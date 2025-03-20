The Kano State Government, under its World Bank-assisted Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) program, has awarded an N8.5 billion contract for the Bulbula/Gayawa gully erosion control project.

The long-awaited intervention aims to mitigate the devastating impact of erosion in Ungogo and Nassarawa Local Government Areas, where residents have suffered years of severe environmental degradation.

Announcing the project, Dr. Dahiru Hashim, Kano State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to infrastructure projects that protect lives and property.

Hashim, who also serves as Chairman of the ACReSAL Project, described the contract as a major milestone in the state’s climate resilience efforts.

“This project is a direct response to the cries of the people,” Hashim said. “Many believed it was not feasible, but under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf, we refused to accept impossibilities. Today, we are delivering on his mandate to make Kano a safer and more resilient state.”

For years, residents of Bulbula and Gayawa have endured the effects of severe gully erosion, leading to flooding, destruction of homes, displacement of families, and hazardous pathways for school children. The newly awarded contract, valued at N8,497,595,290, has been assigned to Habib Engineering Nigeria Limited and is scheduled for completion within 715 days.

To ensure transparency and accountability, Hashim stated that the government would set up a robust monitoring team to oversee the project’s execution. Additionally, over N600 million has been earmarked as compensation for residents affected by the construction.

The contractor, Ammar Nouri, General Manager of Habib Engineering Nigeria Ltd., confirmed that work would commence on April 1. He pledged to deliver a high-quality project and assured the government that his company would actively engage with the local community throughout the process.

Residents of the affected areas have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a long-overdue relief for their communities.

Ali Bala, a resident of Gayawa, expressed gratitude to the government, noting that the erosion had caused frequent flooding, road damage, and loss of farmland.

Similarly, Buba Sani of Bulbula shared his relief, stating that the project would put an end to years of suffering for the community.

“The erosion has been a serious problem in our neighborhood for years,” he said. “We are happy that the government has finally taken action.”

The Bulbula/Gayawa gully erosion control project is part of Kano State’s broader commitment to climate resilience and environmental sustainability, particularly in vulnerable communities facing the risks of extreme weather and land degradation.