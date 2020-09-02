Stock Market
Apple, Tesla share prices drop massively from record highs
Shares of Apple plunged more than 3% from its record high, while Tesla also dropped over 10%.
Tesla and Apple’s stock prices are presently experiencing a significant amount of selling pressures falling below their recent record high.
While the shares of Apple plunged more than 3% from its record high on Wednesday, Tesla also dropped over 11% of its stock price shortly after the opening of the U.S trading session.
Both companies have recently enjoyed huge gains following their most recent announcements of their stock splits, which was targeted to attract more retail investors.
Nairametrics about two days ago broke the news on both technology companies having recorded impressive gains in recent months, with Tesla advancing more than 474% this year and Apple gaining 76%.
Apple still remains the only publicly listed U.S. company with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion, while Tesla an electric vehicle maker that aims to deliver just about half a million cars this year has overtaken major corporations such as Walmart Inc., Visa Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.
Tesla’s plunge today was also triggered when one of its largest outside shareholder Baillie Gifford reduced its position in the company to less than 5% from 6.3%.
In a statement, Baillie Gifford in spite of reducing his Tesla’s stock portfolio remained a long-term believer in Elon Musk’s firm, and that the reduction in ownership according to him was simply due to portfolio limitation.
“The substantial increase in Tesla’s share price means that we needed to reduce our holding in order to reflect concentration guidelines which restrict the weight of a single stock in clients’ portfolios,” Baillie Gifford’s James Anderson said in a statement.
List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (September)
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS
|Date Announced
|Bonus
|Closure of Register
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N0.40k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th - 23rd September 2020
|Nil
|30th September 2020
|15th September 2020
|United Bank for Africa
|N0.17k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|23rd September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Northern Nigeria Flour Milss PLC
|N0.15k
|13th August 2020
|Nil
|25th - 28th August 2020
|8th September 2020
|10th September 2020
|24th August 2020
|Honeywell Flour mills
|N0.04k
|5th August 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd September 2020
|30th September 2020
|30th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Presco Plc (Updated)
|N2.00k
|3rd June 2020
|Nil
|20th - 22nd July 2020
|2nd September 2020
|4th September 2020
|17th July 2020
|Cornerstone Insurance
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|7 new shares for every 30 existing shares
|13th -17th August 2020
|NA
|NA
|12th August 2020
|Flour Mills of Nigeria
|N1.4
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August - 21st August 2020
|10th September
|14th September 2020
|14th August 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N3.50k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August 2020
|NA
|24tb August 2020
|14th August 2020
|Cutix PLC
|N0.12K
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th November 2020
|27th November 2020
|30th November 2020
|13th November 2020
|C & I Leasing PLC
|N0.20k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|14th - 16th July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|31st July 2020
|13th July 2020
|McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)
|N0.03k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 6th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|N1.10k
|8th June 2020
|Nil
|22nd June 2020
|9th July 2020
|within 48hrs after AGM
|19th June 2020
|Jaiz bank
|N0.03k
|9th June 2020
|Nil
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|26th June 2020
|UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)
|N0.10k
|20th April 2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|15th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|18th May 2020
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|Nil
|4th June 2020
|2 New shares for every 11 existing shares
|22nd - 26th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|N/A
|19th June 2020
|Trans-Nationwide Express Plc
|N0.03k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|6th - 10th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|20th July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC
|N0.30k
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|1st - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|30th June 2020
|Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc
|N0.16k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|11 Plc
|N8.25
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|29th Sept 2020
|Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. Plc
|N0.55k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|23rd June - 2nd July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|24th July 2020
|22nd June 2020
|Airtel Africa
|0.03
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|6th July 2020
|Not applicable
|24th July 2020
|NA
|Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
|N0.20k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|16th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|15th June 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)
|N1.51k
|20th May 2020
|Nil
|5th-11th March 2020
|23rd June 2020
|24th June 2020
|4th March 2020
|BUA Cement
|N1.75k
|19th May 2020
|Nil
|28th Sept - 2nd Oct 2020
|22nd October 2020
|23rd October 2020
|25th September 2020
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.40k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|15th - 16th July 2020
|27th July 2020
|29th July 2020
|14th July 2020
|Total Nigeria Plc
|N6.71
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|5th - 11th June 2020
|to be announced
|24hrs after meeting
|4th June 2020
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|N0.49k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|25th - 29th May 2020
|24th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|22nd May 2020
|May and Baker Plc
|N0.25k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|27th - 29th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|8th June 2020
|26th May 2020
|NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|11th May 2020
|Nil
|17th - 22nd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Okomu Oil Palm Plc
|N2.00
|23rd April2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|28th May 2020
|29th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1
|27th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|3rd June 2020
|30th April 2020
|Wema Bank Plc
|N0.04k
|23rd April 2020
|Nil
|7th - 12th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|Union bank of Nigeria
|N0.25k
|13th April 2020
|Nil
|27th - 30th April 2020
|6th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|24th April 2020
|FBN Holdings
|N0.38k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2020
|27th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|20th April 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1.00k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|30th April 2020
|Ikeja Hotel Plc
|N0.02
|3rd April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 8th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|NEM Insurance
|N0.15k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|30th April 2020
|FCMB Group Plc
|N0.14k
|31st March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 17th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Beta Glass Nigeria Plc
|N1.67k
|30th March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|11th June 2020
|Capital Hotel Plc
|N0.05k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|27th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|17th April 2020
|Sterling bank Plc
|N0.03k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|5th - 8th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|4th May 2020
|Boc Gases
|N0.30k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|8th - 10th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|26th June 2020
|5th June 2020
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|17th April 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|0.05
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|13th May 2020
|28th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|12th May 2020
|Julius Berger Nig. Plc
|N2.75k
|13th March 2020
|0.002
|1st to 3rd June 2020
|18th June 2020
|19th June 2020
|29th May 2020
|Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)
|N75.00
|10th March 2020
|Nil
|20th March 2020
|6th April 2020
|19th March 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.40k
|6th March 2020
|Nil
|15th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N45.00k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 22nd May 2020
|2nd June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|15th May 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N2.00
|5th March 2020
|Nil
|19th - 26th March 2020
|30th June 2020
|18th June 2020
|18th March 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N2.50k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|19th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|18th March 2020
|United Bank of Africa
|N0.80k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|13th March 2020
|Transcorp Plc
|N0.01k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 23rd March 2020
|25th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|17th March 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N4.97k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|February 16, 1900
|8th May 2020
|19th May 2020
|17th april 2020
|Transcorp Hotels Plc
|N0.07k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|13th-17th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|12th March 2020
|United Capital PLC
|N0.50k
|18th February 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC
|N0.035K
|30th January 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|7th May 2020
|14th May 2020
|6th March 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.50k
|21st February 2020
|Nil
|10th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|9th March 2020
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.70k
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Dangote Cement Plc
|N16.00
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|26th May 2020
|15th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|25th May 2020
Stock Market
ECOBANK, UBA record gains, investors up by N45.3 billion
Nigerian Stock Exchange trading turnover closed green as volume moved up by +255.56%.
Nigerian bourse on Tuesday recorded impressive gains. The Nigerian All Share Index gained by 0.34% to close at 25,413.95 basis points as against +0.07% appreciation recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.32%.
Nigerian Stock Market capitalization now stands at N13.258 trillion, as investors gained N45.29 billion
Nigerian Stock Exchange trading turnover closed green as volume moved up by +255.56% as against +120.36% uptick recorded in the previous session. UAC-PROP, ACCESS, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
Market breadth closed positive as ETI led 27 gainers as against 9 losers topped by WAPIC at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- ETI up 6.41% to close at N4.15
- NB up 5.41% to close at N39
- UBA up 4.80% to close at N6.55
- UACN up 4.39% to close at N5.95
- STANBIC up 1.25% to close at N36.5
Top losers
- UBN down 5.66% to close at N5
- PZ down 2.38% to close at N4.1
- MAYBAKER down 2.33%to close at N2.93
- FCMB down 2.27% to close at N2.15
- DANGCEM down 0.67% to close at N134
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run in spite of prevailing macros that include the surge of COVID-19 caseloads in emerged markets that serve as an important destination for Nigeria’s crude oil and relatively low volatility in the energy market.
Nairametrics envisage cautious buying in the near term as a significant amount of institutional investors remain on the sidelines.
Stock Market
Global Stocks rise higher, on positive Chinese manufacturing report
China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest rate in nearly ten years in the month of August.
Asian stocks rallied higher on Tuesday after impressive data reports from China’s manufacturing sector.
European shares also printed a positive result with the pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.74% in early trade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, to regain some ground lost on Monday.
The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong traded 0.3% higher while the Shanghai Composite also recovered early losses to stand 0.1% higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 erased early losses to trade flat.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index(PMI) revealed China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest rate in nearly ten years in the month of August, triggered by the first increase in new export orders this year.
Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.5% as of 10:48 a.m. London time.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.2%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased by 0.3%. The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.9%.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics spoke about the prevailing macros affect the global equities market He said ;
“Stocks have had a choppy session in Asia, with investors being tossed around between coronavirus resurgence, central bank stimulus, and the convincing economic rebound in China.
“European markets look set for a higher opening after yesterday’s sell-off into month-end.
“The 1% selloff into month-end camouflaged a relatively concrete performance in EU stocks, given its value bias and lack of retail involvement, and as the month-end was exacerbated by reweighting flows.
“The move higher in FAANGs and semiconductors remains relentless and brutal to rationalize given the less encouraging news flow. Sentiment remains extremely bullish, and I am repeatedly told there are no alternatives, ‘semis are the only game in town,’ and valuations do not matter.”
The focus for most investors now moves to the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision.