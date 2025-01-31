The Kano State Government has earmarked N16.6 billion for the agricultural sector in its 2025 budget to enhance food security and agriculture to boost citizens’ income levels.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Musa Shanono, disclosed this during the 2025 budget breakdown on Thursday.

Shanono highlighted that N3 billion has been allocated for the construction of the 3.1 billion liters Dansoshiya Dam, along with the provision of flowing channels.

He also stated that the Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority and the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project Intervention Programme (KSADP) will receive N5.6 billion to boost agricultural productivity and competitiveness.

Investment in farmers and rural development

The commissioner detailed specific allocations aimed at supporting farmers and agricultural initiatives.

“Improved inputs for farmers will get N815 million for purchasing demonstration seeds, fertilizers, and agrochemicals,” he stated.

Additionally, N571 million has been designated for constructing onion beds across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Shanono also noted that N391 million has been allocated to fund programs supporting women in agriculture under the Value Chain Development initiative.

Furthermore, the state government has set aside N167 million for procuring veterinary clinics and essential materials to improve animal healthcare services.

Agricultural sustainability

To support the KSADP initiative, the Kano State Government will establish a pasture museum at Kadawa with a budget of N162 million.

“These investments demonstrate the State Government’s commitment to developing its agricultural sector, creating opportunities for farmers and herders, and ensuring food security for its citizens,” Shanono said.

The allocations underscore Kano State’s strategy to enhance agricultural output, support rural communities, and drive economic growth through targeted investments in key agricultural projects.

What you should know

For the 2025 fiscal year, Kano’s total approved recurrent revenue stands at N617.04 billion, consisting of N85.86 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and N531.17 billion expected from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), representing a significant increase from the N379.76 billion total recurrent revenue in 2024.