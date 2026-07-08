Adesina Lab Launches to Help African Founders Build Investment-Ready Companies

A three-month virtual accelerator to equip founders with the frameworks, mentorship, and investor access needed to scale enduring businesses. Adesina Lab, a new three-month virtual accelerator founded by Adesina Assets, a private investment management company, has officially opened applications for its inaugural cohort. Designed for founders who have moved beyond the idea stage, the programme […]

A three-month virtual accelerator to equip founders with the frameworks, mentorship, and investor access needed to scale enduring businesses.

Adesina Lab, a new three-month virtual accelerator founded by Adesina Assets, a private investment management company, has officially opened applications for its inaugural cohort.

Designed for founders who have moved beyond the idea stage, the programme is built to help entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses, refine their strategies, and prepare for meaningful growth and investment.

Unlike traditional startup programmes that focus primarily on theory, Adesina Lab is structured as an intensive execution-focused environment where founders are challenged to build market ready products, market-winning promotions and sustainable processes for growth.

“Great businesses are not built in classrooms,” says Opeyemi Adesina, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Adesina Assets. This inspires the direct, personal, hands-on coaching approach that the lab employs.

Delivered entirely online over three months, the programme combines weekly hands-on coaching sessions with business leaders, practical implementation, founder assessments, and direct guidance to help participants build viable businesses in real time. Rather than teaching concepts in isolation, every session is designed to help founders apply what they learn immediately to their own companies.

The programme is open only to founders at either idea, early traction or growth stage, reinforcing its focus on businesses that are ready to execute and grow.

Beyond mentorship, Adesina Lab also creates a pathway to capital. The programme also offers a $10,000 minimum check for qualifying ventures.

Applications are now open ahead of the public launch.

For more information or to apply, visit adesinaassets.com.