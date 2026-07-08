HUTU by AIBEN beats Eko Atlantic to become Nigeria’s largest private residential development

Abuja’s newest master-planned city signals a shift in how Nigeria builds — and finances — large-scale housing

For much of the last decade, Eko Atlantic has stood as the reference point for scale in Nigerian real estate — a reclaimed city-within-a-city on Lagos’s coastline, backed by sovereign-level financing and a decade of engineering ambition.

That reference point is now being contested from an unlikely direction: the hills of Abuja, where AIBEN Properties Limited,, has been quietly assembling what the company describes as Nigeria’s largest private residential development.

According to AIBEN, the HUTU Prestige development — spread across the mountainous terrain of Abuja’s outer districts — now surpasses Eko Atlantic in both land area and planned residential unit count, a claim the company says repositions the conversation around what “scale” means in Nigerian housing.

Where Eko Atlantic was built on reclaimed land at extraordinary cost, HUTU Prestige is built on existing terrain, integrating natural topography into its master plan rather than flattening it — a distinction AIBEN’s leadership argues matters as much as the raw numbers.

Why scale matters for Nigeria’s housing sector

Nigeria’s housing deficit is one of the most cited — and least resolved — statistics in the country’s economic discourse, with estimates from housing finance institutions consistently placing the shortfall in the range of 20 million units. Against that backdrop, large-scale private developments carry weight beyond their individual footprint. They test whether the private sector can deliver housing at a pace and density that public housing programs have historically struggled to match.

Developments of this magnitude also function as economic anchors in their own right. A master-planned community the size AIBEN describes for HUTU Prestige requires sustained investment in roads, power, water infrastructure, and commercial space — activity that ripples outward into construction employment, materials supply chains, and ancillary services long before the first resident moves in. For Abuja specifically, a development of this scale extends the city’s urban footprint into new corridors, a pattern that has historically preceded significant appreciation in surrounding land values.

“This has never really been about money for me,” said Dr. Andy Elerewe, MD/CEO of AIBEN. “It’s about being part of a legacy project — one that outlives me, outlives my bank, and outlives whoever invests in it. A project that can truly answer to the future needs of this country.”

An integrated master plan, not a traditional estate

What distinguishes HUTU Prestige from the conventional Nigerian housing estate, AIBEN says, is the integration of its master plan. Traditional estates in Nigeria have typically been delivered in phases with limited coordination between residential, commercial, and civic infrastructure — a pattern that has often left estates without adequate schools, retail, or recreational space until years after residents move in.

HUTU Prestige’s master plan, by contrast, is designed around mixed-use zoning from inception: residential clusters positioned alongside planned commercial districts, green corridors that follow the natural mountain terrain rather than working against it, and infrastructure sequencing intended to arrive alongside — not years behind — the housing itself. The joint development structure between AIBEN and Mshel Homes is itself notable in a market where large projects are more commonly delivered by a single developer or a

government-backed vehicle; AIBEN frames the partnership as a template for how Nigerian developers might pool capital and expertise to deliver at a scale neither could reach independently.

The investment case

For institutional investors and diaspora capital increasingly looking at Nigerian real estate as an asset class, scale changes the risk calculus.

Smaller estates carry concentration risk — a handful of undelivered amenities or a stalled phase can materially affect resale values. A development of the scope AIBEN describes for HUTU Prestige, spread across multiple phases and asset types, is structured to diversify that risk across a broader base of residential, commercial, and mixed-use revenue streams.

“If you look at the land size we are talking about, this is, right now, the biggest residential development in the whole of Africa — nothing else comes close,” Dr. Elerewe said. “And we have plans to expand it further, which could make it the biggest in West Africa. We have to be futuristic in our thinking about how we do real estate. We cannot continue with the mundane way it was done before.”

Abuja’s real estate market has, in recent years, drawn increasing attention from investors priced out of Lagos’s more mature but saturated market. Land in Abuja’s outer districts has historically traded at a fraction of comparable Lagos locations, even as infrastructure investment — road expansion, utility extension — has steadily narrowed that gap. A development of HUTU Prestige’s stated scale is likely to accelerate that narrowing in its immediate vicinity, developers in the space have long argued, simply by virtue of the infrastructure it necessitates.

A test case for private capital in housing delivery

Ultimately, the significance of HUTU Prestige — whether or not its scale claims are independently benchmarked against Eko Atlantic in the months ahead — lies in what it represents: a test of whether Nigerian private capital, operating without direct sovereign backing, can deliver housing at genuinely transformative scale. If AIBEN delivers on the master plan as described, HUTU Prestige may do for Abuja’s outer corridors what Eko Atlantic did for Lagos’s Victoria Island extension — reset expectations for what a single development can mean for a city’s growth trajectory.

For a housing sector long defined by incremental, phase-by-phase delivery, that is the more consequential story than the size comparison itself.

This article reflects claims and figures provided by AIBEN Properties Limited regarding the HUTU Prestige development, including remarks by Dr. Andy Elerewe, MD/CEO, drawn from an interview with the company. Comparative scale figures are attributed to the company.