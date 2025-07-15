In a move that reinforces its commitment to driving thought leadership in Africa’s digital economy, CWG Plc hosted the Texcellence Leadership Prelude 2025, a strategic, closed-door convening of nearly 200 senior executives to explore bold decision-making in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Held in Lagos, the event carried the theme “Betting on the Future: Making Bold Decisions in a Tech-Driven World” and served as a precursor to the annual Texcellence Conference 2025, which returns on October 14th, 2025 with a focus on “Future-Forward Africa: Leveraging Technology for Global Competitiveness.”

Designed as an intimate and reflective forum, the Prelude featured business veterans candidly discussing risk, uncertainty, and strategic inflexion points via a powerful keynote and panel session, all expertly anchored by media personality and compère Olive Emodi.

The event was opened with a provocative keynote by global decision science expert and former professional poker player, Caspar Berry, who drew parallels between high-stakes poker strategy and executive decision-making in uncertain business environments.

In poker, uncertainty isn’t something to eliminate, but it is the environment the players must learn to operate in. Berry likened this to business and life, where impactful decisions are rarely made with complete information. The real challenge, he explained, lies in developing the confidence to act despite ambiguity, as that’s where meaningful change takes root.

A panel of high-profile industry veterans and business leaders further expanded the conversation, including:

Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote (Director General/CEO, National Identity Management Commission)

Abubakar Suleiman (CEO, Sterling Bank)

Adewale Adeyipo (Group CEO, CWG Plc)

Yomi Jemibewon (Managing Partner, CardinalStone Capital Advisors)

Dr. Julius Oni (Founder, Ortho Nigeria International)

Together, they explored the nuanced realities of taking calculated risks in unpredictable environments, sharing personal stories and how they navigated such processes.