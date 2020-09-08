Energy
FG gives reason oil marketers are not yet importing petrol, stops monthly price fixing
The PPPRA added that the price of petrol will be determined by the forces of demand and supply.
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that the non-availability of foreign exchange was the reason why many marketers were yet to start importation of petroleum products.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of the PPPRA, Saidu Abdulkadir, during a press briefing on the deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector, on Tuesday in Abuja.
The PPPRA boss, who was represented by the General Manager, Administration and Human Resources of the agency, pointed out that although the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is still the sole importer of petroleum products, PPPRA will continue to monitor development to check profiteering by marketers.
The PPPRA boss said, “The PPPRA as a regulator will continue the role of a watchdog in this deregulation regime. We will continue to maintain our role as a regulator and ensure that Nigerians are not short-changed in any way in this process.’’
“You know how things are globally with the impact of COVID-19 on the global oil market. Accessing forex remains a challenge for marketers.’’
“We are hopeful that in a few months to come, Nigerians will understand what the government is doing to stabilize the downstream sector.’’
Going further, the PPPRA Executive Secretary revealed that going forward, the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly referred to as petrol, will be determined by the forces of demand and supply together with the international price of crude oil.
He reiterated that the government was no longer in the business of fixing the pump price of petrol, but would monitor marketers to avoid profiteering.
He also disclosed that the PPPRA may no longer provide the monthly price band for petrol as that would run contrary to the deregulation policy.
FG to provide solar energy to 5 million Nigerians within 12 months
This means that more Nigerians will have access to electricity via a reliable and sustainable solar system.
The Federal Government has announced plans to provide solar home systems to 5 million Nigerian households within the next 12 months, as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan.
The disclosure was contained in an address by President Muhammadu Buhari at the first year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, September 7, 2020.
The President who was represented by the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, said in his address that we must not forget that most Nigerians are not even connected to electricity at all.
The president said that government has already begun the process of providing financing support through the CBN for manufacturers and retailers of Off-Grid Solar Home Systems and Mini-Grids who are to provide the systems. He said that this initiative will provide 250,000 jobs and impact about 25 million beneficiaries.
The President in his statement said, ‘’The five million systems under the ESP’s Solar Power Strategy will produce 250,000 jobs and impact up to 25 million beneficiaries through the installation. This means that more Nigerians will have access to electricity via a reliable and sustainable solar system.’’
The president also disclosed that the support to Solar Home System manufacturers and the bulk procurement of local meters will create over 300,000 local jobs while ensuring that we set Nigeria on a path to full electrification.
Only customers with minimum of 12 hours electricity can have tariff increase – FG
The FG said it will protect Nigerians who can’t afford to pay cost-reflective tariffs from increases.
The Federal Government says only customers with a guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted, under the new electricity tariff arrangement.
This was disclosed in the Joint Press Conference on the recent increase in Petrol and Electricity prices by the Minister of Information & Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman.
The Federal Government disclosed that due to issues with Nigeria’s privatized electricity industry, the government had to step in with support, and has spent almost N1.7 trillion through supplementing tariffs shortfalls.
“The government does not have the resources to continue along this path. To borrow just to subsidize generation and distribution, which are both privatized, will be grossly irresponsible,” the government said.
ELECTRICITY TARIFF
11. Another issue we want to address here today is the recent service-based electricity tariff adjustment by the Distribution Companies, or DISCOS.
The Federal Government disclosed that NERC will protect Nigerians who can’t afford to pay cost-reflective tariffs from increases and has approved adjustments to be made only on the basis of guaranteed improvement in service.
“Under this new arrangement, only customers with guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted. Those who get less than 12 hours supply will experience no increase. This is the largest group of customers,” it said.
The NERC will also enforce a capping regulation to ensure unmetered customers are not charged beyond the metered customers in their neighbourhood, which signifies an end to estimated billings.
Nairametrics had earlier reported the much-anticipated increase of electricity tariff gaining the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, and said to commence from September 1, 2020. The FG said the review of the service based tariffs was meant to start in July 2020 but was suspended for further studies and proper arrangements in the sector.
Buhari says there is no provision for fuel subsidy in revised 2020 budget
President Buhari has today reiterated the need to do away with fuel subsidy.
The Federal Government says there is no provision for fuel subsidy in the revised 2020 budget, as Nigeria cannot afford the cost.
This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari in the First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, at the State House on Monday.
Nairametrics reported in July, that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) spent over N535.9 billion on subsidy and Federation Account Allocation Committee in the first quarter of 2020.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources said in July said that it was unrealistic for the government to still continue with the subsidy regime, especially with the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, as it was of no economic value to continue doing so.
He asked Nigerians to ignore the misinformation and misguided comments that have been in the public space on the issue.
According to the Minster, ‘’It has become expedient for the Ministry of Petroleum to explain misconceptions around the issue of Petroleum Products Deregulation. After a thorough examination of the economics of subsidizing PMS for domestic consumption, the government concluded that it was unrealistic to continue with the burden of subsidizing PMS to the tune of trillions of Naira every year.’’
In today’s meeting, President Buhari said there are several negative consequences if the Government should even attempt to go back to the business of fixing or subsidizing PMS prices.
“First of all, it would mean a return to the costly subsidy regime. Today we have 60% less revenues, we just cannot afford the cost. The second danger is the potential return of fuel queues – which has, thankfully, become a thing of the past under this administration”
“ Nigerians no longer have to endure long queues just to buy petrol, often at highly inflated prices. Also, as I hinted earlier, there is no provision for fuel subsidy in the revised 2020 budget, simply because we are not able to afford it, if reasonable provisions must be made for health, education and other social services. We now simply have no choice,” President Buhari said.