The Kano State Executive Council has approved the sum of N51.5 billion for the execution of key capital projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving public service delivery across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, following the council’s 27th executive meeting.

According to the statement, the projects are aligned with the administration’s broader Urban Renewal Programme and are part of efforts to boost the state’s economic productivity and urban livability.

Breakdown of the Allocation

According to the statement, out of the approved amount, N5.4 billion has been allocated for the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of strategic roads including:

Mumbayya House to Tal’udu Junction

Gadon Kaya

Yahaya Gusau Road

Sharada Road

These roads are expected to ease vehicular movement and improve connectivity within Kano’s urban areas, the statement said.

The council also approved N3.4 billion for the installation of wireless solar-powered traffic lights across the Kano metropolitan area.

This initiative is expected to enhance road safety, reduce congestion, and align with the state’s climate adaptation and green energy agenda.

Additionally, funding was allocated for other strategic projects, including:

Construction of Miller Road to Mission Road

Renovation of the Kano Educational Resources Department

Refurbishment of the Governor’s Lodge in Kaduna

Another major approval included N1.46 billion earmarked for the upgrading and modernization of the State Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, located in the Sharada Phase I Industrial Layout.

The investment in the ministry is aimed at boosting capacity in the renewable energy sector, particularly in line with national clean energy targets.

What they’re saying

“These approvals underscore the administration’s commitment to sustainable urban development and improved public service delivery,” the statement read.

The council emphasized that the capital expenditure aligns with the current administration’s development priorities, which focus on infrastructure renewal, service delivery, and sustainable governance.

Why this matters

The approvals come amid increasing pressure on state governments to deliver visible infrastructure improvements and diversify energy sources.

With growing urban populations and demands for better public amenities, the investments are expected to improve the quality of life and attract economic activity in the state.

More insights

Earlier this month, the Kano State Government said its partnership with prestigious Moroccan companies is expected to attract over $10 billion in investments in renewable energy and solid minerals development over the next five years.