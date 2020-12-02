CBN introduces Special Bills to deepen the Nigerian financial market

In a bid to deepen the Nigerian financial markets and provide additional liquidity management tool for policy makers, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the introduction of a Special Bill with unique features.

This is according to a disclosure, signed by the Director of Banking Supervision of CBN, Bello Hassan, and seen by Nairametrics.

What you should know: Some of the key features of the CBN Special Bills are:

It has a Tenor of 90 days

It comes with Zero coupon, as the applicable yield at issuance will be determined by the CBN.

The instrument will be tradable amongst banks, retail and institutional investors.

The instrument shall not be accepted for repurchase agreement transactions with the CBN and shall not be discountable at the CBN window.

The instrument will qualify as liquid assets in the computation of liquidity ratio for deposit money banks.

What this means: With the introduction of the new Special Bills, the CBN aims to securitize the excess Cash Reserve Requirement balances of local banks by offering them short-dated zero-coupon special bills.

Why it matters: The Special Bills is in line with the CBN’s goal of ensuring optimal regulation of systemic liquidity and promoting efficient financial markets in support of economic recovery and sustained growth.

What they are saying: A part of the recent CBN disclosure read thus: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hereby announces the introduction of Special Bills as part of efforts to deepen the financial markets and avail the monetary authority with an additional liquidity management tool.”

What to expect: The CBN is expected to further clarify the issue and pricing of the recent instrument in coming days.