ensure optimal engagement and absolute audience satisfaction.

Last year, we had some of the sharpest minds and biggest voices on the continent at The Colloquium 2025. Industry leaders like Mrs Adenike Ogunlesi, the founder and CRO of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, and Mr Banji Fehintola CFA, an Executive Board Member and the head of financial services at Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), led conversations on the future of capital and independent thinking. Conversations like this are what we champion annually at The Colloquium. It’s the bar. It’s the legacy.

The Colloquium 2026 raises the bar with a new roster of industry giants and thought-leaders prepared to tackle this year’s theme with the urgency it requires. Bolstered by the support of institutions like Aradel and FCSL Capital, and featuring a formidable lineup including Shola Carrena, Odunayo Ojo, and Dapo Olagunju, regardless of whether you are strategizing your professional debut within the financial sector, a young founder stress-testing your thesis against real market intelligence, or a professional looking to stay ahead of the curve, The Colloquium 2026 is where your next big connection, idea, or opportunity is waiting.

To create a sense of expectation, the livestream of The Colloquium 2025 is on YouTube. You can also follow The Investment Society on social media for updates, speaker announcements, and everything building up to June 18th.

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Nigeria’s next era is not a prediction. It is a project, and it needs architects.

Will you be in the room? Register for The Colloquium 2026.