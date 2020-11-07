Market Views
Why Warren Buffet is making less money now
Third-quarter operating profit dropped by 32% to $5.48 billion, or about $3,488 per Class A share.
The world’s most famous investor, Warren Buffett, holding company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc today posted a lower operating profit as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on some of its holding segments.
Why it’s happening: In a report credited to Reuters, Berkshire Hathaway Inc explained it bought a record $9.3 billion of its underperforming stock in the quarter and $16 billion in 2020 as Buffett remained unable to find huge acquisitions to boost growth.
- The holding company partly owned by Warren Buffet disclosed most of its operating business interests have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, though in the Q3, many such businesses witnessed significant increases in earnings and growth from Q2.
Berkshire Hathaway had earlier printed a $26.3 billion Q2 profit but lost $49.75 billion in Q1. It ended September with $145.7 billion of cash and equivalents.
What you should know: Buffett is the chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment group according to the Bloomberg billionaire index is now worth $79.1 billion, unsurprisingly missing out of the top five rankings as it weighed on his company’s valuation.
Recall Nairametrics some months ago broke the news on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc buying a new 20.9 million shares in Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp, one of the world’s largest mining companies.
It had earlier minimized some of its investments in America’s top banks. This includes America’s most valuable bank, JPMorgan Chase, and other leading financial brands like Wells Fargo & Co and eliminating a stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Commodities
Crude oil prices drop over a likely Joe Biden presidency
Brent crude prices closed 3.62% lower to settle at $39.45 a barrel, WTI dropped 4.25% to settle at $37.14/Barrel.
Crude Oil prices ended the last trading session on a bearish note.
Oil prices have been under pressure in the last few days, as it seems the most likely winner of the election, Joe Biden, would be in charge of the world’s most important economy. The assumption that his major focus would be on renewables, sent oil prices tanking below $40/barrel.
What we know
Brent crude prices closed 3.62% lower to settle at $39.45 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped 4.25% to settle at $37.14 a barrel.
Still, both contracts gained in the week, with Brent up 5.8%, and U.S. crude rising 4.3%.
Also, the rising COVID-19 caseloads across the Northern Hemisphere halted the bull’s track, as oil traders’ fears got strengthened on the bias of lackluster demand and as the U.S election got drawn out over days.
Europe’s second-largest economy, France disclosed a record number of COVID cases amid efforts in its most recent lockdown measures prevailing at the moment has hence weakened demand for energy in the French Republic.
In the U.S. election, Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, edging closer to winning the White House as a handful of states continue to count votes, making oil traders halt their long bullish bias.
It also seems likely that the Iranians would have their oil back in an already saturated market under a Joe Biden presidency.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi gave insights on the prevailing macro, that could weigh in on oil prices in the future. He said:
“The oil market weighs the possible impact of more significant restrictions on domestic US oil and gas production from Joe Biden’s presidency versus more support for energy transition and the probability of re-engagement with Iran.”
The latter seems the most significant risk for the oil price, but it is unlikely that it will be a priority for the first year of a new administration.
By far, the most critical questions for oil are how quickly a Covid-19 vaccine is widely available, whether a US stimulus deal can be achieved in a fractious and uncertain political environment, and how OPEC will respond to demand concerns.
What to expect
As we head to end yet another roller-coaster week in the analysis of oil trading, one would have to think it is encouraging that OPEC+ continues to signal that the group will do what it can to backstop the oil price, while we wait for the demand outlook to improve.
Cryptocurrency
98% of Bitcoin wallets in profit, hit 2-year high
Bitcoin Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%
Bitcoin owners are definitely smiling to the bank amid high buying pressure seen lately in the world’s flagship crypto market. The number of Bitcoin holders in profit is on a record high, as data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, showed.
- Bitcoin $BTC Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%.
- A previous 2-year high of 98.055% was observed earlier today.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%
Previous 2-year high of 98.055% was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/md3u6SLXi0 pic.twitter.com/nGzSeB9Tav
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 6, 2020
This also shows that the number of Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Loss (1d MA) just reached a 2-year low of 619,894.125.
The previous 2-year low of 623,121.208 was also observed earlier today.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Loss (1d MA) just reached a 2-year low of 619,894.125
Previous 2-year low of 623,121.208 was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/IVvHRHjIhF pic.twitter.com/VvSl7YSSj8
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 6, 2020
What we know
At 6.23 a.m Nigerian time, Bitcoin traded at $15,517.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,751,814,626. BTC price is down -0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
Chainalysis researchers explained in detail that as the rush for BTCs keeps increasing, the price will most definitely be affected. The report said:
“With more people looking to trade BTCs, which is only becoming scarcer following the recent halving, bitcoin moving from the investment bucket into the trading bucket could become a crucial source of liquidity.”
What this means
Nairametrics earlier broke the news on how the world’s flagship crypto continued to gain traction at the speed of light. Renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence, gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.
“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”
Market Views
Nigerian Stock Index ranked 3rd best performing index in the world
Nigerian Stock Index YTD performance improved to stand at 13.43%.
Investors in the Nigerian Stock market are surely having good return amid prevailing macro disrupting global financial market
What we know: Data retrieved from Bloomberg terminal revealed that the Nigerian Stock Index ranked third globally with respect to stock index performances. Consequently, the YTD performance improved to stand at 13.43%.
Just in the month of October alone, investors made a gain of about N1.934 trillion as the Nigerian bourse recorded its best monthly gain since 2018.
Emmanuel Orji, an Emerging market/Fixed income trader in a phone chat to Nairametrics, gave detailed insights into why it seems the Nigerian Stock Market is receiving a significant amount of cash flows in relation to low yields prevailing in the Nigerian debt market;
“It’s no surprise seeing the Nigerian equities market among the top three best performing index year to date after the outlier performance we had in October.
“The NSEASI was up 13.79% MTD in October, its biggest monthly gain since January 2018, which was largely driven by the robust system liquidity coupled with low yields at the fixed income space.
“Aside from the massive liquidity inflow in October (c.NGN1.7 trillion from OMO maturity repayment and coupon payment), the reduced supply at the October Bond auction coupled with the closing rate of 0.98% (1-yr paper) at the NTB auction further strengthen the bullish momentum,” Orji said.
Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics also spoke on key macros boosting the sub-Saharan Stock Exchange.
Keripe said, “Nigeria now ranks as the third best-performing stock market in the world out of a basket of 93 indices tracked by Bloomberg. This performance is majorly driven by local investors given the low yield environment and the continued, albeit slow-paced, and uneven rebound in economic activities which has bolstered the third-quarter earnings of major Corporates on the NSE.
“This performance is remarkable in the context of rising concerns over a second wave COVID-19 and prospects of a weaker external position for the Nigerian economy.
“It is interesting to see that stock prices have recovered to the pre-COVID-19 levels within a short duration while external conditions remain fragile.
“The CBN is yet out of the FX conundrum and lower-for-long oil prices remain a key concern.
“We expect strong Naira liquidity to keep fueling equities, even as an additional 1% allocation from the PFAs can lift stocks higher. However, we note that the market may be heating up ahead of a strong rebound in the general economy.”
The bottom line: The low yield environment and other market conditions prevailing in the Nigerian economy had triggered significant buying interest in Nigerian Stocks at record levels despite the seeming disconnection with strengthened geopolitical uncertainty and the resurging COVID-19 virus.