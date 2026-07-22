From Lagos With Code: How Nsibidi Fables Is Building AI Tools for African Animation and Education

A Lagos-based innovation studio has spent two years quietly building something that the global creative and education industries are only beginning to understand: AI tools designed specifically for African content, African classrooms, and African stories.

Africa’s Creative Economy

Africa’s digital economy is projected to grow to $712 billion by 2050, according to figures from IFC and Google. The continent’s projected creator economy is estimated at $17.84 billion by 2030. These are huge numbers by any standard.

The question is not whether African creative production will scale. It is whether the tools used to do that scaling will be built here or imported from elsewhere. At Nsibidi Fables, we are ensuring that the tools used to scale are designed for Lagos, not for California.

The 20th century path to economic development ran through cheap labour and manufacturing. That path is closing. The new path runs through intellectual property, creative output, and the technology that produces it at scale.

The creative economy in Nigeria is not a niche. According to data from the Federal Government, the Creative Economy is already the country’s second-largest employer, supporting approximately 4.2 million jobs. But how many of these people are using Nigerian tools in their creative work? I would guess very few.

Nsibidi Fables is building that technology in Lagos. The studio’s position is explicit: the tools it builds are built for a specific context — African character designs, African production pipelines, African market realities — and that specificity is a feature, not a limitation. We are building tools that automate, simplify, and accelerate the production process for African creatives making films or animations.

The Production Problem Nobody Talks About

There is a version of the African animation story that gets told often. It is one about ambition: about Nollywood growing into a $6.4 billion industry, about African animation winning awards, about young creatives in Lagos, Accra, and Nairobi building worlds on screens that look and feel like home. That story is true.

What gets told less often is what it actually costs to make one of those worlds. Not in naira. In time.

A single animated episode at professional quality can require hundreds of hours of labour for colouring alone. Each character must be coloured consistently across dozens of unique poses per scene. Flat-rate studios doing this work manually often find that the same jacket comes out a slightly different shade in scene three. The human eye catches it. The audience feels it, even if they cannot name it. Consistency at scale is one of animation production’s oldest, most expensive problems — and it has been largely solved in the West by tools that were not designed for African character designs, African skin tones, or African production budgets.

Nsibidi Fables decided to solve this problem for the benefit of African Creatives..

Four Episodes. Four Weeks.

The studio has been producing a short-form animated series called Amanirenas — a project built around African historical IP using a creative methodology the team calls Human-in-the-Loop production. The premise is simple: AI tools handle the repeatable, time-intensive technical work, while the human creative team retains full control over story, character, and direction.

The first episode of Amanirenas took six months to complete. Working through a conventional pipeline, every phase from character design to colouring to compositing was done manually. The team was learning. The process was slow.

By the fourth episode, completed using the studio’s own internally built tools and refined Human-in-the-Loop pipeline, production time had dropped to four weeks. Same creative standards. Improved visual quality. A fraction of the time.

The goal was never to remove the artist from the process. It was to remove the drudgery — so the artist could focus entirely on the work that only a human can do.

That compression did not come from cutting corners. It came from building better tools.

SketchColor: The Colouring Tool Built for Animation

The most significant driver of that production improvement is SketchColor, a character colouring tool built entirely in-house by the Nsibidi Fables engineering team.

The tool works from a reference: a single approved coloured character design. From that one reference, SketchColor can colour any number of poses of the same character — consistently, accurately, and without the drift that manual colouring inevitably introduces over a long production run.

The result in production terms is significant. Colouring, which once consumed a substantial portion of episode production time, now takes roughly an eighth of the time it previously required. For a studio working at the pace Nsibidi Fables is now operating at, that difference is not a marginal improvement. It is what makes a four-week episode possible.

The path to getting SketchColor to work was not straightforward. Early iterations produced outputs that were – put charitably – experimental. One version coloured a character’s armour in a rainbow of incorrect hues. Another produced outputs so pixelated they were barely recognisable. The team kept both. They are a record of a real engineering process — iterative, occasionally humbling, ultimately successful.

What makes SketchColor notable is not just that it works. It is that it was built for the specific visual demands of 2D animation production: clean line art, flat colour regions, consistent character identity across pose variations. Tools built for live action photography or 3D rendering do not handle these demands well. SketchColor was designed from the start for exactly this problem.

The Upscaler: Resolution Built for African Production

The second tool the studio is releasing is the Zip Upscaler — a video and image upscaling tool built specifically for animated content.

The challenge it solves is one that any animation studio working at scale eventually confronts: the gap between the resolution at which content is produced and the resolution at which it needs to be delivered. Broadcast and streaming standards are increasingly demanding 4K output, and working natively at that resolution throughout production is computationally expensive and slows pipelines considerably.

The Zip Upscaler allows studios to produce at 1080p and upscale to 4K at the output stage — preserving the sharp lines, flat colour fields, and clean edges that define 2D animation and that generic upscaling tools trained on live action footage routinely destroy.

Nsibidi Academy: The Education Arm

The studio’s ambitions extend beyond the production floor. Nsibidi Fables operates Nsibidi Academy — an education platform designed to build the talent pipeline that African creative and technology industries will need over the next decade.

The context for that ambition is structural. Africa has the world’s fastest-growing school-age demographic. By 2030, 40% of the world’s youth will be African. That same continent currently faces a teacher shortfall of 15 million by 2030, accounting for roughly one-third of the total global teaching deficit, according to UNESCO. The gap between the size of the generation coming up and the infrastructure available to educate it is one of the defining challenges of the next twenty years.

Nsibidi Academy’s approach is to use technology to bridge part of that gap — not by replacing teachers, but by augmenting what teachers can deliver and by giving students access to structured, high-quality instruction in the skills that will define the next economy.

The platform offers instruction across three tracks: Cognition (understanding how AI and computing systems work), Coding (transitioning from visual block coding to text-based Python and web development), and Creation (AI-driven animation, digital storytelling, and the African cultural IP that gives that creation its identity). It serves learners aged 8 to 17 and working professionals.

The platform’s school partnership model, launched recently, allows schools to register as affiliated partners and integrate the curriculum directly into their existing structures. Partner schools gain access to a dedicated portal on the Nsibidi platform, and their in-house teachers can operate as certified instructors, running live classroom-style sessions. The revenue generated flows back to the school — a structure designed to make the programme financially self-sustaining for institutions that adopt it.

The platform also features Griot AI — an AI-powered personal study guide that analyses each student’s performance across the three tracks and generates personalised learning plans, adaptive worksheets, and targeted recommendations. The name is deliberate: a griot is a West African oral historian and storyteller, a keeper of knowledge and identity. Framing an AI education assistant inside that tradition is a design decision, not a branding one. It signals whose knowledge system this platform operates within.

The Virtuous Cycle

What distinguishes Nsibidi Fables from a studio that happens to build tools, or an education company that happens to produce content, is the relationship between the two sides of the business.

The animation studio — Nsibidi Fables — produces content. That production process generates real engineering problems that the tools team solves. The tools, once built, are packaged into a platform — Nsibidi Zip — that other studios and creators can use. The education arm — Nsibidi Academy — trains the next generation of animators, coders, and AI practitioners. Those graduates become the pool from which future production talent is drawn. The content they help produce feeds back into the Cognition, Coding, & Creation Curriculum that the Academy teaches.

The studio calls this the Virtuous Nsibidi Cycle: a bi-directional flow of innovation, talent, data, and technology in which each part of the business makes the others more capable.

It is an unusual structure for a creative company. It is less unusual when viewed as infrastructure — which is closer to what the studio is actually building.

Claiming Tomorrow

On 16 July 2026, Nsibidi Fables hosted Claiming Tomorrow: The Next-Gen Collective at Alliance Française de Lagos — an evening bringing together creatives, educators, technologists, and industry leaders to discuss what the intersection of technology, education, and African cultural production actually looks like in practice.

The evening included two panel sessions — one on the future of African classrooms in a digital age, one on storytelling in the age of AI — alongside a screening of the completed Amanirenas short film and a live demonstration of both SketchColor and the Zip Upscaler.

For the studio, the event represented something beyond a product showcase. It was the first time the full pipeline — from character design and AI-assisted colouring to final upscaled output — was shown to a public audience. The tools were not presented as experiments. They were presented as production infrastructure that had already shipped four episodes of animation, and that is already operating in a live education platform with real students.

Africa has a window of opportunity to leapfrog — not to catch up with what already exists, but to build something new. The question is whether Nigerian institutions and investors understand that the tools for that leap need to be built here.

That window is narrowing. The global creative economy is adopting AI at pace. The studios and platforms that define how that technology is applied to African content will have a structural advantage over those that arrive late. Nsibidi Fables has made a deliberate bet that it is better to build those tools now, inside a production environment, under real constraints, than to wait for someone else to build them and adapt.

Based on what came out of four episodes of Amanirenas, that bet is already paying dividends.

Nsibidi Fables is a Lagos-based animation and technology studio. Nsibidi Study Genius, the studio’s education platform, is available at nsibidifablesng.com.