An explosion has occurred on Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

Even though the details are quite sketchy for now, reports claim the explosion has left many people dead and several others injured.

Sources told Nairametrics that the explosion occurred in a school area, and from videos uploaded online, some school children were being evacuated from a building.

What the government is saying

In a statement by the state’s Commisioner for information, Mr Muhammed Garba, the government called on residents to remain calm saying security agencies have taken over the area for rescue operations.

The police command confirmed the death of four persons as a result of the explosion.

Mr Garba assured those living in the area that the government alongside the security agencies are working to restore normalcy in the area.

He said “The state government will keep the public abreast on any development.”

Speaking further Mr Garba noted that investigations has commenced into two cause of the cause of the explosion.

He revealed that the explosion occurred near an Animal Feed store opposite a school in aba road, sabon gari.

Therefore urged residents to desist from speculations and fake news regarding the cause of the explosion.