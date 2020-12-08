Financial Services
Bill to assist banks recover bad loans scales through 2nd reading in Senate
A bill to assist banks recover bad loans from their customers scaled through the second reading in the Senate.
A bill that would provide the needed respite and impetus to banks to recover their bad loans from customers scaled through a second reading at the Senate today.
This was occasioned by the adoption of a motion moved by the sponsor of the bill, Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger) during the plenary.
In the debate to consider the general principles of the bill, Hon. Musa was quite optimistic that the proposed law would help banks to recover their past-due obligations without recourse to their borrowers as well as provide penalties for breaches.
According to him, “The legislation had become necessary because credit was seen as the life wire of the banking business and the current situation in Nigeria demanded an injection of a healthy bank credit and recovery system that would effectively fasten the pace of growth in the financial sector.
“It is unfortunate that every lending institution finds itself from time to time with loans of which the risk of loss is greater than anticipated. In every lending environment, there are two types of borrowers – the good and the bad.
“Before the deregulation of our banking system, the ability of our banks to recover loans has been the factor behind the collapse of many commercial banks.
“Today, the situation in Nigeria has become very serious and seemingly intractable and thereby frustrating our efforts as a nation towards private sector-driven economy.”
The plenary session was presided over by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Financial Institutions for further legislative works to report back in four weeks.
What this means
When this bill is fully passed into law, it would empower the banks to pursue any legitimate means to recover the loans from their recalcitrant customers without further recourse.
Bad loans have remained the greatest challenge and nightmare for most banks and they could be quite huge to bring any big bank down.
Bad loans are undesirable plagues in the banking industry which when resolved could go a long way in making the banks run more profitably and create more opportunities for new loans with improved liquidity from recoveries.
Financial Services
Access Bank in talks with Atlas Mara to take over BancABC
Access Bank Plc is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Atlas Mara Ltd.
Access Bank Plc is in talks to take over BancABC and other African assets of the pan-African banking group, Atlas Mara, in order to expand its reach in Africa.
A recent report from Bloomberg suggests that, although there is no communication from the parties involved yet, insiders claim Access Bank Plc is interested in Bob Diamond’s Atlas Mara’s businesses in Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.
The representatives of Atlas Mara and Access Bank declined to comment, but it is believed negotiations are in preliminary stages and no final decision has been made.
Why sell BancABC?
The decision to sell may be in connection with the recent difficulties the bank is facing. In this regard, Atlas Mara said recently that it is in talks with the principal holders of $81 million of convertible bonds due Dec. 31 and other creditors “regarding a range of options to address the upcoming debt maturities.”
Should the deal go through, Access Bank would be the second West African bank in Zimbabwe, after Ecobank. A deal would also result in the second transaction between Atlas Mara and Access Bank, after the Bank agreed to buy its Mozambique unit at the end of September.
This would mean that Atlas Mara will be left with its largest investment, a 49.97% stake in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, which gives it a footprint in Africa’s largest economy.
What you should know
- BancABC, formerly African Banking Corporation, was formed in 1997 through the merger of First Merchant Bank and Heritage Investment Bank. Atlas Mara bought BancABC in 2014 for US$265 million.
- Zambia was listed among the company’s discontinued operations in its first-half earnings report.
- Mara traded off its operations in Rwanda, Zambia and Mozambique to Kenya’s Equity Bank, saying operations in the four markets contributed under 2% of total group net income.
- Atlas Mara kept the Zimbabwe operation, which it said remained solid despite a tough market noting in its latest interim financial report, that BancABC’s Zimbabwe operation “has shown resilience despite the challenging situation and delivered an impressive performance in the current period.”
- BancABC’s Zimbabwe operation alone has assets of $9.4 billion.
- Atlas Mara has lost 96% of its value since listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2013, and is exiting markets or seeking partners in countries where it doesn’t see opportunities to bulk up or make money.
- The firm recently agreed to sell its Rwandan and Tanzanian units to Kenya’s KCB group.
- The breakup of the company comes after Diamond misjudged competition and overpaid for acquisitions, with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic accelerating the need to reposition Atlas Mara.
- Access Bank plans to be present in 22 African countries over the next five years and currently operates in Sierra Leone, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia and Congo. It recently invested in South African lender Grobank. The Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said the bank is also targeting Angola, Senegal, Liberia and Ivory Coast, for expansion.
Financial Services
Access Bank seals partnership with Coronation Insurance on bancassurance
Access Bank has announced a partnership with Coronation Insurance to drive bancassurance in Nigeria.
Access Bank of Nigeria has entered into a partnership with Coronation Insurance to drive an efficient and effective bancassurance system.
The partnership was discussed during an earlier organised webinar themed, “Managing Risks that Keep CEOs up at Night,” held on October 7, 2020, in a bid to avail its numerous customers the best underwriting and claims experience.
Why Coronation Insurance
In explaining the choice of Coronation Insurance Plc from a pool of other insurance firms in Nigeria, the CEO/GMD of Access Bank, Hebert Wigwe, explained that apart from the close ties the bank has with the insurance firm, it considered some other important criteria, such as the financial strength/capitalization and underwriter speed of response to customers.
In his view, Coronation Insurance satisfied all the required criteria, part of which informed the decision to choose the firm over others.
What they are saying
The CEO/GMD of Access Bank, Hebert Wigwe, commented on the close relationship between the bank and the firm. He said:
“Coronation Insurance, formerly known as Wapic Insurance, was part of the Access Bank ecosystem and we do have fond memories of its spin off when our shareholders received their dividends after the spin-off.
“I am very proud of the great strides that the institution has made since its spin-off, recording several achievements, one of which is being among the fastest growing corporate risk underwriter over the last decade, and being among the top three most capitalized insurance businesses in the country.”
On why Coronation Insurance was picked as its partner, Mr. Wigwe said:
“In choosing among a pool of potential organizations to fill this gap, we have had to look at a couple of identifiers, with the first among them being underwriter speed of response to customers and the second is the financial strength and the capitalization base of the underwriter.
Given all these, and with the interest of its customers at heart, Access Bank considered all of these qualities and found coronation to be leading between the various categories. We want our customers to have the best underwriting and claims experiences.”
Also, the Chairman of Coronation Insurance, Mutiu Sunmonu, commended the partnership. He said:
“This partnership represents a key milestone in the Nigerian insurance industry. Through the coming together of both organizations, new standards of quality and service delivery will be established within the industry. It will also elevate the level at which insurance services are delivered to corporate customers within the country.”
What you should know
- According to Wikipedia, Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company that is aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers, with the resulting commission shared between the bank and the insurance firm.
- Coronation Insurance was formerly known as Wapic Insurance and was part of the Access Bank ecosystem before its spin-off.
- NAICOM had earlier in January 2020, laid the foundation for the growth of bancassurance in Nigeria, when it approved 18 out of 20 applications sent in by operators to enable them run a retail business through the bancassurance platform.
Financial Services
Shareholders approve GTBank’s planned HoldCo structure
Shareholders of GTBank Plc have approved the holding company structure for the bank.
The shareholders of GTBank Plc have approved the holding company structure for the bank, as they expressed excitement over the benefits they would derive from the new structure.
At the court-ordered meeting held on Friday, which was attended by Nairametrics, the investors gave their approval to the company for the transfer of the 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each in the issued and paid-up share capital of the bank held by them to Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc.
READ: Access Bank gets regulatory approval to become a Holding Company
This was done in exchange for the allotment of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to the shareholders in the same proportion to their shareholding in the bank, credited as fully paid without any further act or deed.
Expressing his members’ reactions to the planned restructuring, the founder, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, explained that the shareholders were excited because the arrangement that the bank put in place was devoid of complexities usually known as share reconstruction.
READ: Penalties: NSE makes over N143.6 million from banks, others in 2019
According to him, the bank performed well under the leadership of the Chairperson and the Managing Director; he thus projected that the HoldCo would perform better if the duo were still in charge of the new brand.
He said, “We are excited about the development because we are going to get value as everything we have would be transferred to the holding company. There will be no manipulation as a result of reconstruction that usually leads to fractional shares.”
READ: 100,000 tons of cocoa stranded at ports due to CBN documentation – Cocoa exporters
Also commending the bank’s leadership and ingenuity, the President, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, noted that:
“GTBank has over the years proven to be a force and leading initiator of revolutionary advancement and technology based development in the nation’s banking industry, and we look forward to the growth and advancement it is sure to bring into the new business areas it will be taking on with the Holdco structure.
READ: Belgium’s AB InBev to invest N123 billion in International Breweries
“The arrangement where all existing shares of the bank would be transferred entirely to the Holdco in the name of the beneficial owners is good, while the same number of units and percentage would be held in the new entity, is commendable,” he added.
Speaking at the court-ordered meeting on Friday, Managing Director/CEO, GTBank Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, explained that in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s regulations, which require the separation of commercial banking business from other financial services businesses, the bank was adopting a HoldCo structure.
READ: Cowrywise launches 6 new mutual funds
He said, “I am delighted over the approval by shareholders for the holding company and I assure the investors of a more rewarding future. The bank will not embark on any share reconstruction, as the same number of shares they have with the bank will be maintained.
“Under the new structure, existing shareholders of GTBank would be migrated to Guaranty Trust Holdings via a share-for-share exchange between the shareholders of GTBank and GTHoldings.”
While explaining the benefits of the HoldCo structure, Agbaje explained that the overall strategy was to create an operating model that would profitably grow the bank’s presence in the market for commercial banking and non-banking financial services, in order to achieve the aspiration to be the dominant financial services group.
What you should know the HoldCo structure
- Nairametrics reported when GTBank said it wanted to operate as a financial holding company from 2021. This will make the bank a subsidiary of the new structure and will lead to the delisting of GTBank from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the listing of GT Holdco on the bourse.
- To make this a reality, the firm has obtained an authorization from a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. According to GTBank, the order for a Court-Ordered Meeting (COM) was obtained on November 6, 2020.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website