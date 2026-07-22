Your Money, the World’s Biggest Companies: How Luno Is Changing the Investment Conversation for Nigerians

Let’s be honest: for a long time, investing in companies like Apple or Tesla felt like something that happened in other people’s lives. It was the kind of opportunity you read about in international finance articles, nodded along to, and then scrolled past because the path from Lagos to Wall Street wasn’t exactly straightforward.Foreign brokerage […]

Let’s be honest: for a long time, investing in companies like Apple or Tesla felt like something that happened in other people’s lives. It was the kind of opportunity you read about in international finance articles, nodded along to, and then scrolled past because the path from Lagos to Wall Street wasn’t exactly straightforward.

Foreign brokerage accounts. Currency restrictions. Complex documentation. US market hours that didn’t fit your schedule. The barriers were real, and for many Nigerians, they were enough to make global investing feel out of reach.

Today, that is beginning to change. Through companies like Luno, Nigerians can now access some of the world’s biggest companies in a simpler and more accessible way.

So, what is Luno Tokenised Stocks?

In September 2025, Luno introduced Tokenised Stocks, a feature that gives Nigerians access to more than 60 of the world’s leading companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) directly from the Luno app.

We’re talking about some of the biggest names in global business: Apple, Tesla, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, and many more. These are the companies shaping the technologies, products, and platforms that power everyday life around the world.

What makes the offering stand out is its simplicity. Investors do not need a foreign brokerage account, complex international transfers, or access to foreign currency before getting started. Instead, they can invest through a platform they already know and use.

For many Nigerians, that removes some of the biggest obstacles that have traditionally stood between local investors and global markets.

Luno is also the first Africa-founded global exchange to introduce tokenised stocks in Nigeria, bringing a product designed with local realities and investor needs in mind.

But is it safe?

It’s a fair question.

Each tokenised stock on Luno is backed by the corresponding underlying share, held through regulated custody arrangements with global partners, including Kraken’s xStocks and Backed Finance. The aim is to provide investors with exposure to the performance of real companies through a structure designed to meet international standards for security, transparency, and compliance.

For investors who have been curious about global markets but cautious about unfamiliar platforms, that layer of oversight matters.

Here is what makes it work for everyday Nigerians

This is where it gets interesting. The tokenised stocks was not built for finance professionals. It was built for people who want to grow their money without needing a degree in economics to get started.

A few things worth knowing:

Start small: You can start with any amount. Fractional ownership means you do not need to buy a whole share of NVIDIA or Apple. You invest what you can, and build from there.

Trade on your schedule: You can trade at your own time. The tokenised stock offers 24/5 access; that is 24 hours a day, five days a week, with plans to expand to 24/7 including weekends. This means that there’s no more being locked out by US market hours.

Everything in one place: Everything is in one place. If you already use Luno for crypto, your stocks live in the same app. Manage everything – Bitcoin, Ethereum, global stocks – from one secure platform, with instant settlement so your funds are available immediately.

Why more Nigerians are thinking about this. Despite Nigeria’s financial inclusion rate now standing at 74%, less than 5% of Nigerian adults invest in stocks. That gap is not about interest but access. The entry barriers have always been too high, the process too complicated, and the platforms too far removed from the realities of the Nigerian market.

This product closes that gap. It brings global markets into the same app millions of Nigerians already trust, in naira, with no unnecessary complexity.

With this, wealth-building stops being a conversation of whether you can access global opportunities, but a question of whether you are ready to start.

Download the Luno app on the App Store or Google Play to get started. Happy investing.

About Luno

Luno is a global cryptocurrency investment platform that makes it easy to buy, store, and learn about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Founded in 2013, Luno serves millions of users across Africa, Asia, and Europe. With its focus on safety, simplicity, and education, Luno is helping to build a more inclusive global financial system. Luno operates under the Digital Currency Group (DCG) and is a pioneer in regulatory compliance, financial security, and customer education.