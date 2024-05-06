Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IE) has announced the reduction of its electricity tariff for customers under Band A from N225/kWh to N206.80/kWh.

In a circular signed by the management of the company on Monday, IE said the customers will now pay N206.80/kWh, rather than the stipulated N225/kWh ordered by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to the statement, IE guaranteed to provide 20 to 24 hours of electricity to users under this Band, adding that the tariff for customers under other categories will remain the same.

“Dear Esteemed Customers

“Please be informed of the downward tariff review of our Band A feeders from N225/kWh to N206.80/kWh effective 6th May 2024 with guaranteed availability of 20-24hrs supply daily. The tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged.

“Signed: Management.”

Backstory

Earlier on April 3, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the electricity rates to N225 per kilowatt-hour (KWh) for customers in Band A category.

This is contained in a press statement by the Vice Chairman of NERC Musliu Oseni.

Oseni stated that these customers represent 15% of the nation’s 12 million electricity consumers.

He added that because the required electricity supply hours were not met, the commission shifted some customers from Band A to Band B.

“The order takes effect from today and in that order, the commission has approved a rate review of N225 per kilowatt hour for just under 15% of the customer population in NESI.

“That means that less than 15% of the customers will be affected,” Oseni said.

He, however, said that the review would not impact customers in the other Bands.