MSME Survival Fund: Ariaria market artisans receive grants
The Federal Government has announced that the Payroll Support Scheme has received over 50,000 applications.
The Federal Government announced that artisans in the Ariaria Market of Abia State received the one-time N30,000 grant, according to a tweet via the Twitter handle of the MSME Survival Fund.
First batch of artisans in Ariaria International Market have received their one-time grant of N30, 000.#SurvivalFundNG pic.twitter.com/NLlcatUXRd
— MSME Survival Fund (@SurvivalFund_ng) November 4, 2020
Our Payroll Support Scheme is aimed at MSMEs adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The scheme will provide Payroll Support to a maximum of 10 employees per qualifying MSME. More than 50,000 applications were completed before the portal closed. https://t.co/yUSyPfgWt2
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 4, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in July that the FG announced plans to roll out N2.3 trillion stimulus package and survival fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to stay afloat amid the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic.
The survival fund includes payroll support for three months, and a guaranteed off-take scheme among others, all under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).
The Federal Government (FG) released the guidelines to access the N75 billion MSME Survival Fund and Support Initiatives, which took effect from September 21, 2020.
This week, the Lagos State beneficiaries of the Artisan Support initiative – under the MSME Survival Fund Scheme, received their training certificates and were grateful to the FG for the N30,000 grant.
For the Payroll support, the scheme supports companies with a maximum of 10 employees and affected by the pandemic. The FG said over 50,000 applied.
“Our Payroll Support Scheme is aimed at MSMEs adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The scheme will provide Payroll Support to a maximum of 10 employees per qualifying MSME. More than 50,000 applications were completed before the portal closed.”
MSME Fund: Artisan Support beneficiaries receives training certificates
Beneficiaries of the Artisan Support initiative received their training certificates and grants from the Lagos State Government.
Lagos State beneficiaries of the Artisan Support initiative – under the MSME Survival Fund Scheme, have received their training certificates and are grateful to the Federal Government for the N30,000 grant.
This is according to the Twitter handle of the MSME Survival Fund, as seen by Nairametrics.
Lagos state beneficiaries of the Artisan Support receive their certificates and are grateful to the Federal Government for the N30,000 grant.#SurvivalFundNG pic.twitter.com/QfJHFYubK9
— MSME Survival Fund (@SurvivalFund_ng) November 4, 2020
The one-time grant is meant to support MSMEs across the country, to keep their businesses afloat through these very challenging times. As part of the requirements, some of the artisans who have been selected for the programme in Lagos underwent training and received certificates as an attestation to their participation in the life-changing training.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria commenced the payment of a one-time grant worth N30,000 to 330,000 selected artisans under the MSME Survival Scheme in over 11 states in Nigeria.
The Artisan Support Scheme, a one-off grant to artisans, is just a segment of the MSME Survival Fund programme. Other notable support schemes include the following:
- Payroll Support Scheme – payroll support for small businesses.
- Formalization Support Scheme – free business name registration.
- Guaranteed Offtake Scheme – support for local producers of priority products.
N30,000 Survival Fund: First batch of beneficiaries are receiving grants — FG
The first batch of beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N30,000 artisans grants have started receiving their grants.
Beneficiaries in the first batch of the Federal Government’s N30,000 artisans’ grant have started receiving their grants.
This was disclosed by the Presidency via the FG’s Twitter handle on Saturday.
It tweeted, “The first batch of beneficiaries of the N30,000 artisans grant, a component of @NigeriaGov’s @SurvivalFund_ng, have started receiving their grants.
“Eligible beneficiaries are artisans and self-employed individuals. Each State will have 9,000 beneficiaries.”
UPDATE: The first batch of beneficiaries of the N30,000 artisans grant, a component of @NigeriaGov’s @SurvivalFund_ng, have started receiving their grants. Eligible beneficiaries are artisans and self-employed individuals. Each State will have 9,000 beneficiaries.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 31, 2020
Financial Services
CBN reveals framework for the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund
The Nigerian Youth Investment Fund will be funded through the NIRSAL MFB window of the CBN.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed the implementation framework for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.
This was disclosed in a publication by the Development Finance Department under the auspices of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The CBN stated that the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (N-YIF) would be funded through NIRSAL MFB window, with an initial take-off seed capital of N12.5 billion.
The N-YIF aims to financially empower Nigerian youths to generate at least 500,000 jobs between 2020 and 2023.
Objectives of the scheme:
-
Improve access to finance for youths and youth-owned enterprises for national development.
-
Generate much-needed employment opportunities to curb youth restiveness.
-
Boost the managerial capacity of the youths, and develop their potentials to become the future large corporate organizations.
-
The fund targets young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years.
-
Beneficiaries of NMFB, TCF and AgSMEIS loans, and other government loan schemes that remain unpaid are also not eligible to participate.
-
Individuals (unregistered businesses) shall be determined based on activity/nature of projects subject to the maximum of N250,000.
-
Registered businesses (Business name, Limited Liability, Cooperative, Commodity Association) shall be determined by activity/nature of projects subject to the maximum of N3.0 million (including working capital).
-
The tenor of the intervention is for a Maximum of 5 years, depending on the nature of the business and the assets acquired, of which interest rate of not more than 5% under the intervention shall be charged annually.
-
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to identify potential training for training/mentoring.
-
The youths that are duly screened (and undergo the mandatory training where applicable) shall be advised to login to the portal provided by the NMFB to apply for the facility.
