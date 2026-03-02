The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has unveiled its March 2026 Savings Bond, offering interest rates of up to 13.906 per cent per annum to retail investors.

This was disclosed in a circular published on the website of the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Monday.

The offer presents an opportunity for individuals seeking secure and steady returns backed by the sovereign guarantee of the Federal Government.

The subscription window opens on March 2, 2026, and closes on March 6, 2026, with settlement scheduled for March 11, 2026.

What the data is saying

The March 2026 Savings Bond is offered in two tenors with different yield structures. The rates are lower than those offered in the February 2026 issuance.

The two-year FGN Savings Bond due March 11, 2028 offers an interest rate of 12.906 per cent per annum.

The three-year FGN Savings Bond due March 11, 2029 carries a yield of 13.906 per cent per annum.

In February 2026, the bonds were offered at 15.356 per cent per annum.

Total subscriptions for the February 2026 Savings Bond exceeded N5.9 billion across the two- and three-year tenors.

The lower rates for March indicate a moderation in yields compared to the previous month’s issuance.

More insights

The FGN Savings Bond programme was introduced to deepen the domestic debt market and encourage retail participation in government securities. It provides individuals with access to sovereign debt instruments at affordable entry levels.

The bonds are priced at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000.

Additional investments can be made in multiples of N1,000, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.

The principal is repaid in full at maturity under a bullet repayment structure.

Interest payments are made quarterly on June 11, September 11, December 11, and March 11 throughout the life of the bond.

This structure is designed to make government securities accessible to small investors while providing predictable income streams.

What you should know

The FGN Savings Bond is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria, offering investors sovereign-backed security. It also enjoys several regulatory and tax recognitions that enhance its attractiveness.

It qualifies as an approved security for trustees under the Trustee Investment Act.

It is recognised as a government security under the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA).

It is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, improving liquidity and tradability.

It qualifies as a liquid asset for banks in calculating liquidity ratios.

These features position the March 2026 FGN Savings Bond as a secure and accessible investment option for retail investors seeking stable returns amid changing interest rate conditions.