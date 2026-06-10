Benjamin Onomor, Chief Executive Officer of cryptocurrency startup Roqqu, has described tokenization as the future of global finance, citing its potential to democratize access to investment opportunities and reshape capital markets.

Benjamin Onomor, Chief Executive Officer of cryptocurrency startup Roqqu, has described tokenization as the future of global finance, citing its potential to democratize access to investment opportunities and reshape capital markets.

Onomor made the remarks following Roqqu’s partnership with Ondo Finance, a global player in the tokenized real-world assets (RWA) space.

This is aimed at accelerating the adoption of blockchain-based financial products across emerging markets.

What they are saying

According to Onomor, while hundreds of trillions of dollars’ worth of financial assets exist globally, only a small proportion have been tokenized, presenting a significant growth opportunity for the financial sector.

He noted that traditional access to high-quality financial products has often been constrained by geography, infrastructure limitations, and regulatory barriers.

“Before now, access to the world’s best financial products has been limited by geography, infrastructure, and regulation. Tokenization is changing that,” Onomor said.

“We have entered a new era where financial assets can move with the speed of the internet, settle around the clock, and become more accessible to investors globally. At Roqqu, we believe the future of finance is tokenized.”

He added that the partnership with Ondo Finance represents a significant step toward extending the benefits of tokenized finance to Africa and other underserved markets.

More insights

The collaboration is designed to broaden access to institutional-grade tokenized financial products, combining Ondo Finance’s expertise in bringing traditional financial assets onto blockchain networks with Roqqu’s growing presence in emerging economies.

The companies said the alliance will create new pathways for investors to participate in evolving global capital markets through blockchain-enabled infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance, Min Lin, said expanding access to tokenized real-world assets remains a strategic priority for the company.

“Expanding access to tokenized real-world assets across emerging markets is a key priority for us, and partnerships like this one with Roqqu are part of how we’re making that happen,” Lin said.

“We look forward to bringing Ondo tokenized stocks and ETFs to their users and growing participation in the tokenized economy.”

Growing momentum for tokenized assets

Industry analysts increasingly view tokenized assets as one of the fastest-growing segments within digital finance, driven by demand for more efficient, transparent, and accessible investment products.

Roqqu said the partnership aligns with its broader strategy of leveraging blockchain technology to expand access to global financial opportunities and drive participation in the emerging tokenized economy.

The company noted that the collaboration underscores a shared belief that financial markets are steadily transitioning toward digital, on-chain infrastructure.

What you should know

The announcement comes amid growing cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria.

A recent report by Thunes and Juniper Research revealed that approximately 40% of Nigerians use cryptocurrency for international money transfers, significantly above the global average of 11%.

The report, which surveyed more than 6,500 consumers across ten markets and benchmarked 50 countries, identified Nigeria as one of the world’s most innovative markets for cross-border payments.

Researchers attributed the trend to Nigeria’s unique macroeconomic environment and a highly tech-savvy population, positioning the country as a key testing ground for next-generation digital payment and investment solutions.