WAMCO, CSCS, NDEP record decline, as NASD investors lose N8.14 billion

NASD OTC Securities Exchange ended bearish, as the NSI return fell by 1.49% Week-on-Week to close at 722.82 points against 733.77 points recorded in the preceding week.

Nairametrics gathered that investors under the NASD OTC platform lost N8.14 billion in value for the week, as market capitalization fell from N545.41 billion last week to N537.27 billion.

However, this week, the gains were crowded out due to a negative movement of prices with three of NASD stocks recording a significant drop in value, namely: FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria Plc, Central Securities Clearing System Plc and Niger Delta Exploration and Production Company Plc.

No advancers for the week.

Total value traded for the week declined to N94,522,966.80, -64.56% W-o-W.

Total volume traded during the week declined to 5,370,977.00 units, -16.81% W-o-W.

NSI Year to date return rose by 3.62%.

Of the top three decliners, SDFCWAMCO posted the highest decline for the week ended, recording a slip of -3.70%, followed by SDCSCS (-2.60%) and SDNDEP (-2.22%).

Top traded securities by value for the week

Central Securities Clearing System Plc. led the chart with N72, 217,380.

Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc. finished second for the week with N16,165,000.

FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc made the elite list with N6,049,530.

Food Concepts Plc. completed the elite list with N91,057.

What you should know: Nairametrics had earlier reported last week that the NSI return ended on a bullish note, with investors gaining about N10.58 billion.