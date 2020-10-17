Oil tanker explodes on Otedola Bridge, Lagos

An Oil tanker has exploded on the popular Otedola bridge, Lagos.

The incident of this morning is said to have occurred when a trailer ladened with fabrics, experienced a mechanical error and crashed into the oil tanker carrying 33,000 litres of petrol, which was in motion.

READ:

However, no casualty was recorded in the ensuing inferno, but traffic soon developed on the lane inwards Berger of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to an eyewitness account, the ensuing fire affected a 40ft containerized truck and a high tension wire nearby. Also affected was a stationary truck containing petrol, with the registration number KBG 91 XA.

READ:

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) responded swiftly to the scene in consolidated efforts to quench the fire and to control traffic in the area.

READ:

Backstory

It would be recalled that on the 27th of June, 2018, a major explosion occurred on the Otedola bridge when a tanker lorry fully loaded with petroleum product fell, leaked and exploded. A total of 12 people were confirmed dead from the unfortunate fire and no less than 50 vehicles were also destroyed.

Images from the scene of the fire.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

Explore Some Advanced Financial Calculators On Nairametrics