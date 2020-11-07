Business
Just-in: Tanker Explosion: Two lives lost, over 20 vehicles reportedly burnt
Two fatalities, 10 casualties were recorded, 23 vehicles affected.
The Kara fuel tanker explosion has reportedly claimed two lives and over 20 vehicles (some of which are parked for sale along the traffic corridor).
This was disclosed by LASEMA in its Post- disaster assessment report shared via its Twitter handle on Saturday.
According to the agency, aside from the two fatalities, 10 casualties were recorded, 23 vehicles affected including 1 tanker containing 45000 litres of petrol, 1 luxurious passenger bus, 2 articulated vehicles, and 19 cars.
The Spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, explained that one person sustained injury and has been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, along with the remains of the two dead victims.
He said, “The driver and the motorboy died in the ensuing inferno that engulfed the scene with about 35 vehicles parked along the traffic corridor for sale burnt down.
“One injured victim is presently confirmed and he has been taken to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, along with the dead victims.”
Akinbiyi advised motorists to avoid the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway presently and seek alternative routes, because of the traffic challenge that the accident has brought in its wake.
Post-disaster assessment is as follows:
2 fatalities (driver of tanker and motor boy)
10 casualties who received on the spot treatment
23 vehicles affected including
1 tanker containing 45000 litres of petrol
1 luxurious passenger bus
2 articulated vehicles
19 cars
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier today that the fuel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing motorists travelling out of Lagos to be held in traffic.
The fire was blazing around 1am on Saturday without firefighters in sight.
Nigeria, Yemen and others risk falling into famine in 6 months- UN
UN’s World Food Programme warned that Nigeria could face major food emergency in three to six months.
The United Nation’s World Food Programme with the Food and Agriculture Organization has warned that Nigeria could face a “major (food) emergency… or series of emergencies” in the next three to six months, alongside Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen.
This was disclosed in a report by the United Nations on Friday evening. The UN said the most vulnerable region in Nigeria is the North East, adding that the drivers of these humanitarian crises include long-running conflicts, and a lack of humanitarian access to communities in need.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in March, that the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation predicted that 7 million Nigerians would experience food shortage between June and August 2020, as 16 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were identified to face food and nutrition crisis.
FAO reported that states like Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Benue, Gombe, Taraba, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Niger would be affected.
It urged thus: “Introduce policies and programs that are crucial for improving the livelihood of the poor to improve self-reliance and reduce total reliance on food assistance as well as prevent further deterioration of the food and nutrition security situation during the clean season.”
In Friday’s statement, WFP spokesperson, Tomson Phiri, highlighted how people’s dire situations were linked to an insurgency in northern Burkina Faso and northeastern Nigeria. He said,
“People have lost assets, people have lost their capability to cope with any shocks. We had …unprecedented floods this year; floodwaters were submerging whole towns, people are struggling, the harvest that was just about to come in.”
The WFP revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns worsened food insecurity in 27 countries, with up to 104.6 million people in need.
“In those 27 countries, the number of people that are already facing acute food insecurity are (sic) more than 100 million already. Analysis obviously is continuously ongoing so we except this number to increase much more,” said WFP’s Ah Poe.
“And earlier on this year, we… had estimated in the countries where we are operating – which is around 80 countries – an additional 121 million people would be at risk of falling into food insecurity,” the WFP said.
Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Sahel Consulting, told Nairametrics in April that it would be impossible for Nigeria to achieve food security or GDP growth when more than 74% of her small-scale farmers were financially excluded.
“According to a report by the @worldbankdata, there is a strong correlation between financial inclusion and GDP growth. Improving access to finance for smallholder farmers will improve their output, the availability and affordability of food, and in turn the GDP of our economy”
“Our regional and national borders are closed, and trading is being restricted. These realities, if pro-longed and not urgently addressed, will lead to short term consequences of food shortages, price hikes, and medium to long term consequences of under-nutrition, mass starvation,” she added.
Nigerian Railway Corporation announces revenue of N1.4 billion in 2020
NRC announced a revenue of N1.4 billion as at September 30.
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a revenue of N1.4 billion as at September 30, which is way less than it’s projected revenue of N4.4 billion for the same period.
The reduced revenue was due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy according to the NRC.
Oyigbo: We announced curfew to prevent ethnic clashes- Wike
The curfew in Oyigbo was announced to prevent reprisal attacks across the nation.
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has explained that the curfew in Oyigbo was announced to prevent reprisal attacks across the nation.
The Governor disclosed this on Friday, in a meeting with top Anglican chiefs in Nigeria.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that Amnesty International stated that they had received disturbing information that Nigerian soldiers were engaging in alleged extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo, Rivers State, and called on the Army to stop the killings.
Wike said that the stories of a massacre in Oyigbo were false, and that the troubles started when IPOB members suddenly killed six soldiers and four policemen.
Governor Wike announced this week that the curfew in Oyigbo would be reviewed to commence from 7pm to 6am, in a bid to recover over 50 riffles stolen from burnt police stations.
While speaking with Anglican leaders on Friday, Wike urged the Church not to be silent on national issues, as negative aspects of society also affected the Church.
“This is a time for the Church not to be docile; this is the time for the Church to speak out. When society is bad it affects the church,” Wike said.
“When governance is bad, it affects the church. No matter how you look at it, nobody can run away. Things are not working out well in the country.”
He added that the Oyigbo incident would have escalated if the curfew was not imposed. It was done in a bid to curb reprisal attacks on Hausa and Igbos in other states of the federation.
“If we had not imposed that curfew that day, ask anybody; the war had turned out to be Hausa and Igbos.
“Do you know the reprisal attacks that would have happened in other states, when they hear, your people have been killed? Do you know what would have happened?”
“We cannot use our state to launch an attack,” he said.