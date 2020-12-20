Coronavirus
89% respondents are willing to be vaccinated for free – NLPS survey
A World Bank survey has revealed that 90% of respondents are willing to take the Covid-19 test, while 89% are willing to be vaccinated for free.
The 6th round of a planned 12 rounds of the COVID-19 NLPS of households in Nigeria was implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) between October 9-24, 2020 and had 2 key innovations.
- The first innovation was to collect specific information on education for up to six school-aged household members (5-18 years).
- The second innovation was to ask households directly about their perceptions of and willingness to engage in testing and vaccinations for COVID-19.
The willingness of people to take Covid-19 vaccine is encouraging, considering the recent surge in the number of cases and deaths in Nigeria and worldwide – which appears to confirm the second wave of Covid-19.
Key highlights
- Respondents in urban areas are more sceptical towards a possible vaccine against the COVID-19 virus: 14% of urban respondents would not agree to be vaccinated (even at no cost) compared to 8% in rural areas.
- Out of those who would not agree to be vaccinated, 32% indicated that the main reason is they do not think it would be safe, and 31% say they do not consider themselves to be sufficiently at risk of contracting Covid-19.
- Aside from results confirming that a vast majority of respondents reported that they are willing to use an approved vaccine to prevent coronavirus, about 90% respondents also indicated that they are willing to get tested for Covid-19.
Why this matters
With the survey result confirming people’s willingness to be tested and use vaccine, more is expected in terms of testing efforts, considering that in a population of more than 200 million people, only 874,617 thousand people have been tested so far according to Nairametrics Covid-19 tracker.
While it may be argued that there are certain barriers to testing, such as costs and delay in getting test results, Nairametrics recently pointed to Africa Union’s new guidance on use of Rapid Antigen Tests.
Experts expects that the new guidance will help increase Rapid Antigen testing capacity across Africa as quickly as possible.
What you should know
- In April 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with support from the World Bank, launched the COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS) – a monthly survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households, to monitor the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other shocks.
- World Bank teams from the Development Data Group and the Poverty and Equity Global Practice provided technical support in conducting the survey.
- The first round (baseline) of the survey was conducted in April/May 2020, during which a federally mandated lockdown was in full effect. The survey is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their data collection efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
- As of 19th of December 2020 confirmed cases was 920 in Nigeria. Total number of cases stands at 77.93 thousand. Total deaths stand at 1.22 thousand.
US health official says third Covid-19 vaccine could be out next month
A US health agency has revealed that a third vaccine could get US approval by next month.
This is coming some days after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved emergency use of 2 Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by the Assistant Secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, Admiral Brett Giroir, during a chat with ABC News on Sunday, December 19, 2020.
The top US health official said that data was yet to be released on the novel coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and Jansen. However, he said that if approved it would give the United States its third vaccine after the ones from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.
What you should know
This is coming a day after an advisory panel of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to approve the emergency use of Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine for people that are 18 years and above. This was after the FDA had authorized the use of the vaccine.
This is as the US Covid-19 vaccine programme head, Moncef Slaoui, said the first Moderna vaccine shot is expected to be given on Monday morning.
The US government plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna vaccine and 2 million Pfizer vaccine this week.
Joe Biden and Jill billed to receive COVID-19 vaccine in public on Monday
Joe Biden and his wife, Jill will on Monday, publicly receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The location of the event is yet to be officially announced, though would happen in Delaware and it is expected that the Bidens will also use the occasion to thank health care workers at the facility for all their efforts in saving lives.
President-elect Biden has strongly expressed his desire to take the vaccine to ensure continuity of government and set a good example for the general public and also make a case to members of the public that the vaccines are safe.
According to the incoming White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, “It’s important to us, as he has stated many times, to send a clear message to the public that it’s safe.”
What you should know
The formal announcement of President Biden’s vaccination comes a day after one of his top officials, Rep. Cedric Richmond, tested positive for the virus, and just a few days after a member of the transition’s press pool was infected.
The Bidens will each receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks after the first, allowing them to be fully immunized before their scaled-down inauguration in late January.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will receive the shot the following week to avoid a situation in which all of the leaders of the incoming administration experience side effects at the same time.
What they are saying
Vice President Mike Pence, who received the vaccine recently alongside Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, said
- “We wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners.”
The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recently received the vaccine said,
- “Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity of government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus. Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution, so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible.”
Bottom line
It is hoped that the televised vaccination will help calm distrust of a vaccine produced in record time.
COVID 19: COVAX rolls out globally in H1 2021 – WHO
COVAX has announced its arrangements to access nearly two billion doses of COVID-19 in the first half of 2021.
COVAX, a global initiative, has put plans in place to access nearly two billion doses of various COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the first half of 2021, to aid rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level.
This was disclosed in the WHO report, where COVAX announced the arrangement is on behalf of 190 participating economies in the first half of 2021, contingent upon regulatory approvals and countries’ readiness for delivery.
According to WHO report,
- At least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses will be made available to 92 economies eligible for the Gavi COVAX AMC, targeting up to 20% population coverage by the end of the year 2020.
- Given these arrangements for 2 billion doses of vaccine candidates which are still under development, COVAX will continue developing its portfolio. This will be critical to achieving its goal of securing access to 2 billion doses of safe and effective vaccines, that are suitable for all participants’ contexts and available by the end of 2021.
- However, today’s announcements offer the clearest pathway yet to end the acute phase of the pandemic by protecting the most vulnerable populations around the world. This includes delivering at least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses of approved vaccines in 2021 to the 92 low- and middle-income economies eligible for the COVAX AMC.
- The new deals announced today include the signing of an advance purchase agreement with AstraZeneca for 170 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford candidate, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Johnson & Johnson for 500 million doses of the Janssen candidate, which is currently being investigated as a single-dose vaccine.
- These deals are in addition to existing agreements COVAX has with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for 200 million doses – with options for up to 900million doses more – of either the AstraZeneca/Oxford or Novavax candidates, as well as a statement of intent for 200 million doses of the Sanofi/GSK vaccine candidate.
What they are saying
According to Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI),
- “This commitment is evidence that the world learned an important lesson from the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. Our research and development efforts have begun to pay off. We now have safe and effective vaccines that can protect against COVID-19 and a clear pathway to securing 2 billion doses for the populations at greatest risk all around the world. Securing the right of first refusal of successful vaccine production as part of R&D arrangements has helped guarantee equitable access to vaccines, a founding principle of CEPI. The challenge of delivering the vaccines that have demonstrated success, completing the development of other promising vaccine candidates to further increase supply, and ending the acute phase of the pandemic, lies ahead of us.”
According to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO),
- “The arrival of vaccines is giving all of us a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel. But we will only truly end the pandemic if we end it everywhere at the same time, which means it’s essential to vaccinate some people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries. And we must remember that vaccines will complement, but not replace, the many other tools we have in our toolbox to stop transmission and save lives. We must continue to use all of them.”
According to Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance,
- “Securing access to doses of a new vaccine for both higher-income and lower-income countries, at roughly the same time and during a pandemic, is a feat the world has never achieved before – let alone at such unprecedented speed and scale. COVAX has now built a platform that offers the world the prospect, for the first time, of being able to defeat the pandemic on a global basis, but the work is not done – it’s critical that both governments and industry continues to support our efforts to achieve this goal.”
According to Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC),
- “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa CDC has established several trusted partnerships across the globe. The COVAX partnership is one of such very critical alliances that will allow Africa to secure early access to COVID-19 vaccine needed to start vaccinating our populations across the continent.”
According to Dr. Ngozi-Okonjo Iweala, co-chair of the COVAX Coordination Meeting and Gavi Board Chair,
- “Nine months ago, it was hard to imagine that we would have more than one promising vaccine candidate and be in a position to make them available to both high-income countries and lower-income countries simultaneously. The global community has rallied, and we now have a platform, COVAX, that will do this. It’s time to stop questioning it and give it the support it needs to bring the pandemic to an end as swiftly as possible.”
What you should know
- COVAX is the vaccine pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) for accelerating the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.
- COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO.
- Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.