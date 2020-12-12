Spotlight Stories
Econet moves back to Nigeria with $100 million Data Centre facility
Econet Global is making a re-entry into the Nigerian economy with the establishment of a $100 million data centre facility in Lagos.
The Founder and Executive Chairman of Econet Global Limited, Strive Masiyiwa has disclosed that Africa Data Centre has commenced the construction of what it says will be Nigeria’s biggest Data Centre.
The London-based Zimbabwean billionaire who asserted that a pandemic can’t stop the next phase of technology in Africa made this disclosure in an official pronouncement which he made public via his official Facebook account.
He disclosed that the group had acquired a 5-acre piece of land in Lagos, where the facility, one of the largest buildings in the city would be constructed.
The centre which he called the ADC Atlantic, is a $100 million investment in the Nigerian economy,
He added that in Data Centre terms, the facility will be the single largest Data Centre in Africa outside South Africa.
According to information which Nairametrics has gathered, architects and engineers have been working at the facility for months. However, the contractors are yet to commence work fully.
What they are saying
Mr. Masiyiwa said:
- “A few years ago, ADC was just a single facility in Nairobi, Kenya. It was not a company, but as my team and I watched what was happening we realised it should become a separate company. We hired experts from around the world, and brought them together. We then began to expand the business by inviting investors.
- “In this regard, I’m kicking off a new revolution in the next phase of technology. What is important is not the Data Centres but the technologies that will be unleashed in Nigeria because of this infrastructure. That’s the BIG deal here.”
Why this matters
- The facility will make it possible for Nigerians to get more Cloud services cheaply. It will drive investment into Nigeria, and help create thousands of hi-tech jobs, and drive the demand for technology-driven experts in Nigeria.
- However, this is a big win for the country as having data centres locally result in lower latency for end-users, since they are physically closer to the data as well.
- In this regard, the presence of a data centre in the country will optimize computer network, as this will enable end-users to process a very high volume of data messages with minimal delay (latency). This will also facilitate the quick execution of operations that require near-real-time access to rapidly changing data.
What you should know
Mr Masiyiwa also disclosed that the group received the approval of an investment of $300m from the United States government’s International Development Finance Corporation known as DFC
He explained that the fund will allow ADC to expand its facilities in South Africa and Kenya, and also build new facilities in Egypt, Ghana, and Morocco. He added that the group had raised $500m this year for ADC.
Energy
Lekoil at risk of losing 17% stake in Oil Prospecting Licence 310 for Ogo oilfield
Lekoil’s subsidiary, Mayfair Assets and Trust owes Optimum Petroleum Development $6.6million from sunk costs and consent fees.
Optimum Petroleum Development (Optimum) has disclosed that it is $6.6 million short of receipt from Mayfair Assets and Trust (Mayfair), as a result of sunk costs and consent fees and that the company has also not paid more than $1million for G&A costs.
Mayfair is a subsidiary of Lekoil, a Nigerian company that has a 17.14% stake in the licence of Ogo oilfield (Oil Prospecting Licence 310).
A fraudulent $184 million loan announced by the parent company, Lekoil, at the beginning of the year to finance pre-operation activities at Ogo oilfield, still haunts the company. The shares of Lekoil plunged more than 70% in January 2020, following a suspension of trading, after the firm discovered that a $184 million loan it had announced was fraudulent.
The loan, which was arranged by Seawave Invest Limited, was meant to sort bills related to Ogo oilfield licence (Oil Prospecting Licence 310), as well as prepare the oilfield for operations.
A disclosure posted on the company’s website yesterday, 11th December indicates that the bills are not fully sorted yet and that unless Lekoil pays its bills at OPL 310, its 17.14% stake may be sold off. The company is also facing heated pressure from shareholder demands for board change.
Under the terms of the agreement on the licence, and if the bill cannot be paid, Optimum and Mayfair will jointly seek a buyer of the 17.14% stake. A new buyer would pick up the equity stake but also the financial obligations.
Thus, Optimum is seeking to enforce its default clause as payment of USD6.6 million to cover portion of sunk costs, and consent fees have not been received by the end of November.
To this effect, the operator of OPL 310, Optimum, has sent a letter to Mayfair on enforcement of the default clause.
What they are saying
Lekoil, in the disclosure on the company’s website, submitted that:
- “The company continues to discuss with Optimum, a deferment of these payments as the company intends to focus its financial and other resources in support of securing funding for the second phase of the Otakikpo development, as well as the Ogo appraisal programme. The company, working with Optimum, has identified and engaged an appropriate rig for the appraisal drilling, where the service provider has accepted the result of the early performed site survey.”
What you should know
- Lekoil Ltd – African oil exploration and production firm with interests in Nigeria and offshore Namibia.
- The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
- Lekoil also said it would hold an EGM on January 8. This was in response to demands from Metallon Corp., which holds a 15.4% stake in Lekoil.
- Zimbabwean gold miner Metallon has called for the removal of Lekoil’s chairman, Mark Simmonds, and the appointment of three new directors: Michael Onochie Ajukwu, Thomas Donald Richardson, and George Maxwell.
- The latter was the CEO of Eland Oil & Gas until Seplat Petroleum Development, a Nigerian oil firm listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and LSE, acquired it.
- Lekoil has described Metallon’s pitch as an “opportunistic attempt to take control of the company without paying a premium for the value of the shares and the assets of the company to the shareholders”.
- The Lekoil board unanimously opposed the removal of Chairman Simmonds. Two of the three directors opposed the appointments of Ajukwu and Richardson; although, Tony Hawkins endorsed the choices. All three directors backed the appointment of ex-Eland Maxwell.
Business
Hope rises for employment in December 2020 and January 2021 – CBN survey Report
The November 2020 edition of the CBN survey report reveals there is hope that businesses would employ in December and January 2021.
The hope of businesses in Nigeria to employ in December 2020 and January 2021 has risen, after several months of layoffs and restructuring of businesses as a result of the harsh realities of the Coronavirus pandemic.
This was disclosed by the CBN Business Expectation Survey report for November 2020.
- Findings from the survey indicate a favourable business outlook for December 2020 and January 2021, with indices of 56.0 and 61.4 respectively.
- Businesses are also hopeful of employing in December 2020 and January 2021 as reflected in the positive outlook at 19.1 and 22.3 index points respectively.
- The wholesale/retail trade sector with (22.4 points) has the highest prospect for employment in December, followed by agric/services sector with an index of 21.7 points, construction (16.2 points), and manufacturing sector (14.3 points).
- The analysis of businesses with expansion plans in December also shows that the Wholesale and Retail sector has the highest disposition to expand with 50.0 index points, followed by the Manufacturing sector with 43.7 index points, Agric/services sector 39.5 points, Construction sector 34.5 index points.
Other key highlights
- The major factors inhibiting businesses identified by the respondent firms include an insufficient power supply (69.3 points), competition (67.3 points), unfavourable economic climate (64.3 points), high-interest rate (62.3 points), unclear economic laws (61.3 points), financial problems (59.5 points), unfavourable political climate (59.3 points), access to credit (52.0 points), insufficient demand (51.7 points), lack of equipment (39.8 points), lack of materials input (39.1 points), and labour problems(28.9 points).
- The respondent firms are expecting the borrowing rates to rise in December 2020, January 2021, next 2 months, and the next 6 months with indices of 16.2, 15.5, 17.0 and 18.6 points respectively.
- Businesses are hopeful that the average inflation rate in the next six months and the next twelve months will stand at 15.62% and 14.03 % respectively.
- Respondents anticipate an increase in economic conditions as the index on economic growth rate in the short run stood at 17.0 and 27.7, 35.2 and 46.8 points, respectively for the current month and next month next 2 months and next 6 months.
- Respondent firms are quite dissatisfied with the management of inflation by the Government, reflected with a negative net satisfaction index of -25.1points.
- Respondent firms expect the naira to depreciate in the November 2020 but appreciate in the next month, next 2 months and next 6 months, as their confidence indices stood at -3.4, 12.3, 21.8 and 35.2 index points respectively.
What you should know
- The survey is a monthly activity conducted by the Statistics department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
- The November 2020 Business Expectations Survey was conducted from November 9-13, 2020 with a sample size of 1050 businesses nationwide with a response rate of 89.5%.
- The sectors covered include agric/services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade and construction sectors, made up of small, medium and large corporations covering both import-oriented and export-oriented businesses.
Around the World
US Supreme court dismisses Texas bid to overturn presidential election results
The US Supreme court has dismissed a bid by the State of Texas to overturn the result of the Presidential election won by Joe Biden.
The US Supreme court on Friday, December 11, 2020, dismissed the bid by the State of Texas to overturn the result of the Presidential election which was won by the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, according to Bloomberg.
This new setback appears to be the final blow in the effort by President Donald Trump to hang on to power, thereby obstructing the path of Joe Biden being inaugurated as the 46th President of the US.
In a judgement to the lawsuit which was filed on Tuesday against 4 states namely, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the judges in an effectively unanimous order late Friday, barred Texas from filing suit directly at the high court to challenge Joe Biden’s victories in those states. The order ensures those states can cast their votes for Biden in the Electoral College on Monday.
The court said, “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
None of the 9 Supreme court justices including the 3 appointed by Donald Trump, publicly dissented from that conclusion or said he or she would block the states from casting their votes. Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, gave no suggestion they disagreed with the unsigned order.
What they are saying
Before the ruling on Friday, Trump had called on the nation’s supreme court to show great Wisdom and Courage. However, in a late-night tweet after the court’s decision he wrote, “The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!”
He followed with another tweet calling the lack of legal relief an embarrassment to the USA.
- Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel tweeted that the court’s decision is an important reminder that the US is a nation of laws and that though some may bend to the desire of a single individual, the courts will not.
- Also, Michael Gwin, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, said in a statement that the court “Decisively and speedily rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks on the democratic process.”
- While appearing on Fox News Friday night, White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, made efforts to describe the court’s dismissal of the lawsuit as a procedural move.
- McEnany said, “There’s no way to say it other than they dodged. They hid behind the procedure, and they refused to use their authority to enforce the Constitution.”
What you should know
- President Donald Trump has refused to acknowledge the victory of the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the November 3 presidential election, describing the election as riddled with fraud and rigging without any evidence.
- He had spent months before the election, trying to shake the nation’s faith in the integrity of its voting systems and had repeatedly predicted that the election would be rigged because of the expanded use of mail-in ballots.
- Trump and his allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in several key states and has had almost all of them thrown out by the courts. Members of the Trump administration, including Attorney General William Barr, have said they haven’t found any instances of widespread fraud.
What this means: The Supreme court’s decision puts an end to Trump’s expectation of vindication at the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority due to his appointments. Barrett’s nomination was rushed through the Senate confirmation process, with Trump saying her vote would be needed to resolve any election disputes.