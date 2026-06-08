Mobile lending platforms have changed access to finance in Nigeria by reducing the need for physical paperwork, collateral, and long waiting periods.

Mobile lending platforms have changed access to finance in Nigeria by reducing the need for physical paperwork, collateral, and long waiting periods.

Using algorithms and digital footprints, these apps assess creditworthiness and disburse loans directly into users’ bank accounts, often within minutes.

For many Nigerians and small business owners, loan apps have become a quick source of emergency funding for unexpected expenses, working capital needs, and short-term cash flow gaps.

Although there are dozens of digital lenders in the market, a few established platforms dominate the space with large download numbers, strong user ratings, and varying loan limits, interest rates, and repayment terms.

These apps have attracted hundreds of thousands and, in some cases, millions of downloads on the Google Play Store, reflecting their growing adoption across the country.

Here are the top 10 loan apps in Nigeria ranked by user ratings as of June 2026.

10. Renmoney– Rating: 4.3 (1M+ Downloads)

Renmoney, operated by Renmoney Microfinance Bank, is one of Nigeria’s most recognized digital lending platforms. It provides collateral-free loans ranging from N5,000 to N1 million, with repayment periods spanning 91 days to 12 months.

The app charges monthly interest rates between 2.12% and 2.65%, translating to an APR of 25.44% to 31.8%. A 1% management fee may apply depending on the loan type.

Renmoney rewards consistent borrowers by offering lower rates and longer repayment periods to users who repay on time. With over one million downloads and a 4.3-star rating, it remains one of the highest-rated loan apps in Nigeria.

9. NiNiMoney– Rating: 4.3 (1M+ Downloads)

NiNiMoney, operated by Andes Network SPA Limited, offers flexible personal loans tailored to user needs. Loan amounts range from N5,000 to N999,999, with repayment periods between 100 and 300 days.

The app’s standout feature is its signature 300-day loan plan, designed for longer-term flexibility. Interest rates are relatively low, with a daily rate of 0.01%, translating to about 0.3% monthly.

APRs vary widely, from 3.65% to 35%, depending on borrower profiles.

The app is 4.3 by users and currently has over one million downloads.

8. FairMoney– Rating: 4.4 (10M+ Downloads)

FairMoney is a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licensed and NDIC-insured platform that combines banking, savings, and lending services in one secure app.

It offers loans up to N10 million, with repayment periods ranging from 61 days to 18 months. Monthly interest rates vary significantly, from 2.5% to 30%, depending on loan size and borrower risk profile.

With over 10 million downloads and a 4.4-star rating, FairMoney has become one of Nigeria’s most popular digital lenders, appealing to both individuals and small businesses.

7. Newcredit– Rating: 4.5 (10M+ Downloads)

Newcredit provides quick personal loans through a user-friendly mobile app. It uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze financial records, including bank transaction SMS, to determine creditworthiness.

Loan amounts range from N10,000 to N800,000, with repayment periods spanning 91 to 365 days. The app’s AI-driven approach ensures personalized loan offers and efficient risk assessment.

With over 10 million downloads, the Newcredit app is rated 4.5.

6. Palmcredit– Rating: 4.5 (10M+ Downloads)

Palmcredit is designed for individuals needing short-term financial assistance. It offers loans from N10,000 to N800,000, with repayment periods between 91 and 365 days.

The app’s Annual Percentage Rate (APR) ranges from 24% to 56%, making it one of the more expensive options for borrowers. However, its speed and convenience remain attractive.

A 4.5-star rating makes Palmcredit one of the leading loan apps in Nigeria with over 10 million downloads.

5. OKash– Rating: 4.5 (10M+ Downloads)

Owned by Blue Ridge Microfinance Bank Limited, OKash is a popular personal loan app offering amounts from N3,000 to N3 million. Repayment periods range from 91 to 365 days.

Monthly interest rates vary from 3% to 15%, depending on loan size and borrower profile. The app emphasizes convenience and accessibility for mobile users.

With a 4.5-star rating and over 10 million downloads, OKash remains a strong competitor in Nigeria’s digital lending space.

4. Branch –Rating:4.5 (50M+ Downloads)

Branch is an international finance app licensed by the CBN as Branch International Finance Company. It offers loans from N6,000 to N1 million, with repayment terms ranging from 4 to 52 weeks.

Monthly interest rates range from 17% to 40%, depending on customer risk profiles. The app uses smartphone data and AI-driven credit checks to determine eligibility, requiring no collateral.

In terms of downloads, the app remains number one with over 50 million downloads to its credit. The app’s rating stood at 4.5.

3. Singacash– Rating: 4.6 (100K+ Downloads)

Singacash, operated by Abadi Technology Ltd, provides short-term loans ranging from N11,000 to N480,000.

The app charges a daily interest rate of 0.08%, translating to about 2.4% monthly, with a maximum APR of 36% annually. It emphasizes speed, low interest, and collateral-free lending.

Though smaller in scale with just over 100,000 downloads, Singacash’s 4.6-star rating reflects strong user satisfaction and trust.

2. EaseCash– Rating: 4.6 (5M+ Downloads)

EaseCash, developed by Futurecrest Internet Technology Ltd, offers loans from N3,000 to N1 million. Repayment periods range from 91 to 120 days.

The app has over 5 million downloads and a 4.6-star rating, making it one of Nigeria’s most trusted mid-tier lending platforms.

EaseCash emphasizes convenience, allowing users to access loans anytime, anywhere, through its mobile app.

1. EaseMoni– Rating: 4.7 (10M+ Downloads)

EaseMoni tops the list with a 4.7-star rating and over 10 million downloads. Licensed by the CBN as a microfinance bank, it offers loans from N3,000 to N2 million.

Repayment periods range from 30 to 365 days, with monthly interest rates between 5% and 10%. Its regulatory backing and strong user ratings make it the most trusted loan app in Nigeria.

EaseMoni’s combination of speed, flexibility, and credibility has cemented its position as Nigeria’s leading mobile lending platform.