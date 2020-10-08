JAIZ Bank Plc appoints Sirajo Salisu, 2 others as Directors

JAIZ Bank Plc has announced the appointments of three (3) new directors. The appointees are; Mrs. Aisha Waziri Umar and Dr. Abdullateef Bello as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with effect from 1st October 2020.

Dr. Sirajo Salisu is appointed as an Executive Director with effect from 1st January 2021. The appointments have been ratified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

According to the notification sent to Niarametrics, the new appointees are meant to fill existing vacancies as well as furthering the Bank’s succession plan.

Mrs. Aisha Waziri Umar is a seasoned Legal Practitioner & Notary Public with an experience spanning over two decades across multiple sectors including law, banking, finance, public sector policy, and administration. She is a passionate leader with extended experience in the educational and non-profit making sector, having established institutions like Inara Foundation and led the Centre for Children with Special Needs in Abuja. She is also a partner at Prodiverse Global, a legal and business advisory firm in Abuja.

She is an alumna of the University of Buckingham and the University of London, where she obtained a Bachelors degree and Masters degree in Law. She also obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Global Business from Oxford University, Said Business School England. She is currently a student at the University of West Scotland, researching Nigeria’s engagement with the WTO (World Trade Organisation) Dispute Settlement System.

On his part, Dr. Abdullateef Bello is an academic and highly revered scholar in the field of Applied Statistics. He has wide experience in academics and corporate research, having worked as a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria (1987-88), and as Principal Statistician at the Economic Research and Policy Department of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for 20 years.

Dr. Bello has published extensively in leading international journals including, International Research Journal of Finance and Economics, The Statistician; Computational Statistics and Data Analysis; Statistics in Medicine; Biometrical Journal; Communications in Statistics: Theory and Method; Journal of Statistical Computation and Simulation; and Australian Journal of Statistics. He has also contributed a number of short papers in bulletins and magazines worldwide.

He is an alumnus of the University of Oxford, where he obtained an M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Applied Statistics bagging the prestigious Rhodes scholarship en route.

On the other hand, Dr. Sirajo has 28 years of practical banking experience with 11 years at top management levels. He started his banking career in 1992 with Inland Bank Plc as a Supervisor and rose to Assistant General Manager in 2009 with First Inland Bank Plc. He held various managerial positions in both Operations, Credit Administration, and Business Development including Regional Manager FCT Abuja in 2007.

Prior to joining JAIZ Bank Plc in 2016, he served as the MD/CEO Arab Gambian Islamic Bank (AGIB), a position he held for six (6) years till January 2015. Upon joining the Bank in 2016, Dr. Sirajo had served in various capacities including serving as the Regional Manager South, while supervising the Treasury Department of the Bank. In 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank, a position which he held before assuming his position as an Executive Director of the Bank.

Dr. Sirajo is an alumnus of Bayero University, Kano; the University of Port Harcourt; and Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi where he obtained a B.Sc. (Economics), M.Sc. (Monetary Economics), and Ph.D. (Agricultural Economics) respectively.

He is a Certified Risk Manager (CRM), Fellow Institute of Credit Administration (FICA), Honorary Senior Member Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). Sirajo has attended Management and Islamic Banking courses in and outside Nigeria as a participant and/or a speaker. He is an Alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School (SMP 33) and Madinah Institute for Leadership and Entrepreneurship (PALM 11), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.