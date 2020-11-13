Access Bank Plc appoints two new Directors

Following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank Plc has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Seyi Kumapayi and Mrs. Omosalewa Fajobi as Executive Director and Non-Executive Director respectively.

This is contained in a press release signed by the bank’s secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, as seen by Nairametrics.

What you should know

Mr. Seyi Kumapayi was appointed as Executive Director, African Subsidiaries. He has been the Group Chief Financial Officer of Access Bank Plc since 2008. He is an expert with over 20 years’ experience in banking cutting across strategy, treasury, finance and risk management.

He also worked with other financial institutions such as First City Monument Bank Limited and Guaranty Trust Bank.

Mr. Kumapayi is an alumnus of University of Lagos and University of Ibadan, where he obtained a Master’s degree and Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Agricultural Engineering respectively. He also attended the prestigious Harvard Business School and completed several Executive Management Development programmes in leading institutions including INSEAD, IMD and London Business School.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), the Chartered Institute of Taxation ofNigeria (CITN) and the Chartered Institution of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). He is a board member of the Ogun State Security Trust Fund.

On the other hand, Mrs. Omosalewa Fajobi has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director. She is an experienced legal luminary, and has worked in various sectors such as the financial, investment and legal services industry.

She is currently an Operating Director at Tengen Family Office Ltd. Her area of expertise includes: negotiation, business risk management and financial analysis.

Between May 2014 and June 2017, Mrs. Fajobi worked with International Finance Corporation as project lead (Nigeria) Africa Corporate Governance Programmes. She also worked as Legal Counsel at the defunct Oceanic Bank from 2006- 2010 andAccess Bank Plc from 2004-2006.

She is an alumna of the prestigious University of London and University of Lagos, where she obtained LLM Degree (Merit) with specialization in Corporate and Commercial Law and Bachelor’s degree in Law respectively. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

What they are saying

Commenting on these appointments, the bank’s Chairman, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika, MFR said:

“We are very delighted to welcome the new appointees to the Board of Access Bank. These individuals have been chosen based on their exceptionally rich blend of professional, academic and corporate board experiences which are all relevant to the needs of our Board.

“We are strongly convinced that their skills will no doubt add significant value to our quest to become Africa’s Gateway to the World and the World’s Most Respected African Bank.”