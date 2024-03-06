Global health donors have pledged a substantial sum of nearly $600 million to combat cervical cancer, marking the first-ever global forum solely dedicated to eradicating this disease.

The World Bank, along with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and UNICEF, issued a joint statement, outlining their commitment to utilizing these funds for the expansion of worldwide access to vaccination, screening, and treatment.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasized that despite possessing the knowledge and tools to eliminate cervical cancer, existing programs are not yet operating at the necessary scale.

The $600 million donation

The Global Cervical Cancer Elimination forum, hosted in Cartagena, Colombia, serves as a pivotal platform for change, fostering commitments from governments and global health partners to collaboratively address and ultimately end this disease.

The WHO’s endorsement of countries transitioning from a two or three-dose vaccination strategy to a one-dose approach aims to extend protection to more girls.

Countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, have pledged to swiftly introduce this shot.

The World Bank’s commitment of $400 million over three years, complemented by $180 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and $10 million from UNICEF, underscores a significant step towards global cervical cancer eradication.

What you should know

Cervical cancer claims a woman’s life approximately every two minutes, with a staggering 90% of these cases occurring in low and middle-income countries.

The challenges in these regions include limited access to preventative vaccines, as well as screening and treatment facilities.

This stands in stark contrast to many high-income countries that implemented the vaccine in the 2000s, providing protection against the human papillomavirus virus (HPV), a major contributor to cervical cancers globally.