Stock Market
MOBIL, DANGOTE CEMENT record gains, as market liquidity increases by 120%
Market breadth closed negative as MOBIL led 11 gainers as against 17 losers.
The Nigerian stock market ended the last trading session in the month of August on a relatively bullish note. The All Share Index gained 0.07% to close at 25,327.13 points as against +0.02% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.64%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization stood at N13.212 trillion.
Nigerian Stock exchange trading volume ticked upward as its turnover moved up by +120.36% as against -45.46% plunge recorded in the previous session. UACN, ZENITH BANK, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
BUACEMENT leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- MOBIL up 10.00% to close at 17.5
- VITAFOAM up 4.39% to close at N5.71
- WAPCO up 3.46% to close at N11.95
- DANGCEM up 0.52% to close at N134.9
- BUACEMENT up 0.25% to close at N40.1
Top losers
- CILEASING down 10.00% to close at N3.6
- REDSTAREX down 5.19% to close at N3.65
- ACCESS down 3.13% to close at N6.2
- GUINNESS down 2.47% to close at N13.8
- UBN down 1.85% to close at N5.3
Outlook
Nigerian bourse finished the last trading session in the month of August on a relatively bullish note.
Crude oil prices steady bullish trend, helped energy stocks like MOBIL rally upward, coupled with decent gains recorded from blue-chip stocks like DANGCEM and BUACEMENT. Nairametrics envisage cautious buying as Nigeria’s bourse market liquidity remains a growing concern among investors.
Spotlight Stories
Why banking stocks remain investors’ delight
Banks will continue to report relatively robust profitability (compared to the other listed segments) and dividends.
Stocks of Nigerian banks, especially FUGAZ, have been investors delights for a while now, as stock market analysts placed some of them on ‘Buy’ even amid Coronavirus pandemic.
The experts, who spoke with Nairametrics in separate interviews, are optimistic that the banking segment of the Nigerian stock market would always give their shareholders reasons to smile, especially if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) addresses an important issue, which is apex bank’s policy for non-performing loans.
Mohamed Abu Basha, Head of Macro Economy, EFG Hermes explained that the banking segment would yield more returns to the shareholders if CBN introduces more lenient policies to the banking sector.
Basha said, “Banks stock are hot stocks always, assuming the CBN’s policy for NPL recognition and subsequent provisions remains lenient.
“In such a scenario, we think banks could continue to report relatively robust profitability (compared to the other listed segments) and dividends, which would provide a cushion for investors against forex risks and a domestic low-yield environment.”
Returns on Equity (RoE) effect
Over the years, investors have enough faith in the earnings of top NSE-listed banks to buy them when economic recovery and rising future earnings are in prospect, and to sell them when prospects worsen.
Guy Czartoryski, Head of Research, Coronation Asset Management explained that buying those stocks with strong RoEs when their valuations are depressed is still a reasonable, and potentially money-making tactic.
According to him, GTBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank have a record of 20.53% RoE since the recession year of 2016 when banks were caught out by currency devaluation and high exposure to oil companies’ debt.
Czartoryski’s recommendations are not based on speculations but facts.
He said, “The trend since the recession year of 2016 has been steadily upwards. The trend suggests that, on aggregate, the banks are becoming worthwhile investments (though certain recent restrictions on their ability to charge fees & commissions puts a question mark over this).
“The most noticeable thing about the top four banks is GT Bank’s superior and consistent RoE. And (apart from ETI’s unfortunate loss in 2016), the overall trend in RoE appears to be upwards.
“Zenith Bank has joined GT Bank as a strong performer over the past three years, while Access Bank joined this fortunate group last year.”
Stock price performance
Sadly, the listed banks with strong RoEs over the past 10 years have not been rewarded with commensurate stock price performance.
For instance, Zenith Bank has achieved an average RoE over the period 2010-19 of 19.4%, with RoE improving to 20.5% over the last three years.
But what has been the reward, in terms of total share price returns? A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.
“This is well short of our Fair Value Equity Return (FVER) and even short of our Fair Value Risk-Free Return (FVRFR).
“GT Bank’s story is very similar to Zenith Bank’s story. Access Bank has improved its RoE in recent years, and is approaching our benchmark RoE, but this improvement has not been reflected in its total share price return,” Czartoryski added.
What is going wrong?
Share prices depend on confidence. Total share price returns that fall short of RoEs demonstrate that confidence has waned. This means either that investors will continue to under-rate banks, even when those RoEs are sufficient, or that banks stocks are very cheap at these levels, because their ratings will be restored in the future.
If the latter is the case, then investors should be buying bank stocks. In technical terms, Czartoryski described this as an erosion of price-to-book (P/BV) and/or the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio over the long term.
NSE’s market capitalization rises to N13.2 trillion, as investors gain N46 billion
29 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 31 equities in the previous week.
The Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a bullish note. The All-Share Index and the NSE market capitalization appreciated by 0.35% to close the week at 25,309.37 and N13.203 trillion, respectively. Investors gained N45.65 billion.
A total of 1.072 billion shares valued at N7.384 billion were traded this week in 16, 684 deals. This is a contrast to to the 950.414 million shares valued at N10.123 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,647 deals.
The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 586.761 million shares valued at N4.022 billion traded in 8,483 deals; thus contributing 54.76% and 54.47% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.
The Conglomerates Industry followed with 307.744 million shares worth N799.159 million traded in 1,010 deals. In the third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 50.170 million shares worth N968.272 million in 3,018 deals.
Trading in the top three equities – Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, UACN Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) –accounted for 396.337 million shares worth N1.373 billion in 1,845 deals; thereby contributing 36.99% and 18.59% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.
29 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 31 equities in the previous week. Also, 36 equities depreciated in price, higher than 27 equities in the previous week, while 98 equities remained unchanged, lower than 105 equities recorded in the previous week.
Top gainers
- UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC up 31.45% to close at N1.63
- FTNCOCOA PROCESSORS PLC up 20.00% to close at N0.24
- CHAMPIONBREW. PLC.up 19.23% to close at N0.93
- NEMINSURANCE PLC 1.87 2.15 0.28 14.97% to close at N2.15
- PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC. 3.85 4.20 0.35 9.09% to close at N4.20
- UNITYBANK PLC 0.52 0.56 0.04 7.69% to close at N0.56
- AXAMANSARDINSURANCE PLC 1.71 1.84 0.13 7.60% to close at N1.84
- UNILEVERNIGERIA PLC. 13.95 15.00 1.05 7.53% to close at N15.00
- WAPICINSURANCE PLC 0.33 0.35 0.02 6.06% to close at N0.35
- FCMBGROUP PLC. 2.03 2.15 0.12 5.91% to close at N2.15
Top Losers
- BETA GLASS PLC. down 9.99% to close at N55.40
- ARBICOPLC. down 9.52% to close at N1.14
- C& I LEASING PLC. down 9.09% to close at N4.00
- CONSOLIDATEDHALLMARK INSURANCE PLC down 8.11% to close at N0.34
- CUTIXPLC. down 7.89% to close at N1.75
- FIDSONHEALTHCARE PLC down 7.25% to close at N3.71
- NEIMETHINTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC down 7.00% to close at N1.86
- GUINNESSNIG PLC down 6.91% to close at N14.15
- AFRICAPRUDENTIAL PLC down 6.67% to close at N4.20
- TRANSNATIONALCORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC down 6.56% to close at N0.57
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively bullish against all odds. This impressive result was triggered by significant buying pressure in notable stocks like UNILEVER, PZ, and WAPIC Insurance. Nairametrics also took note of impressive gains recorded in some tier-2 bank stocks like FCMB, UNITY BANK.
However, Nairametrics recommends you seek the advice of a registered stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy.
Global stocks close mixed on growing geopolitical concerns
Global Stocks ended the week mixed on the present prevailing macros.
Global stocks ended the week mixed, on the present prevailing macros. The MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose by 0.43% to 585.73 after earlier setting a new intraday high, while stocks on Wall Street also rallied, with technology leading the way and the Dow closed to an all-time high.
At the world’s largest equity market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.54%, the S&P 500 gained 0.45% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite added 0.49%.
In Europe’s trading session, stocks drifted lower as investors dumped this year’s outperformers, including healthcare stocks and technology, and increased buying pressures on banking stocks after the Fed unveiled its new policy framework.
The broad pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped by 0.50% to close at 1,429.82.
Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics, gave valuable insights on the prevailing macros affecting the European financial markets. He said:
“European equities are under pressure with the German index down almost 1 percent on the day.
“Few market participants believe that we will see another full lockdown in Europe.
“Nevertheless, the rising number of coronavirus cases are a reason for concern, and investors on this side of the Atlantic do not seem to share the optimism felt on Wall Street.
“The rising Euro could prove to be another headache in the near-term. The outlook for the currency has turned positive, and a breakout above $1.20 appears to be imminent.”
In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 share index closed down by 1.4% while the yen, seen as a safe-haven currency to buy in times of uncertainty, strengthened 1.03% versus the greenback at 105.46 per dollar.
There have been speculations on Japanese prime minister’s health this week, but the resignation of Japan’s longest-serving premier shocked global investors, given that he has spearheaded efforts to revive economic growth by clamping down on deflation.