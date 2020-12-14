Connect with us
Access Bank vs. Seplat: Of subterfuge and corporate brutality

All said, what is playing out in the Access Bank vs. Seplat matter is a national embarrassment of international proportions.

Published

20 mins ago

on

The theatre of the absurd in the Access Bank Vs. Seplat Petroleum Development Company matter, which resulted in the Ex Parte order freezing the assets of Seplat Petroleum Company for the most illogical reasons, should worry every patriotic Nigerian.
Cardinal Drilling Services obtained the facility from Diamond Bank (now Access Bank) to purchase the CDS Rigs 101, 201, 202, and 203. The Facility was secured by a fixed and floating Debenture over Cardinal’s assets (the “Debenture”). Since Cardinal Drilling was unable to service the outstanding part of the facility, which Access Bank claimed to be US$85.8 million, the bank activated Clause 6 of the Deed of Debenture, which allows it to appoint a Receiver/Manager over Cardinal’s assets.
Nobody would have faulted Access Bank if it had stopped at that. However, the bank, in a most puzzling move, equally listed Seplat and it’s Chairman, Dr. A.B.C Orjiako as defendants in the litigation for the untenable reason that two of Cardinal Drilling Services rigs (CDS 101 and 201) were deployed into 2019 Seplat’s operations, while all the four rigs purchased with the loan were very critical to Seplat’s future drilling plans. The bank, in its court filing, also claimed that Seplat and Cardinal Drilling Services had close ties, saying that “Seplat is a sister company to Cardinal, jointly promoted by Orjiako who is the alter ego of the two companies”.
It added that “Seplat is in fact the ‘real debtor’ while Cardinal is merely a ‘vehicle smokescreen’ for the purposes of the subtle obtainment of credit facilities by Seplat”.
Consequently, Seplat’s corporate headquarters at 16A Temple Road, Ikoyi, Lagos was sealed, while Access Bank was granted a Mareva injunction to seize bank accounts and other assets owned by Seplat, while also appointing Kunle Ogunba, SAN, as the receiver-manager for the assets of the defendants.
However, Seplat is emphatic that it neither borrowed from nor guaranteed any Access Bank loans for anybody. Access Bank has also not provided any document to the contrary. A statement signed by Seplat’s Company Secretary and General Counsel, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa, stated: “We understand that Cardinal Drilling has outstanding loan obligations to Access Bank. However, Seplat is neither a shareholder in Cardinal Drilling nor has outstanding loan obligations or guarantees to Access Bank and did not at any time make any commitments or guarantees in respect of Cardinal Drilling’s loan obligations to Access Bank.
“Seplat strongly believes that there is no merit or justification for this action against it and has taken prompt legal action to vacate the court order pursuant to which the building was sealed.
“This action was taken by Access Bank without any prior notice to Seplat, as required under Nigerian law. Seplat will vigorously defend against this improper action to the full extent of the law and will seek all appropriate legal remedies,” Seplat had stated.
In this instance, it will not be out of place to liken Access Bank’s modus operandi to that of the recently disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS. One of the police brutalities, which Nigerian youths kicked against during the EndSARS protest was alleged penchant of SARS for arresting and brutalising one person for the alleged sin of another. One of the last of such sordid tales before SARS’ disbandment was the case of the 28 years old fresh graduate, Miss Ifeoma Stella Abugu, who died in police custody at Guzape, Abuja, a day after her arrest by SARS. In a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Miss Abugu’s family alleged that the SARS operatives invaded the house of her fiancée, Mr. Afam Ugwunwa, at Wumba on 10th September 2020. But not seeing their target, they whisked away Miss Abugu in lieu. While the police, according to BBC Pidgin, claimed that Ifeoma died from an overdose of cocaine, her elder brother, accused SARS of operatives of raping and murdering his sister.
Seplat is a separate corporate entity. Likewise, Cardinal Drilling Services Ltd. How then could you takeover the assets of one legal entity simply because of a loan facility of another corporate entity, which it neither guaranteed nor was a party to in any way? And doing so simply because Seplat is allegedly the main beneficiary of the services Cardinal Drilling provides with the rigs acquired with Access Bank loan, sounds so odd, ludicrous, and silly. But even more baffling is the fact that a court of law would go ahead to grant such Ex Parte application without considering its far-reaching implications. Nigeria we hail thee.
As earlier stated, Access Bank is yet to advance any documents linking Seplat with Cardinal’s loan. All Seplat did and in good faith was to support the discussions between Cardinal Drilling and Access Bank towards the settlement of the debt in order not to disrupt its ongoing drilling operations, which it uses Cardinal to execute. This is what any other responsible corporate entity could have done.
Obviously, therefore, what is playing out is corporate bullying with a view to escalating the matter such that Seplat, being a highly reputable corporate player, and Orjiako, renowned for his impeccable character would feel scandalised and now be pressured to make a commitment towards offsetting the debt in question. The publicity blitz around the lawsuit is also orchestrated to get Seplat’s business partners to step in and persuade the firm to make commitment towards settling the debt. Unfortunately, this cannot and should not work for a company renowned for corporate good governance and ethics; and it must not be encouraged.
There is even another school of thought, which alleges a grand design by Access Bank to acquire Seplat’s assets by subterfuge. Those who belong to this school of thought are quick to refer to the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the defunct Intercontinental Bank by Access Bank even while it was indebted to the same bank.
Testifying before the Federal High Court, Lagos, last March, in the ongoing trial of former Intercontinental Bank boss, Festus Aingbola, an official of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Paul Akali, stated that Access Bank owed the Intercontinental Bank to the tune of N14.2bn as of the time the later went under. Akali, who was a member of the NDIC team, which investigated Intercontinental Bank for regulatory infractions in May 2009, averred that despite the N14.2bn debt, the distressed Intercontinental Bank was sold to Access Bank (its debtor) by the CBN under the leadership of former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.
But Alkali even said more. He told the court that contrary to the law of the land, the Managing Director of Access Bank at the time of the acquisition, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and the Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, were directors of a private company that was equally hugely indebted to Intercontinental Bank.
His words: “When you are the MD of a bank, you are not expected to be a director in any other company that is not a subsidiary of the bank. Incidentally, I was a member of the team that conducted special examination on Access Bank. I raised some issues with the MD and DMD of Access Bank; that they were directors of a company.  They denied the allegation; they said they resigned from the company in March 2008. But we were not satisfied with their explanation. We told them that evidence before us showed that they were still directors of that company; and we indicted them for being directors of a company that borrowed from Intercontinental Bank.”
Welcome to Nigeria where everything is possible and nothing is impossible.
Those in this school of thought reason that if Access Bank could acquire Intercontinental Bank despite being indebted to the later, then the roping-in of Seplat and Orjiako and the accompanying freezing of Seplat’s assets over the debt of a third party is something to be watched closely.
It is noteworthy that the latest controversy comes on the heels of the massive social media protest against the bank over the freezing of the accounts of some purported financiers of EndSARS protest. Although Access Bank explained that it acted on the directive of the CBN,  the youths contended that whereas Access was not the only bank directed by the CBN to freeze the accounts of 19 persons and a company over the EndSARS protest, it was the one bank that clamped the assets of their customers at the speed of light.
All said, what is playing out in the Access Bank vs. Seplat matter is a national embarrassment of international proportions. Nobody who reads about it will take the country seriously as a nation in dire need of investments. Prospective investors consider the prevalence of rule of law in making investment decisions, for it is the only assurance that they would get justice if disputes arise (as they often do). It is the only assurance that nobody will trample on their rights or corner their assets by subterfuge or corporate intimidation and brutality. The time to end the ignoble drama is now.

Laz Ogunwale Ogunwale writes from Lagos

Columnists

Quick tips to build a thriving business overseas

Here are some tips that can help you build a business overseas successfully.

Published

2 days ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

For a business focused on growth, building a business overseas could be the avenue for long-term growth. The world is rapidly becoming interconnected, providing opportunities for businesses to serve customers from different countries. This has raised the need to take operations to other regions in a bid to serve these customers better. Of course, this comes with other benefits such as increased investment opportunities, exposure to larger talent pools, and increased brand recognition among others.

However, thriving in a foreign land takes more than just establishing an entity and placing your products there. If you are to succeed in overseas markets, you need to have a sure proof strategy. Here are some tips that can help you build a business overseas successfully.

1. Study the market

The main reason why you decided to build a business overseas could be that you realized a good market for your offering. However, your study of the market shouldn’t stop at establishing whether you have a ready market for your products. You need to analyze the competition that you will likely face in the new market. Look at the challenges that the existing businesses are facing. This way, you will have a clear picture of what you are getting into. Most importantly, you will be able to come up with a strategy on how to navigate the market.

2. Set up a local team

For all the projects that you are going to handle, you need an able team behind you. These are the people who will help you execute your dream in that country. In this case, you want individuals who are ready to run with you no matter what. However, you need to put it into consideration that most people find it easy to do business with people who speak their language. It is very important that you recruit from the locality.

You also need to ensure that you are hiring them compliantly. Nevertheless, you can save yourself from understanding the labor laws jargon by leaving the hiring to a PEO provider, such as Global PEO, or other providers, that has been helping companies expand internationally by offering reliable PEO, payroll, and recruitment services.

3. Understand the local culture

Cultures differ from one place to another. You need not assume that how people do things at home is the same as in the country where you are starting a business. Otherwise, you might end up offending the people, making them shy away from your business.

Take your time to study the local culture, taking note of cultural nuances that seem okay to you but offending to the people. Of course, your local team will help you in that area. However, you need to understand it yourself for when you have to host visitors and local investors.

4. Localize your business

Most people want to associate with a business that they can relate to. They resonate better with businesses that offer them unique and personalized experiences. In this case, you need to localize every aspect of your business to reflect the way of life of the locals.

This includes adopting accepted packaging, product designs, and payment methods. If you have a website, you need to translate the text into the local language. In addition, ensure that the colors and images that you are using for your branding and on your website are culturally accepted in the country.

Localizing your business will help penetrate the market much easier and build a positive brand image.

5. Know the locals

Every business needs a good strategy in order to succeed. Moreover, a good strategy starts with understanding the target customer. In this case, you need to immerse yourself with the people on the ground. Get up and get communing and socializing with them. This will help you understand their likes and preferences, the local trends, and their spending habits. You can then use these valuable insights to adjust your business strategy accordingly.

Conclusion

Building a thriving business overseas starts by understanding the ground that you are venturing into. This means understanding the local business environment and the people and then adjusting to how things are done in that country. However, you also need to ensure that you are complying with the laws and regulations of the land in order to avoid legal tussles that can easily drag you down.

About author

Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.

Columnists

Christmas and budgeting: How to control your spending during this festive season

As you begin to shop for the festive season, these few tips might just help you minimize and control your spending.

Published

2 days ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

Saving, spending, income

Wow!!! it is December!!!, I vividly remember how we were all saying happy new year at the beginning of this year.  Everybody was setting goals and getting on with new year resolutions.

We were so enthusiastic about the beautiful things the year 2020 will have for us. Sadly, our joy was cut short as the year did not turn out as we anticipated because of the novel COVID-19 and other unprecedented events that took place this year.  Nevertheless, it is still a year to be grateful, if not for anything but for the gift of life.

The end of the year is usually a season of yuletide, and we all know that the yuletide season is a period where most people spend more because of the nature of the period, that is, from buying gifts for friends and family to organizing get-together and hangouts. In as much as most countries of the world are either still in recession or just finding their foot economically because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fact remains that people still need to celebrate with their loved ones this season.

A lot of people are ready to unwind and spend some of the money they have worked so hard for. However, no one is telling you not to spend on yourself or on your loved ones, but when you are spending, it is important to spend with caution to enable you set a financial plan for the first quarter of the year 2021. Do not spend to impress and suppress people, rather, spend wisely to avoid going bankrupt because January does exist.

Here are a few tips to minimize and control your spending this period

  1. The first thing to do is to decide a budget for you and your household before the festivities commence. The budget has to do with travelling expenses, food, entertainment costs, shopping, and gifts you want to give out. Allocating a budget will help you cut down on overspending and enables you to avoid impulse buying.
  2. After deciding your budget, it is crucial to buy things ahead. Despite the economic recession, it is normal in Nigeria that prices of commodities rise steeply during the festive period especially when it is about a few days to Christmas. Buying whatever you need ahead will help you get things at a cheaper rate than waiting for the last minutes to get them.
  3. The next thing to do when purchasing what you need for the festive season is to track your expenses. When going for your festive shopping, it is imperative that you go with your budget list to avoid overshooting your budget. Making use of your budget list will enable you to track your expenses from the funds you have allotted for the season.
  4. Furthermore, try to cultivate the act of bargaining when buying things as it will aid you in paying less of what you initially budgeted for, as some sellers deliberately hike the prices of their goods just for their selfish interest. Do not jump to every price given to you. If you are not convinced about the price, it is advisable to try another shop.
  5. Lastly, while shopping, carrying your money in credit or debit cards helps to lower the risk of being robbed, reduces weight of carrying bulk money and makes the transaction more comfortable. However, for anybody that wants to cut down on expenses, it is advisable to stick to cash and leave your credit card at home, as using cash for your shopping will enable you to monitor your spending. The good thing about shopping with cash is that once the bundle’s size reduces, the mind becomes more cautious in making decisions to prevent debts and avoid being stranded.

In conclusion, it takes discipline to stick to the budget that you have made. The first instincts are always right. If it is not on your list the first time, it most likely is not too important. So, it is always important to separate your needs from your wants. Remember, while we are all anticipating the joy of the festive season, it is also the perfect time to modify our financial plan and keep track of our financial goals for the coming year, 2021

I hope you find this article helpful.

Columnists

How to scale as a small business on a budget

Here are a few simple tips you can follow that will aid you greatly in your endeavor to scale your business.

Published

5 days ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Development Bank of Nigeria , Companies Allied Matters Act (CAMA)

Scaling can be an exciting proposition. It can be nerve-wracking, too. If you don’t have experience with launching new product lines, scaling your team, or researching a new market.

Scaling your business doesn’t have to be too hard, though. There are a few simple tips you can follow that will aid you greatly in your endeavor to scale your business. Scaling any business requires walking the fine line between runaway expenses and stalling progress.

When businesses are scaling they should always consider every option before proceeding down any one path. There are a number of ways to climb a mountain, but only one peak.

Research your options

Sometimes you need to expand operations. You might think you need to scale just like the giant corporations do. You read over Harvard Business Review, research a few case studies, and try to reproduce previous success.

Source: Pixabay

While there’s nothing intrinsically wrong with this method, it may not be the best idea to copy corporations. While they are certainly successful, large companies have different strategies that they leverage for their specific set of circumstances.

Small businesses should research all of their options. Look at what people are doing in your local market, how SMEs are scaling, and how startups scale one employee to a dozen.

Review hiring alternatives

Researching what all kinds of businesses are doing can help you come up with successful strategies. In addition, you might want to look at alternative working arrangements and hiring options.

While you may think you might have to break the bank to hire the best people for your team, that’s actually far from the truth.

Remote work is exploding. Over a third of Americans have telecommuted in some capacity and the number continues to rise. Hiring remote workers can save you a deal on administrative and operational costs. Indeed, freelance remote professionals can be a great option for smaller businesses looking for flexible and affordable talent.

Consider hiring an experienced product manager

One of the biggest mistakes startups and small businesses make: assembling an amazing team without an amazing product manager at the helm. While you might want to recruit a band of the best lead guitarists, you’re going to have a lot of talent but not a whole lot of actual music.

The same is true for your team. You need to hire a product manager acting as the bandleader. Again, hiring an experienced and respected manager doesn’t mean you have to bankrupt yourself. There are plenty of experienced consultants, freelancers, and remote managers available. However, to make sure that you find the most suitable candidate that will bring you success, consider a product manager hiring guide that will make the process more effective. You will know how to screen your candidates, what questions to ask and what other important things to consider.

Businesses, luckily, have many options now when expanding to scale. Some businesses make the mistake of trying to match the big names in the industry rather than their competition. Instead of trying to top Apple in a quarter, businesses must adjust their scale to fit their level.

A great option for scaling is freelance or remote work. Freelancing and remote work offers extensive benefits to both employees and employees. Flexible schedules and contracts make them great assets when building up as a small business. Many freelance and remote workers will also be willing to convert to full time if the need arises. This makes hiring freelance and remote talent a very attractive scaling solution for small businesses.

If things aren’t adding up or you don’t know how to proceed, then it might be time to hire an experienced manager. Hiring an experienced manager can make all the difference for a small business looking to grow. An experienced manager will be able to enter a scaling situation with a small business and direct where things should be and when. They can help the upper management strategize for the future and navigate the scaling.

Source: Pixabay

All of that said, it is best if a company still tries to maintain its budget. Many businesses try to out-scale their competition to disastrous results. Instead, create an incremental scaling plan that will financially scale with the business.

A critical step for any scaling business is to seek out mentors who can show where to go and what to avoid. Scaling a small business can be made a simple procedure by hiring intelligently and seeking out experienced leaders.

Author bio:

Romy Catauta works in the marketing field and is passionate about writing on web design, business, interior design and psychology.

