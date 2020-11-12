Exclusives
Why onion has become the “new gold” in Nigeria
The persistent increase and scarcity of onions in major markets have become a major concern for many homes in Nigeria.
The price of household food items has recorded tremendous spike in recent weeks, with consumers and households particularly complaining about the price of Onions, which they now call the “new gold”.
The persistent increase and scarcity of onions in major markets have become a rather interesting topic in recent times as the price of a big bag of dry Onions sells for an average of N80,000, while some markets sell for as high as N85,000 in Lagos State.
Some traders have termed the increase as just a seasonal fluctuation, while some have blamed it on the #EndSARS protest. However, there is more to it than meets the eye, which is why Nairalytics, a research arm of Nairametrics which tracks the prices of major food items in Lagos, Nigeria, visited the Onion Section of Mile-12 market in Lagos State to get insights into the root cause of the irregular trend in price.
Below are some of the reasons highlighted by Onion traders at the market;
- Increase in price of fertilizers
- Seasonal fluctuations
- Insecurity
- Strike actions resulting from the #EndSARS protests
- General increment in the price of items amongst others
What’s the trend like?
A look into the historical trend in the price of a big bag of Onions, reveals a 325% increase in the price of dry onions from an average of N20,000 recorded earlier in January 2020 to N85,000 as of November 10, 2020. Also, a 261.1% increase in the price of new onions from N18,000 to N65,000.
Note that between May and July, new onion was not sold in the various markets visited, it resurfaced in August 2020 – mainly due to seasonality of the commodity.
What you should know
Onion is one of the most commonly consumed vegetable crops in the world and widely eaten by Nigeria, as there is hardly a local Nigerian dish that does not require the use of onions in its preparation.
- In Nigeria, onion is grown mostly in Northern states like Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, Plateau, Bauchi, and Kebbi State.
- There are different varieties of onions, which include red, white, and yellow onion. The red is the most common one in Nigeria and it is of great commercial value to its farmers.
- As of October 2020, food inflation (16.66%) is at its highest since March 2018.
What they are saying
According to Shehu – a major Onion trader at the Mile-12 market, he said the sudden increase in the price of local fertilizers has affected the price of Onions and many other farm products. He said, “sometime last year, we do import the fertilizers that we use. However, we are now forced to use local fertilizers since the ban on importation, which has now increased the price significantly.”
He stated further that 50kg bag of fertilizer was sold around N5,000 and N6,000 but jumped to an average of N19,000 in recent weeks. “Federal government fertilizer that is expected to remain cheap has also increased to N8,500 from an initial value of N5,000,” he said.
Mr Bala, on the other hand, blamed the price increase on insecurity and lack of police officers on the road. According to him, farmers could not go to their farm lands anymore due to armed robbers and kidnappers terrorizing them in the North. Hence, they make use of farm lands closer to their homes.
He also said that truck drivers are afraid to convey goods from the North down to the South, as armed robbers have been attacking and stealing from them on the road ever since the FG disbanded the Special Anti-robbery squad (SARS). He urged the FG to mobilize members of the NPF and the Nigerian Army to help curb the menace perpetrated by these robbers.
Alhaji Muhammed, a trader at the market, blamed the increase in onion price on the aftermath of #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums. During the looting and vandalization spree on Wednesday 21, 2020, several lorries carrying Onions from the North to Lagos State were allegedly burnt including the goods in them, he said.
According to him, the burning act has made the association of Onion sellers decide to reduce the number of lorries they bring in. He said, “Usually about 40 to 50 lorries of Onions come into the Mile-12 market daily, now we barely receive 2 to 3 lorries in a day. This scarcity has also contributed to the significant hike in price.”
He, however, stated that the association is having a discussion with the FG and will resume when all has been settled.
Finally, Mr. Usman highlighted other factors that has impeded the free flow of food items from the North into Lagos State. “Lack of security has discouraged our drivers from traveling due to kidnappers and armed robbers. Meanwhile, where and when there are Soldiers or member of the Nigerian police, they collect huge amount of money from the drivers before allowing them passage.”
“This payment at different stop on the road, end up affecting the price of the goods when it finally arrives into Lagos State. Another problem is the increase in the price of fuel, a necessity for the mechanized farmers and the drivers who convey the finished goods.”
Market reaction
Nairametrics Research Analyst found the market filled with people negotiating prices at each store. However, a common reaction was dissatisfaction on the part of the customers concerning the price of onions.
Mrs. Olaoluwa, while talking to a trader at Mile-12 market could be seen trying to convince him to sell a big bag of new onions for N50,000, which he declined. Speaking to Nairametrics Research, she said, “We are tired of the persistent increase in the price of food items in Lagos State, especially onion. We are now buying a bag of Onions for N60,000 while we sell about 9 pieces of Onions for N1,000. The government should come to our aid and help us, the hardship is too much,” she concluded bitterly.
Mrs Chibu, on the other hand, confirmed that the increase in the price of onions has discouraged many customers in her area from cooking with Onions. “Many customers in my area now cook without the use of onions, which is why I am not buying much, so that I won’t fall into loss,” she said.
Bottom line
The sustained increase in the price of onions will most likely affect Nigerians during the yuletide, as onions is a commonly used vegetable fruit in preparing most of the Nigerian and International delicacies during the period.
Business
2021 Budget Review: 5 key sectors to invest in
Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu has offered insights into some of the sectors of the economy that are expected to succeed in 2021.
Without mincing words, the year 2020 has been an eventful one, from the coronavirus pandemic to the #EndSARS protest that shut the economies of the nation’s commercial cities, which was later hijacked by hoodlums and culminated in the destruction of public and private properties including loss of lives, the year would not be forgotten anytime soon.
In the midst of all these developments, many have found their diamonds in the rubble – and many more will. These people, however, will be those who are willing to adapt to the changing times by repositioning themselves to leverage the opportunities that will arise, especially in the year 2021.
With respect to the nation’s 2021 N13 trillion budget, there are different opportunities across several sectors in the Nigerian economy and that is based on what experts have seen now.
At the Quarterly Economic Outlook Webinar recently hosted by Nairametrics, the founder of Nairametrics, Ugochukwu ‘Ugodre’ Obi-Chukwu, offered insights into some of the industries that are expected to succeed in 2021 given the changing times and which you can take advantage of.
Construction & real estate
Ugodre said, “We’ve seen the devastating effects that the hoodlum-hijacked-protest did for Nigeria in general, not just in Lagos, but across the country.
“Government also plans to spend big in terms of Construction and real estate, and so I see value-driven opportunities here for people who are in the furniture and fittings business, paintings, steel, sanitary.
“If you also go by some of the results that we’ve seen, particularly on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, I have seen a lot of opportunities that have presented itself for businesses in that sector, particularly in the industrial sector.”
He added that there are opportunities for consultancy jobs as well, whether you are an architect, quantity surveyor, or evaluator, you have to plug in and position yourself well to seize some of the opportunities that this sector will spring up.
“If there is anything that will drive economy in Nigeria, it’s got to be construction. One of the reasons we’ve also seen Nigeria’s GDP contracting and also with tepid growth in other cases is because the real estate and trade sectors are down. So, you’ve got to move to construction, real estate, trade a little bit better for Nigeria to start to see the dividends of economic development,” he added.
Transportation and logistics
“Although a lot of people are not happy with the tolling and ticketing, and that’s what is going to happen, as at some point, there will be private sector investment in this space and it’s just going to happen as government can’t build all the roads and they can’t close all the infrastructural gaps and deficits in the country.
“So there is plenty of opportunities in this area. However, road maintenance is going to be huge in this space, as the more roads the government constructs, the more they are going to have to spend on maintenance and other services, “Ugodre opined.
He predicts that there is going to be a lot going to road maintenance and services too. According to him, filling stations and fast-food restaurants are going to open up when you have major roads like expressways and interstate roads, which would need these services.
“They would need fast-food restaurants and ancillary services for this infrastructural development. So make no mistake about it, as there are opportunities here for anyone who is in the transport and logistics sector.”
Food and water
Ugodre explained that about 65-70% of Nigerians spend their income on food and water, and this is always going to be big for the nation.
“It appears that you can’t get it wrong if you are in the food business. If you sell good food, people will always eat and there is food for everyone, no matter where you find yourself. Even the local ‘mama put’ person will find opportunities here. As we continue to build more roads and continue to open markets, and people continue to strive for survival, they are going to need food.
“Nigeria is one of the top consumers of water in the world. So I think that packaged and bottled water will continue to be significant this year and beyond.
“For 2021, people who are in the field of food and water business should remain in that business because opportunities there would only continue to expand and the interesting thing is that the barrier to entry is not that high, all you need to look for is a very good market and look for the right type of food, and people would come in there.”
Agriculture
With the Federal Government’s continued emphasis that Agriculture would be a priority, Ugodre insists that that sector would be a good place to invest in 2021.
He said, “Investors are going to see a lot of funds pumped in here. I have a friend who just came into Nigeria recently and he is around for farming, with his land in the Lekki area of Lagos.
“You will see a lot of people going into this space, because so long as this is where the government is pointing it’s direction to, you are going to see a lot of funds roaming in that sector and it’s only an opportunity for you.
Healthcare
Ugodre believes this sector needs no introduction, as the nation has seen the impact of COVID-19, which has once again brought healthcare to the fore.
“Over the last few years, a lot of people have been talking about healthcare as probably one of the next big things in Nigeria, but COVID-19 has basically just fast-tracked how important healthcare is.
“A lot of investors have told me that this is one space that they think they can actually channel into. Now the most difficult part of healthcare is health insurance, and not just in Nigeria but across the world,” he added.
Exclusives
Best performing Mutual Funds in October
Nairametrics reviews the best Mutual Funds in October, judging by their performance.
As the year is gradually coming to an end, Investors will be looking to cash in on some of their investments as 59.8% of the mutual funds registered with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) recorded positive growth in October, while only 8 funds declined.
Mutual Funds are entities that pool cash from a variety of investors for the sole purpose of investing the cash in shares, bonds, treasury bills etc. (all together called a portfolio of investments). The profit derived from the diversified pool of investments are shared to investors in the funds annually or semi-annually or as stipulated in the fund prospectus.
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), as at 30th October 2020, Nigeria has about 112 Mutual Funds with over N1.48 trillion net asset value cutting across several fund types. Here is a breakdown of the fund types available for investors according to SEC.
To determine the best performing Funds, we looked at the Fund Prices as of 2nd October and compared to the fund prices as of the last trading day of October 2020 (30th October). These are the top 5 mutual funds in October. We also included profiles of the Funds as described on their websites.
Vetiva S & P Nig. Sovereign Bond ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (ETF)
The Vetiva S&P Nigerian Sovereign Bond ETF is an optimized Bond ETF issued by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (“VFM” or “Fund Manager”). This ETF seeks to track the S&P Nigerian Sovereign Bond Index, indicating that the unit price of the ETF on the Exchange should track the movement of the Index.
An investor that owns this ETF obtains market exposure to the most liquid and actively traded FGN Bond Securities. The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the price and yield performance of the FGN Bond securities constituting the S&P Nigerian Sovereign Bond Index, net of expenses.
October 2nd
Fund Price – N214.00
October 30th
Fund Price –N275.46
Return – 28.72%
Ranking – First
Commentary: The Vetiva S&P Nigerian Sovereign Bond ETF by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited is an exchange traded fund. It is the best performing fund in the month of October; growing by 28.72%. The net asset value stood at N969.72 million as at 30th October 2020.
Nigeria Int’l Debt Fund – Afrinvest Asset Mgt. Limited (Bond Funds)
The Nigeria International Debt Fund is a distinct investment product, originally created as a closed-ended fund in 1997. It was restructured to an open-ended fund in 2010.
The Nigeria International Debt Fund invests in Federal and State government bonds. The emergence of State bonds is currently gaining popularity as various states aim to fund large projects with targeted issuances. The objectives of the fund include to reduce risk and offer investment safety, to provide steady returns and investment diversification and to preserve investors’ capital.
October 2nd
Fund Price – N365.58
October 30th
Fund Price – N449.35
Return – 22.91%
Ranking – Second
Commentary: This is a Bond Fund by Afrinvest Asset Management Limited. For a fund that is predominantly focused on bonds, this a pretty much impressive performance by all standards. It grew by 22.91% in the month of October. The net asset value stood at N2.34 billion as at 30th October 2020.
AIICO Balanced Fund – AIICO Capital Limited (Mixed Funds)
AIICO Balanced Fund is an actively managed open-ended Fund. The Fund invests primarily in equities, government securities, fixed deposit, fixed income securities.
October 2nd
Fund Price – N3.24
October 30th
Fund Price – N3.88
Return – 19.57%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: This is a Mixed Funds by AIICO Capital Limited. The Fund grew by 19.57% in the month of October. The performance is impressive considering that it is focused on Mixed Funds. The net asset value stood at N169.55 million as at 30th October 2020.
VETBANK ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (ETF)
The Vetiva Banking ETF “VETBANK ETF” is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund managed by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. The VETBANK ETF is designed to track the performance of the constituent companies of the NSE BANKING Index and to replicate the price and yield performance of the Index.
The NSE BANKING Index comprises of the top 10 banks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE”) in terms of market capitalization and liquidity and is a price index weighted by adjusted market capitalization.
October 2nd
Fund Price – N3.10
October 30th
Fund Price – N3.70
Return – 19.35%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: The VETBANK ETF by Vetiva Fund Management is an Exchange Traded Fund. This is the second exchange traded fund on the list of best performing mutual funds as it grew by 19.35% in the month of October. The net asset value stood at N315.26 million as at 30th October 2020.
VCG ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers (ETF)
The Vetiva Consumer ETF “VETGOODS ETF” (launched in 2015) is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund managed by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. The VETGOODS ETF is designed to track the performance of the constituent companies of the NSE Consumer Goods Index and to replicate the price and yield performance of the Index.
The NSE Consumer Goods comprises the top 15 companies in the Food/Beverages and Tobacco sector listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in terms of market capitalization and liquidity, and is a price Index weighted by adjusted market capitalization.
October 2nd
Fund Price – N4.57
October 30th
Fund Price – N5.45
Return – 19.26%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: This is another of Vetiva’s products, and it is one of the one of the best Exchange traded fund, growing by 19.26%. VCG EFT Funds are a great source of investments and it is not surprising to see another it in the top 5. The net asset value stood at N139.96 million as at 30th October 2020.
Bubbling Under: The following Funds make up the rest of the top 10 on our list; in descending order.
6. Afrinvest Dollar Fund – Afrinvest Asset Management Limited (Bond Funds)
Return – 18.94%.
7. Vantage Dollar Fund – Investment One Funds Management Limited (Fixed Income Funds)
Return – 18.59%.
8. PACAM Equity Fund – PAC Asset Management Limited (Equity Based Funds)
Return – 18.09%.
9. Afrinvest Equity Fund – Afrinvest Asset Management Limited (Equity Based Fund)
Return – 18.03%.
10. Stanbic IBTC Aggressive Fund (Sub-Fund) – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Equity Based Funds)
Return – 17.49%.
Exclusives
Banks, Unions have key roles to play in Aviation growth – Capt. Olubadewo
The one-time youngest pilot in Nigeria discusses the current ailing state of the aviation sector and proffered solutions for its revival.
Capt. David Olubadewo is the Managing Director, Starburst Aviation Limited. Though he is based in the United Kingdom, he understands the Nigerian aviation sector like the back of his hand. In this interview, the one-time youngest pilot in Nigeria, who started his career at the age of 18, discussed the current ailing state of the aviation sector and proffered solutions for its revival.
Recently, the Federal Government signed the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) with the US, Rwanda, and India. Several industry stakeholders have picked holes in the agreement. What is your take on the development?
The nation does not have the capacity or equipment to compete favorably with the countries that it signed the deal with. In most cases, BASA entails a specific agreement between two partners, where the parties involved will agree on the exchange of flights.
It could be 10 flights weekly from Country A and the same from the other Country. So, if the US for instance, has done 10 flights to Nigeria as agreed and Nigeria has not, it will not affect the US in any way.
A few years back, the government took over the management of Arik Air and Aero. So far, do you think the companies are better now?
I believe the airlines are trying since they are still operating years after the development. It is not really easy to do business in Nigeria.
In that case, how will you assess the Nigerian aviation sector?
Aviation in Nigeria is a very difficult business because the environment is unfriendly. I won’t say it is because the government has not provided an enabling environment and will not also say that it is because there are problems. It is not something that has to do with this government.
A lot of analysts have argued that the sector lacks the required structure. What is your take?
The industry has always been given a bad name in that light. It is not that we don’t have the people to fix it, but there are different aspects that have been compounded over the years. That is why we are where we are today. We have lots of very qualified people, there are lots of engineers in the United Kingdom and the United States who are Nigerians. We have people that are overqualified, but we lack the skills to execute the right policies to grow the sector.
Who is not doing the needful?
Government, banks, and union leaders have their own bit to do, but for it to work, one must work in tandem with others. Banks believe that aviation is too difficult to invest in, but that is wrong. It is not different from other sectors. We are all in it to make profit at the end of the day. I don’t obtain loans from Nigerian banks, because I will end up with -25% loss or more, but that is not happening in the UK where I pay far less interest rate. If I take such a loan in Nigeria, it means I am -28 per cent (interest rate) in red, and by the time you get to the top, you are owing millions. I cannot approach any of the banks to give me local money to do business in Nigeria.
Where did we get it wrong in the Nigerian Aviation sector?
Here, we castigate investors in the aviation sector. We have forgotten that those people have invested immensely in the sector and they will never let it die. To an extent, we run down our economy with our mouth, but in the UK, they always say good things about the economy, even when it is in debt. We are not giving credit where it is due. In the last 13 years, we have not appreciated what we have.
We have a hub here that is waiting to be tapped. From anywhere in the world, you can get a flight to Lagos, but you can’t get such to Ghana from anywhere in the world, and that is an indication that we have a hub in Nigeria.
You said the union leaders also have roles to play. How?
Irrespective of what you sell, we are all in the business to make profit. I am not a friend of labour, because I believe in collective bargaining. But union leaders in this country are basically operating for themselves and not in the interest of the common good of the common man.
I am not a union person, because I am a conservative. I believe the government cannot do everything for us. Union should intervene on a realistic basis. An industry is failing and union is asking for more money. Where will the investor/owner of the airline get the money from?
Enoma Beatrice
November 12, 2020 at 8:46 pm
The Federal Government should look into insecurity on our high way,so as to enable farmers bring down food.Even the unborn baby in the womb is feeling the hardship.Thank You naira metrics.