Shareholders of Presco Plc will receive a total dividend of N26.300 billion for the financial year ended December 2023, representing a total dividend of N26.30 kobo per share declared by the Board of Directors of the company.

The Board of Directors had during the year under review paid an interim dividend of N2.00 per 50 kobo share.

The Board of Directors of Presco has in pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) of Nigeria also recommended a final dividend of N24.30 per share for the approval shareholders the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The total dividend represents 199% growth over N8.800 billion the company paid in 2022.

Subject to shareholders’ approval: According to the company, the final dividend is subject to the appropriate withholding tax and will be will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 14th of May 2024

This will be presented at the next Annual General Meeting for Shareholders ratification and approval

The statement signed by the company noted that on Thursday 30th Mau, 2024, the final dividend of N24.30 50 kobo share cash dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on 14th May 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Advice to shareholders: Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are also advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Nairametrics reported recently that the Board of Presco Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi as Chairman of the company.

The Board also appointed Mrs Grace Titilayo Osuntoki and Mr. Abdul Akhor Bello as non-executive directors.

According to the statement, the new directors bring further diversity of experience that will combine well with existing strengths todrive Presco’s strategic growth ambitions into the future.