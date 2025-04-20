The Kano State Government says its partnership with prestigious Moroccan companies is expected to attract over $10 billion in investments in renewable energy and solid minerals development over the next five years.

The state government also announced that it is set to sign a series of investment Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Kingdom of Morocco.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday in Kano by Sunusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the media aide to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Dawakin-Tofa said the agreements would focus on renewable energy, agriculture, and commerce, as part of the state government’s efforts to reposition Kano’s economy.

He explained that the development followed a high-level investment mission to Morocco, led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

During the visit, the delegation held strategic meetings with key Moroccan institutions, including the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN), the Moroccan Agency for Africa (OCP Africa), and the Casablanca Chamber of Commerce.

Plans for technology transfer and industrial efficiency

According to Dawakin-Tofa, the agreements will also explore areas such as investor identification, financing models, and advanced technologies for energy storage and efficient distribution, particularly for industrial use in Kano.

He noted that the Casablanca Chamber of Commerce, one of Africa’s leading private sector platforms, expressed its readiness to collaborate with the state in the areas of renewable energy and solid minerals development.

“This partnership is expected to boost the state’s economy and contribute to the projection of attracting up to $10 billion in investments over the next five years, in line with the state’s strategic investment plan,” he added.

Dawakin-Tofa said the delegation also met with OCP Africa, one of the world’s largest fertiliser producers.

“OCP welcomed the partnership, proposing new agricultural development projects that include fertiliser blending plants, advanced supply chain systems, and support for smallholder farmers through modern farming technologies,” he said.

He added that the visit marked a major milestone in the state’s pursuit of global partnerships to fast-track industrial growth, clean energy transition, and sustainable agricultural development.

MASEN to support Kano’s solar ambition

According to Dawakin-Tofa, one of the key outcomes of the visit was a proposed partnership with MASEN, which includes technical collaboration to support Kano’s transition to clean energy.

He said MASEN, renowned for managing one of Africa’s largest solar power plants in Ouarzazate, which generates 500 megawatts, has pledged to share its expertise, lessons learned, and provide technical support for Kano’s Light-Up Kano Initiative, which aims to generate 2,000 megawatts of solar energy within five years.