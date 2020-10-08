Appointments
JAIZ Bank Plc appoints Sirajo Salisu, 2 others as Directors
The Bank has appointed three new directors to fill existing vacancies as well as furthering its succession plan.
JAIZ Bank Plc has announced the appointments of three (3) new directors. The appointees are; Mrs. Aisha Waziri Umar and Dr. Abdullateef Bello as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with effect from 1st October 2020.
Dr. Sirajo Salisu is appointed as an Executive Director with effect from 1st January 2021. The appointments have been ratified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to the notification sent to Niarametrics, the new appointees are meant to fill existing vacancies as well as furthering the Bank’s succession plan.
Mrs. Aisha Waziri Umar is a seasoned Legal Practitioner & Notary Public with an experience spanning over two decades across multiple sectors including law, banking, finance, public sector policy, and administration. She is a passionate leader with extended experience in the educational and non-profit making sector, having established institutions like Inara Foundation and led the Centre for Children with Special Needs in Abuja. She is also a partner at Prodiverse Global, a legal and business advisory firm in Abuja.
She is an alumna of the University of Buckingham and the University of London, where she obtained a Bachelors degree and Masters degree in Law. She also obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Global Business from Oxford University, Said Business School England. She is currently a student at the University of West Scotland, researching Nigeria’s engagement with the WTO (World Trade Organisation) Dispute Settlement System.
(READ MORE: Jaiz Bank: First shared-profit bank in Nigeria approaches 10 years)
On his part, Dr. Abdullateef Bello is an academic and highly revered scholar in the field of Applied Statistics. He has wide experience in academics and corporate research, having worked as a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria (1987-88), and as Principal Statistician at the Economic Research and Policy Department of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for 20 years.
Dr. Bello has published extensively in leading international journals including, International Research Journal of Finance and Economics, The Statistician; Computational Statistics and Data Analysis; Statistics in Medicine; Biometrical Journal; Communications in Statistics: Theory and Method; Journal of Statistical Computation and Simulation; and Australian Journal of Statistics. He has also contributed a number of short papers in bulletins and magazines worldwide.
He is an alumnus of the University of Oxford, where he obtained an M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Applied Statistics bagging the prestigious Rhodes scholarship en route.
On the other hand, Dr. Sirajo has 28 years of practical banking experience with 11 years at top management levels. He started his banking career in 1992 with Inland Bank Plc as a Supervisor and rose to Assistant General Manager in 2009 with First Inland Bank Plc. He held various managerial positions in both Operations, Credit Administration, and Business Development including Regional Manager FCT Abuja in 2007.
Prior to joining JAIZ Bank Plc in 2016, he served as the MD/CEO Arab Gambian Islamic Bank (AGIB), a position he held for six (6) years till January 2015. Upon joining the Bank in 2016, Dr. Sirajo had served in various capacities including serving as the Regional Manager South, while supervising the Treasury Department of the Bank. In 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank, a position which he held before assuming his position as an Executive Director of the Bank.
Dr. Sirajo is an alumnus of Bayero University, Kano; the University of Port Harcourt; and Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi where he obtained a B.Sc. (Economics), M.Sc. (Monetary Economics), and Ph.D. (Agricultural Economics) respectively.
He is a Certified Risk Manager (CRM), Fellow Institute of Credit Administration (FICA), Honorary Senior Member Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). Sirajo has attended Management and Islamic Banking courses in and outside Nigeria as a participant and/or a speaker. He is an Alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School (SMP 33) and Madinah Institute for Leadership and Entrepreneurship (PALM 11), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Appointments
FG reappoints Fidet Okhiria as MD of Nigeria Railway Corporation
The reappointment of the MD for the second and final four-year tenure is effective from 20th October 2020.
Engr. Fidet Edentalen Okhiria has been reappointed as the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), effective from 20th October 2020.
This announcement was made by the Federal Government of Nigeria via its official Twitter handle.
However, the same information was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eric Ojiekwe.
Mr. Ojiekwe said the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani, disclosed that the re-appointment by the President was conveyed in a letter, with the reference number Ref: No SH/COS/17/A/1698 on October 5, 2020.
Mr. Okhiria is the current MD of the NRC, his reappointment for the second and final four-year tenure is in accordance with the relevant section of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act. Cap 129, LFN, 2004.
He was first appointed as the MD of the corporation on October 24, 2016. Prior to his appointment in 2016, he served as the District Manager and Director of the Corporation.
Mr. Okhiria is a fellow of, Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineering (FNIME), Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics (LCILT), Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria (FSM), and a Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE).
Appointments
eTranzact International Plc appoints Ernst & Young (Nigeria) as External Auditors
Following resolutions of its AGM, eTranzact has appointed Ernst &Young Nigeria as its external auditor.
eTranzact International PLC has announced the appointment of Ernst &Young Nigeria, as its external auditor.
This disclosure signed by the company’s Secretary, Bernice Anya, was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 6, 2020, as part of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held recently in Lagos, Nigeria.
This is in pursuant of Section 361 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act CAP C20, LFN2002. The recent disclosure is a genuine attempt geared towards engendering transparency in its financial dealing, through appointing a reputable brand to help audit its accounts, especially given its financial scandal two years ago, which negatively affected its reputation.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the notice of the board meeting of the concerned organization; in light of this, the following are other notable resolutions passed in the Annual General Meeting.
- That the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, together with the reports of the Directors, Auditors, and Audit Committee be received.
- That pursuant to Section 259 (1) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act CAP C20, LFN 2004, the reelection of the retiring Directors – Messrs. Olayimika Phillips, Judedavid Mbamalu, and Olayinka Oluwatimehin be and are hereby approved.
- That pursuant to Section 361 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act CAP C20, LFN 2004, the Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of Ernst & Young (Nigeria) for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.
- That pursuant to Section 359 (4) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP. C20 LFN 2004, Messrs. Dominic Ichaba, Mathias Dafur, and Robert Ibekwe, be and hereby elected as representatives of the Shareholders, and Messrs Anthony Egbuna, Afolabi Oladele, and Judedavid Mbamalu as Board representatives on the Audit Committee of the Company.
Appointments
Total E&P Nigeria appoints Bandele as new Deputy Managing Director
Victor Bandele has been appointed, its new Deputy MD in charge of the oil firm’s Deepwater District.
The Board of Directors of French giant, Total Exploration and Production (E&P) Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr Victor Bandele, as its new Deputy Managing Director in charge of the oil firm’s Deepwater District with effect from September 23, 2020.
This disclosure was made by Country Communication Manager, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, Mr Charles Ebereonwu, in a statement that was issued on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Lagos.
READ: Nigerian Professor spends $185K US grant in strip clubs, iTunes, others
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bandele, who is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, takes over from Mr Ahmadu-Kida Musa, who has retired from the company after a successful 35-year career.
The statement pointed out that prior to his current position, Bandele was the Executive Director in charge of the company’s Port Harcourt and Joint Venture District, where he supervised the activities of 3 main technical divisions and 2 support entities within the district.
READ: Akpabio denies accusing Reps of receiving 60% of NDDC contracts
It states that Bandele joined the company as a Trainee Reservoir Engineer in 1993. He was involved in many subsurface fields, management and development activities onshore and offshore, including some non-operated assets of the company until 2004 when he became the Geosciences and Reservoir engineering (GSR) team leader for the offshore OML 99 Assets.
The new Deputy Managing Director has held several important positions in operations, projects and management within Nigeria and overseas. These include serving as GSR Manager for Akpo Field which was the first Deepwater development project executed by Total in Nigeria.
READ: Buhari suspends NSITF MD and other top management officials, appoints acting MD
He was Executive General Manager, GSR and Assets management within the JV District and also worked as Petroleum Architect in the Development Studies entity at Total’s headquarters in Paris. He returned to the Nigerian subsidiary as Executive General Manager, Special Duties, JV District in 2015, and was later appointed to the Board of Directors of Total E&P Ltd, as the Executive Director, JV District, where he made several landmark achievements.