Grene Capital expands Jabi lake mall solar footprint by 150%, raising installed capacity to 1.5 MWp

1.5 MWp installation delivers 175,000 kWh of clean energy monthly Expansion significantly reduces diesel reliance and strengthens operational resilience at one of Grene Capital’s flagship assets Builds on Jabi Lake Mall’s pioneering status as Nigeria’s first solar-powered mall Grene Capital, the Africa-focused real assets manager, today announced the completion of a major solar expansion at […]

1.5 MWp installation delivers 175,000 kWh of clean energy monthly

Expansion significantly reduces diesel reliance and strengthens operational resilience at one of Grene Capital’s flagship assets

Builds on Jabi Lake Mall’s pioneering status as Nigeria’s first solar-powered mall

Grene Capital, the Africa-focused real assets manager, today announced the completion of a major solar expansion at Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, further strengthening the asset’s position as one of Nigeria’s leading retail and lifestyle destinations.

The original 600 kWp installation established Jabi Lake Mall as Nigeria’s first solar-powered mall and one of the earliest large-scale renewable energy deployments in the country’s retail sector.

The latest expansion, delivered in strategic partnership with Elektron Renewables acting as project developer, builds on that foundation and demonstrates continuity in investment philosophy. The expansion adds 900 kWp of photovoltaic capacity to the mall’s existing solar installation, increasing total installed solar capacity to 1.5 MWp.

“This project reflects how disciplined, long-term capital investment can strengthen an asset’s performance and resilience at the same time,” said Tolu Sokenu, Partner at Grene Capital. “We look for opportunities to enhance the quality and relevance of our assets in ways that create lasting value — and future-proof a market-leading mall.”

According to Sianny Ayodele, Head of Elektron Renewables: “Distributed renewable energy is becoming increasingly central to the resilience and efficiency of commercial and industrial assets across Africa. Projects like Jabi Lake Mall show how institutional capital can accelerate the deployment of scalable energy infrastructure that strengthens asset resilience, improves energy stability, and delivers measurable development impact while supporting long-term economic growth.”

The upgraded system is expected to generate approximately 175,000 kWh of clean electricity monthly, offset diesel generation and avoid about 1,680 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually while enhancing resilience to grid volatility and rising energy costs. This reinforces Grene Capital’s ESG strategy, integrating environmental responsibility, operational efficiency, and long-term asset resilience across its portfolio.

About Grene Capital

Grene Capital is an Africa-focused real assets manager established as a spinout from Actis, a leading global infrastructure investor. The firm invests in and actively manages stabilised real estate and infrastructure, channelling capital into high-quality assets designed to deliver long-term, predictable cashflows and attractive risk-adjusted returns across Africa’s fastest-growing markets.

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