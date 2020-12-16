Business News
Africa’s economic growth to drop by 4.1% in 2020, rebound by 5% in 2021 – UN
The UN has stated that due to the pandemic, Africa’s economy will decline by 4.1% in 2020 and then rebound by 5% in 2021.
The United Nations (UN) has disclosed that Africa’s economy will rebound by 5% in 2021 after declining by 4.1% in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic.
This was disclosed by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in a report on Tuesday. The report titled: “Innovative finance for private sector development in Africa,” cited that Africa will need US$44 billion for the testing, personal protective equipment for frontline medical staff, equipment and treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 14.89% in November 2020 as food inflation spikes
The UN discloses that Africa’s economic revival would need effective policies to combat the pandemic, also compounded by global actions to fight the pandemic.
The forecast that as Africa increases Health spending to sustain their health systems and absorb costs related to the COVID-19 lockdowns. The continent will need US$44 billion for the testing, treatment and hospitalization of Covid-19 patients
READ: eTranzact International Plc forecasts PBT of N53.19 million in Q1 2021
The pandemic will force between 5 to 29 million people into extreme poverty compared with a baseline 2020 African growth scenario, according to ECA projections.
The UN called for more investment in African infrastructure and innovation, citing poor innovation which affects Africa’s productions abilities and reduced education quality.
READ: Access Bank vs. Seplat: Of subterfuge and corporate brutality
- UN said the estimated financing gap is US$2.5 trillion for all emerging and developing countries and US$200billion to US$1.3trillion for Africa, and urges the continent to invest in human capital to bridge the gap.
- UN said due to Africa’s population growth of 43% over 2015–2030, the gap could reach US$19.5 trillion by 2030.
- UN said Africa had the second-fastest growing economy in the world in 2019, however, the pandemic would affect growth between 1.8% and -4.1% in 2020.
READ: Lasaco Assurance Plc forecasts N375.23 million profit in Q1 2021
The UN calls for more banking reforms to reduce the effects of monetary crisis, and also to boost private sector-led investment in the continent through stronger equity and debt capital.
READ: Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa secures $100m investment in Nigeria data center
What you should know about Africa’s economic situation
- Nairametrics reported earlier that IMF expects sub-Saharan Africa’s overall economy to fall by negative 3.2% in 2020 with a recovery in 2021 of 3.4%. While the Nigerian economy would witness a deeper contraction of 5.4% and not the 3.4% it projected in April 2020. But, the global lender expects Nigeria’s economy to rebound by 2.6% in 2021.
- The World Bank earlier said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic could make an additional 5 million Nigerians poor, given the imminent recession which is expected to be the worst since the 1980s.
- The President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, revealed that the bank needs to spend at least $70 billion per year to tackle the impact of the pandemic induced poverty.
READ: GITEX 2020: Nigeria receives $50m Start-up investment – Pantami
Appointments
PZ Cussons announces the appointment of Gbenga Oyebode as new Chairman
Gbenga Oyebode has been announced by PZ Cussons Nigeria as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board.
The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Gbenga Oyebode as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, effective from 11th December 2020.
The Board also announced the retirement of Alhaji Lawal Tukur Batagarawa as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, effective 11th December 2020.
These announcements were made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Listing Rules.
What you should know
- Mr. Oyebode is the Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode (Barristers & Solicitors), one of the largest integrated law firms in Nigeria. Gbenga was conferred with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “MFR” and Belgium’s Royal Honour of ‘Knight of the Order of Leopold in 2001 and 2007 respectively.
- Gbenga is the Chairman of Teach for Nigeria, Director Teach for All, New York, Member of the Global Advisory Council of the Africa Leadership Academy, Johannesburg, Director Jazz at the Lincoln Centre, New York and Director African Philanthropy Forum. Member Board of Trustees Carnegie Hall, New York. Member, Board of Trustees Ford Foundation, New York.
- He received INSEAD’s inaugural International Directors Network (IDN) Recognition Award in 2020. He was Chairman, Access Bank Plc (2005-2015), Director MTN Nigeria Plc (2001-2019), Chairman of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc and serves on the Boards of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc (all listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange), Socfinaf S.A (listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange) and he is the Chairman of CFAO Nigeria Plc.
Energy
Nigeria must transit from energy production to consumption – Ghana Petroleum Corporation
Nigeria has to stir economic growth before the replacement of fossil fuel as main source of global energy, Prof Ilebare has said.
The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has warned that Nigeria must transit from energy production to that of consumption in order to maximise the country’s oil and gas potentials for development that will impact on the people.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Prof Wunmi Iledare in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics.
READ: NNPC GMD says AKK pipeline, Nigeria’s biggest gas project is 15% complete
According to Ilebare, who observed that although efforts at replacing oil with alternative energy sources have been growing, Nigeria still has the chance to stir economic growth in the few decades remaining before the replacement of fossil fuel as main source of global energy.
The professor of Petroleum Economics charged the National Assembly to fashion PIB capable of transforming Nigeria to an energy consumer by encouraging the maximization of the value chain.
READ: Senate urges FG to diversify from crude oil to natural gas production
He said, “Nigeria must move away from the thinking that emphasizes energy production and move towards the economically impactful paradigm of energy consumption. It is energy consumption that will ensure the country grows its economy through value chain maximization.”
READ: The plot behind Access Bank’s Mareva injunction against Seplat and Cardinal Drilling
Citing the example of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which he said was a mere desert in the early 1980s, he said the country has wasted years through emphasis on oil rent and revenue sharing, stressing that the PIB must be deliberate in its national development purpose.
READ: SEPLAT Group partners NNPC to build multi-billion naira gas plant in Imo State
“I have not seen an economy that develops that is not a huge consumer of energy,” Prof Ilebare said and called on all the labour unions in the oil and gas industry to begin to think beyond their immediate personal gains and work towards the maximization of the opportunities that are possible for the collective prosperity of the nation.
READ: Total Nigeria Plc projects N115.97 billion revenue in Q1 2021
He added that the challenges of restiveness and poor development of the country’s oil belt of the Niger Delta can be solved through the PIB if the government will sincerely work towards opening up investment opportunities in the oil and gas value chain close to the sources.
READ: FG projects $2 billion annual revenue from Escravos Gas project
“The solution to the crises and development challenges in the Niger Delta is to work towards the emergence of energy-intensive industries close to the energy sources. This will trigger rapid industrial and commercial development and also engender other industrial clusters in other parts of the country,” Prof Ilebare added.
READ: Shell estimates $15bn investments in Nigerian gas project
Bottom line
A multi-stakeholder approach towards fashioning an economically portent PIBis recommended and efforts must be made to ensure the country’s oil economy must be made to count for the collective good to avoid the repeat of what happened to coal, which became was Nigeria’s economic mainstay before independence but which did not add significant development impacts before it became moribund.
READ: Nigeria’s crude oil export earnings rebounded by 116% in November – OPEC
Financial Services
Afreximbank expands Trade Finance Intermediary Initiative, lists 8 Nigerian banks
Afreximbank has listed eight Nigerian banks in its expanded Trade Finance Intermediary Initiative (TFIs).
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) yesterday listed eight Nigerian banks in its expanded Trade Finance Intermediary Initiative (TFIs).
The recent expansion increased the number of TFIs to more than 65 in 30 African countries.
READ: Nigeria generates N416.01 billion from Company Income Tax in Q3 2020
The listed Nigerian banks are Access, FCMB, Fidelity, First Bank of Nigeria, Sterling, Union Bank, Stanbic IBTC and Zenith.
A statement by the bank reads a key component of the Bank’s business model, the Trade Finance Intermediary initiative, which enables a smoother delivery of Afreximbank’s initiatives and credit solutions.
READ: Fixing the bugs in the Nigerian Software Industry – Chuks Onyebuchi
The statement further noted that in line with its charter and mandate, Afreximbank delivers its products and services with and through central banks, commercial banks and other eligible bank and non-bank financial institutions.
The Trade Finance Intermediaries also act as Local Administrative Agents for Afreximbank’s facilities. The Bank has put in place the Trade Finance Intermediary initiative to establish lasting relationships with these partner financial institutions.
READ: Afreximbank announces $3 million COVID-19 response grant for African countries
What they are saying
According to the bank
- New guidelines for appointing Trade Finance Intermediaries were introduced in 2017.
- As a result, Afreximbank has strengthened their role in assisting the Bank to reach eligible exporters and importers in Africa and beyond. Accredited according to rigorous criteria, Trade Finance Intermediaries are trained to understand Afreximbank’s mandate, strategy, process, and procedures.
- The further expansion of Afreximbank’s Trade Finance Intermediary initiative enlarges the accredited network of financial institutions that can work alongside the Bank, to facilitate the transformation and development of trade across Africa.
- Already this year, Afreximbank has onboarded more than 35 additional Trade Finance Intermediaries and more are expected to be approved during 2021. The local presence and knowledge of Trade Finance Intermediaries ideally positions them to play an important role in delivering Afreximbank’s credit solutions.
- Trade Finance Intermediaries are also instrumental in helping to ensure the success of Afreximbank’s initiatives, such as the newly launched MANSA repository platform – which provides a centralised pan-African source for Due Diligence and Know-Your Customer data – and the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which will enable intra-African trade and commerce payments to be made in African currencies in furtherance of the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
READ: AfCTA: Effective implementation to boost Africa’s export by $560 billion
READ: Union Bank seals $40 million partnership with IFC
What you should know
- Some other financial institutions in the continent that made the list included Bank Gaborone, First National Bank of Botswana, Coris Bank International, Ecobank Cameroon, Banco Caboverdiano de Negócios S.A.’S (BCN), BGFI Cote d’Ivoire, Arab International Bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), National Bank of Egypt, Export Development Bank of Egypt and Vista Bank Gambia, amongst others.
- In order to identify its partner financial institutions, Afreximbank’s official Seal of Accreditation as a TFI is a badge of honour and a symbol of excellence acknowledging and empowering their contribution to continent-wide initiatives, commitment to the development of Africa and the delivery of credit solutions at the local level.
- The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution, with the mandate of financing and promoting intra-and extra-African trade. Afreximbank was established in October 1993 and owned by African governments, the African Development Bank and other African multilateral financial institutions, as well as African and non-African public and private investors
READ: BOFIA 2020 bars banks from hiring dismissed govt workers