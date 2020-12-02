Business
Tanker explosion: Motorists trapped in gridlock along Magboro axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Hundreds of motorists are trapped on the Magboro axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after a fuel tanker fire.
Hundreds of motorists are trapped on the Magboro axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State after a fuel tanker, on Wednesday, caught fire.
The incident has caused gridlock at both inward and outward lanes of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, as the fuel being conveyed by the tanker had spilled to the other side of the expressway.
Findings by Nairametrics reveals that the men of the Fire Service and other agencies are battling to extinguish the fire and move the tanker off the road.
The Federal Road Safety Commission’s Corridor Commander, Kehinde Hamzat, who confirmed that the tanker went up in flames around 4:15 am, advised motorists to avoid the axis and use other routes.
FRSC’s notice read, “The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to advise the general public on the need for adequate planning of their trips for today for users of the Lagos-Ibadan Corridor.
“The tanker explosion on Magboro bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressway which occurred at about 0415hrs in the early hours of the day, Wednesday 2nd December, 2020 has called for the need to adjust one’s movement for the day.
“The fire is still burning as at 05.20am and this means a total standstill situation of vehicular movement along the expressway.
“Relentless efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire by men of Fire Service backed up by men of other agencies around the scene of the inferno.
“We, therefore, advise the general public to have adequate planning for their trips for those who cannot cancel their planned journeys. We also advise that travellers who are bound to transit in and out of Lagos from the neighbouring state to explore alternative routes where necessary.
“All hands on deck to ensure that the situation is professionally managed and the road returned to proper use for the public.”
What you should know
- Barely 25 days ago, Nairametrics reported that a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
- The explosion reportedly claimed two lives and over 20 vehicles (some of which are parked for sale along the traffic corridor).
- This was disclosed by LASEMA in its Post-disaster assessment report shared via its Twitter handle on Saturday.
- According to the agency, aside from the two fatalities, 10 casualties were recorded, 23 vehicles affected including 1 tanker containing 45000 litres of petrol, 1 luxurious passenger bus, 2 articulated vehicles, and 19 cars.
Corruption erodes the constituency for aid programmes and humanitarian relief – IMF
The IMF has reiterated the defective role corruption plays in denying poor people in developing nations access to humanitarian relief.
Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that corruption is a barrier to poor nations for humanitarian relief, adding that it weakens the impact of governance policies.
The IMF chief disclosed this on Tuesday at the 9th International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) in South Korea with the theme, “Designing 2030: Truth, Trust & Transparency.” The conference focused on the role of transparency in the fight against pandemics.
Ms. Georgieva warned that the world is in a period of mass distrust of Government, citing people refusing to respond to Covid-19 measures. She also quoted former World Bank Group President, James Wolfensohn, who said “corruption diverts resources from the poor to the rich, increases the cost of running businesses, distorts public expenditures, and deters foreign investors.
She added that corruption is a barrier to inclusive development in developing nations.
“It erodes the constituency for aid programmes and humanitarian relief. And we all know that it is a major barrier to sound and equitable development,” she said.
She added that focusing on transparency is important in the fight against the pandemic since it has worsened economic recoveries globally. Every dime has to be counted for by developing economies.
She disclosed that IMF Is taking up the role in the fight against corruption, especially during the pandemic.
“And we have sought to balance the need for accountability and transparency against the need to disburse financing very quickly so doctors and nurses can be paid, and the most vulnerable people can be protected. Some of you may have heard me saying, spend what you need but keep the receipts. Accountability cannot take a back seat in this crisis.
“First, all countries receiving emergency financing from the IMF must accept a safeguards assessment of the central bank. This is an IMF assessment of a central bank’s governance and control framework to ensure that it can manage IMF resources properly,’’ she said.
She disclosed six areas where the IMF helps in the fight against corruption:
“They are fiscal governance, financial sector oversight, central bank governance, market regulation, rule of law and anti-money laundering. We also look at transnational aspects through assessments of national frameworks to limit opportunities for corruption through foreign bribery or laundering of proceeds of corruption.
“And in our work on data transparency, we urge citizens to keep track of how public money, their money is spent. Civil society has an incredibly important role to play in this work, including by helping us all to do better,’’ she said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier this year that Nigeria dropped from 144 in 2018 to 146 in 2019 on the annual corruption perception index published by Transparency International.
- The report revealed that Nigeria ranks 146 out of the 180 countries considered, behind Botswana (34), Rwanda (51), and Mauritius (56), amongst other African nations.
- Nairametrics also reported in 2016 that a study by PriceWaterhouseCoopers revealed that Nigeria will lose 30% of its GDP to corruption by 2030.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicated last month that it may release up to $99 billion to 70 emerging and developing economies to manage issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nigeria signs MoU with United Arab Emirates
Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which provides a platform for the nations to engage each other bilaterally.
The MoU was signed on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
While Onyeama signed the document on behalf of the Nigerian government, the UAE was represented by the Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq.
Onyeama tweeted, “On behalf [email protected], I signed an MoU with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) represented by @altaffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria. The MoU provides the platform through which the countries can engage each other bilaterally in many areas- legal, commercial, etc.”
Lagos Assembly passes bill to establish Lottery and Gaming Authority
Lagos Assembly has passed a bill to establish an authority to consolidate and harmonize all gaming activities in the State.
The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the establishment of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority.
This disclosure was made in a tweet by the New Media Department of the Office of the Speaker, via the official Twitter account of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
The tweet reads:
“Lagos Assembly passes a Bill for a Law to establish the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority to consolidate and harmonize all gaming activities and related laws in Lagos State, and also to provide for the regulation and control of all gaming activities into Law.”
The bill which was passed by the Assembly through a voice vote after its third reading during the house plenary today is expected to facilitate the establishment of Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority.
During the third reading of the Bill today, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, explained that the passage of the bill would harmonise all other laws relating to gaming and lottery activities in the state.
The Speaker emphasized that the bill would play a key role in regulating gaming and lottery activities in the state, given the proliferation of gaming and lottery activities in the state.
What you should know
- It is important to note that the Lagos State Assembly in 2004 established the Lagos State Lotteries Board under the Lagos State Lotteries Laws Cap L89 2004 Laws of Lagos State (Now Lagos State Lotteries (Amendment) Law 2008).
- The Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) is the pioneer gaming regulatory body, as It is responsible for regulating lotteries, sports betting, scratch card & interactive games, casino, gaming machines operations, pools betting, promotional competitions and other gaming activities within Lagos State.
- When the LSLB commenced operations in 2005, it was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up a regulatory framework that is not only at par with international standards but would also stand the test of time.