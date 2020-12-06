Business
Lagos to host National Economic Monitoring Committee this week
The IMC of NEC will pay a two-day working visit to Lagos State from Tuesday, December 8 to Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Lagos State Government has announced that the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the National Economic Council (NEC) will pay a two-day working visit to Lagos state from Tuesday, December 8 to Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
This disclosure was made in a press release issued by Lagos State Government on Sunday 6th December 2020.
In line with the information contained in the press release, the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the National Economic Council (NEC), which will be led by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, will monitor and evaluate major projects of the State government.
However, the two-day working visit by the IMC is needed to chart a way forward for the commencement of the 2nd phase of projects monitoring across the States by IMC. This is also part of Federal Government efforts to reposition the National economy and protect the states against recession.
In a bid to facilitate the activities of the monitoring committee, all Commissioners of Economic Planning & Budget are expected to populate with choice projects in their States, in line with the 71 resolutions set by the National Economic Council to achieve strong and sustainable economic growth in the respective states of the Federation.
While the visiting team, comprising representatives of the National Economic Council (NEC), Office of the Vice President, and the Nigeria Governors Forum, will monitor and evaluate projects executed in Lagos.
The reports of the Implementation Monitoring Committee will be presented to the National Economic Council in February 2021 for consideration and further action.
Why this matters
- This exercise is necessary given the mandate captured in the 71 Resolutions of the National Economic Council, which covers major thematic areas such as Agriculture, Infrastructure, Solid Minerals, Investment, Industrialisation, Empowerment, Revenue Generation, amongst other areas.
- It is important to note that the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) was set up to deploy a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) mechanism so as to facilitate effective implementation of resolutions, and the implementation of the 71-point National Economic Council (NEC) retreat resolutions aimed at improving socio-economic and political development in the country.
- However, with the current disruption in the economy coupled with structural bottlenecks and the heightened vulnerabilities in the economy, this exercise is expected to aide the repositioning of the National economy and strengthen the protection of the states against recession.
What you should know
At a special retreat held between 21st and 22nd March 2016, the National Economic Council (NEC) adopted a 71-point Resolution covering seven major thematic areas to be adopted by States to enhance rapid and sustainable economic growth, in response to the economic downturn in the country.
In line with this, the National Economic Council in its efforts to ensure successful implementation of the 71 resolutions, set up two committees:
- The Implementation Steering Committee (ISC), chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.
- The Implementation Monitoring Committee, chaired by the Honourable Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba.
The Implementation Monitoring Committee embarked on Phase 1 of the monitoring exercise, which covered about 27 States of the Federation in 2017.
The new Lagos-Ibadan rail line commences commercial operations today
Commercial operations have started on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail line this morning, Monday, December 7, 2020.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that commercial operations commenced on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line this morning, Monday, December 7, 2020.
This disclosure was made public by the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi in a statement via his official Twitter account.
Commercial operations started on the new #LagosIbadanRail line this morning, Monday Dec 7, 2020. For now, according to the NRC, only one return trip daily, leaving Ibadan at 8am for Lagos and leaving Lagos for Ibadan at 4pm.
Mr. Ogunlesi explained in the statement that the rail line will embark on only one return trip daily, as the departure for Ibadan from Lagos will be at 8 am, while that for Lagos from Ibadan will be at 4 pm.
He added that the rail line would not operate at capacity during the first phase of commercial operations which starts today.
Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi in the statement said, “Commercial operations started on the new LagosIbadanRail line this morning. For now, according to the NRC, only one return trip daily, leaving Ibadan at 8am for Lagos and leaving Lagos for Ibadan at 4pm.
“Speed and capacity will increase with time. Keep in mind there’s still some construction work ongoing. It likely won’t hit maximum speeds until the line fencing is completed. Sadly because of some Lagosians’ love for rail-line merchandising.”
What you should know
- The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, last week, while speaking in Abuja at the inauguration of elected members of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the newly constructed Lagos-Ibadan rail line by January 2021.
- However, Mr. Amaechi said the $1.6 billion rail project has been delivered and its usage would commence before the official commissioning in January next year.
- He explained that the fare which is at par with that of the Kaduna route is a transfer cost for the delivery cost of the project, which is fair.
GITEX 2020: Nigeria receives $50m Start-up investment – Pantami
$50m has been received for the support of various start-ups in Nigeria through the government's digital economy and innovations policy.
The start-up investment funds in Nigeria have been boosted with the sum of $50m for the support of various start-ups in the country through the government’s digital economy and innovations policy.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, as he unveiled Nigeria’s Pavilion at the 2020 40th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), holding at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Dr. Pantami noted that the journey of start-ups is a tough one indeed but implored all to be consistent and steadfast as the breakthroughs always come after several years.
He gave insight into the success story of Amazon that has grown to become a global brand with huge profit today after several years of trials and failures.
According to him, “The startups need to be mentored. Any start-up without mentorship cannot be successful on the platter of gold, you need to be patient and consistent.
“You have to be steadfast and partake in critical thinking as well as be analytic. The main challenge is not about funding, but mentoring. That is why our focus now is on mentoring our young start-ups.
“We are also providing the enabling environment for them to thrive, so you discover that in the proposed finance bill 2020, there is reduction in small and medium enterprise taxes.
“If we are able to implement this plan in the next five years, our start-ups are going to be celebrated not only in Nigeria, but globally.”
What you should know GITEX
- GITEX is the biggest annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference in the Middle East and East Africa. It takes place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
- About 10 Nigerian start-ups would be showcasing their innovations in the Dubai exhibition.
- The 2020 GITEX started on December 6 and is expected to end on December 10.
ASUU insists it won’t call off strike until withheld salaries are paid by FG
ASUU has insisted that it would not call off its strike action until the FG fulfils its promise and pays all the withheld salaries of its members.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that it would not call off its strike action until the Federal Government fulfils its promise and pays all the withheld salaries of its members.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, during a telephone interview on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Lagos, where he said the government should not expect the lecturers to resume without paying the withheld salaries.
Ogunyemi explained that the university lecturers were still consulting and at the same time waiting for the government to fulfil its promise of releasing the withheld salaries of members of the union.
The ASUU President said, “We are still consulting and we have not finished consultation. By the end of this week, we shall make our report public. There are promises government made with dates, government promised to release the salaries of our members, the withheld salaries have not been paid and we need to have information on that. Government should not expect us to resume without releasing our salaries.”
While stating that the union would take a final decision once the timeline expired this week without the salaries being paid, Ogunyemi also pointed out that he could not determine when ASUU would suspend the strike.
He said, “I can’t vouch for anything about resumption, but my members will determine that. The only thing I know is that payment of withheld salaries can smoothen the process and that is what we have told the government. It will aid the final decision.
“The government gave a timeline and we are monitoring, once the timeline expires this week, our members will take a final decision. If they pay the withheld salaries, it will make the process easier to handle.”
What you should know about ASUU strike
- It can be recalled that there were media reports on November 27 that ASUU had agreed to call off its 8-month old strike action, following the Federal Government’s promise to increase its offer for Earned Allowances and funding for the revitalization of public universities from N65 billion to N70 billion.
- However, a day later, the ASUU President denied that the union had agreed to call off the strike. He said it was only agreed that the union would convey the government’s message to their various organs and then report back to the government. It also said that the payment of outstanding salaries must not be done through the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).
