Business
BREAKING: Gas station explodes in Ipaja, Lagos, claims property and valuables
One reportedly dead, many properties burned down in a gas explosion in Baruwa.
Another gas explosion has rocked Lagos, as a gas station exploded in Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos.
The explosion, which occured early on Thursday, has destroyed some property and valuables.
The explosion, according to Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, occurred around 6am.
He said emergency responders have been mobilised to the explosion site.
But no fire services on ground according to reports as at the time this report was filed.
Details soon …
Business
NCDMB and NITDA to set up committee to foster development of local content
NCDMB and NITDA have agreed to foster their collaboration in the development of local content.
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in a bid to foster the development of local content, have agreed to set up a joint committee.
According to the press release which was released by the NCDMB, via its official Twitter account, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote and the Director-General of NITDA Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi made this decision after a virtual meeting which was held on Microsoft Teams.
PRESS RELEASE @OfficialNCDMB , @NITDANigeria set up committee on Local Content development
— NCDMB (@OfficialNCDMB) October 7, 2020
The Executive Secretary of NCDMB and the DG of NITDA agreed to set up a six-man joint committee that will foster their collaboration in the development of local content in information and communications technology, oil and gas industry and related sectors.
During the meeting, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote listed areas of collaboration to include the direct engagement of youth and the promotion of in-country production of motherboards, electronic components, system integration and assembly.
He explained that other areas of the collaboration will include the mentoring of the beneficiaries of NCDMB through sponsored GSM repair training, development of mobile applications and personal computer applications as well as the optimization of the use of locally developed virtual meeting platforms.
The Director-General of NITDA described the planned inter-agency committee as an excellent idea. He explained that the perfect time for collaboration between NCDMB and NITDA is now, given the similarities in the mandates of both agencies, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic had compelled several sectors of the economy to digitize their operations.
He identified capacity building as another possible area for collaboration between NCDMB and NITDA, indicating that personnel from about 100 government agencies were undergoing training currently at NITDA’s e-government center in digital transformation.
Abdullahi recalled that NITDA partnered with NCDMB in training 1000 youths in Yobe State on GSM repairs. He stressed the need for further mentorship of the trainees until they get to the market.
The DG of NITDA remarked that in order to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years in line with the President’s pledge, a partnership between the agencies is needed to develop a monitoring and evaluation portal that can track the number of people trained and mentored, in a bid to monitor and track efficiently the jobs they create.
Business
Libya arrests 3 men suspected of burning Nigerian to death in Tripoli
3 Libyans who are suspected to have killed a Nigerian migrant have been arrested.
The Libyan authority has announced the arrest of 3 Libyans who are suspected to have killed a Nigerian migrant worker by setting him on fire in Tripoli.
While making the disclosure on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the Tripoli-based Interior Ministry confirmed the arrest of the 3 suspects, in what a U.N. agency described as another senseless crime against migrants in the country.
The Libyan Country Chief for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN migration agency, Federico Soda, said that those responsible for the crime must be held accountable.
This is coming on the heels of a report earlier yesterday, that a migrant worker was burned to death in the Libyan capital, Tripoli—the latest of abuses that migrants and refugees face in the conflict-stricken country.
It was revealed that the 3 Libyans on Tuesday stormed a factory where African migrants were working. The Libyans detained one of the workers, who was a Nigerian, poured petrol on him and set him on fire with no clear motive yet for the shocking crime.
According to the IOM, there are about half a million migrants in Libya, with some of them having worked in the oil-producing country before it descended into chaos and warfare, and others attempting to travel through it to Europe.
The IOM and the United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR), U.N. refugee agency have both repeatedly said that Libya should not be classified as being safe for migrants.
Thousands of migrants, including Nigerians, have attempted the very dangerous sea crossing to Europe this year, with hundreds drowning quite often in shipwrecks.
In July, three migrants from Sudan were shot dead by Libyan authorities while trying to flee detention after they were disembarked in Khums.
In May, some 30 mostly Bangladeshi migrants were shot dead in a southern desert town, after being abducted by a local gang, according to Bangladesh and the Libyan Interior Ministry at the time.
Business
Third Mainland Bridge to be totally shut down for 3 days
The shutdown is to enable the contractors to carry out special repair works on the 11.8-kilometre platform.
The Federal Government has announced a total shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos to vehicular movement for 3 days, beginning from midnight on Friday to midnight on Sunday, as repair works on the bridge get to a critical stage.
According to a media report, the shutdown is to enable the contractors to carry out special repair works on the 11.8-kilometre platform, and to complete the first stage of casting works.
While making the disclosure, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, said in a statement that the construction had reached the concrete casting phase where there should not be any form of movement or vibration on the bridge, hence the total closure.
In his statement, Popoola said, “The first total closure of the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele will be from midnight of Friday, October 9, 2020, to midnight of Sunday, October 11, 2020, to allow the contractor complete the first stage of casting works. The contractor, Messrs. Borini Prono and Company (Nigeria) Limited, is nearing completion of works on the closed section of Third Mainland Bridge and requires the total closure of both bounds of the bridge between Adeniji Adele and Adekunle (that is, in addition to the closed bound of the bridge, the other bound from Adekunle to Adeniji Adele will also be closed) to complete work. The total closure of this section of the bridge is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during the casting in-place of the newly installed expansion joints. This is to allow for the setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.”
Going further, he said that due to the number of expansion joints to be cast on the closed section of the bridge and the traffic situation in Lagos State, especially during the weekdays, the casting of the expansion joints would be in two stages to ensure that the total closure is only during weekends when there is less traffic plying the route.
The Controller said that adequate traffic management officials would be deployed to man all the alternative routes to help with traffic flow, and he expressed regrets at any inconvenience the closure might cause.
Popoola also added that the second total closure of the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele would be communicated at a later date.